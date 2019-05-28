Targeting Higher Income And Lower Risk With The Triple Income Formula

Also, the first 50 subscribers (and only the first 50) that sign up for the service will receive a 20% discount (and will be locked into that rate going forward).

This model portfolio will be built from scratch starting on June 3rd (so make sure to subscribe before then to see the whole process in action).

We will be managing a live model portfolio (the Seeking Income Portfolio), with real-time trade alerts, exclusively for our subscribers utilizing the Triple Income Formula.

Simply put, the Triple Income Formula will help you generate MORE income with LESS downside risk.

This week we are launching our new Marketplace service called the Triple Income Formula.

Editors' Note: This article is meant to introduce Parsimony Investment Research's new Marketplace Service, The Triple Income Formula.

by Ryan G. Linski, CFA

I'll cut to the chase here...

As a dividend investor, you are most likely taking on way more risk than you need to...and you're probably generating only a fraction of the income that you could.

How do I know? I did the same thing for years.

Sure, 3%-4% per year from a diversified basket of high-quality dividend stocks is certainly better than a sharp stick in the eye...but when you factor in inflation, rising healthcare costs, the social security mirage (that may or may not exist)...3%-4% per year just ain't going to cut it for most of us!

On top of that, we are nearing the end of this historical 10-year bull market run...and dividend stocks are certainly susceptible to nasty drawdowns during major corrections (as we recently saw first hand at the end of 2018).

In other words, a 3% income portfolio doesn't really protect you from a 20% decline in the stock market.

But thankfully, I have developed an income strategy that both increases your dividend income (by 3x or more) AND reduces your downside risk.

Hopefully, I have your attention now...

The Triple Income Formula

Despite its effectiveness in generating consistent income and reducing risk, you've probably never heard of this strategy because it uses unconventional methods to generate income.

The Triple Income Formula combines the income-generating power of conservative option strategies (like cash-secured puts and covered calls) with the structure and stability of a long-term dividend stock portfolio.

In other words, it gives dividend investors the ability to enhance the income generated from a stock-only dividend portfolio (often by 3-4x).

Uh-oh...I may have just lost you with this whole option thing. Stay with me though...

Using Options to "Complement" Your Dividend Portfolio

Before you get freaked out by the big "O-word"...keep in mind that the Triple Income Formula uses options to "complement" or "enhance" a long-term dividend portfolio.

In other words, the underlying stocks in the portfolio are still the same dividend stocks we all know and love...we are just utilizing conservative option strategies to manage risk (and generate MORE income).

Both cash-secured puts and covered calls are income-producing option strategies (because you are “selling” the options and collecting the premium income from the sale). In addition, both strategies have unique ways to complement a dividend portfolio.

For example, cash-secured puts are a great way to patiently wait for the appropriate low-risk entry points on high-quality dividend stocks that you want to own at a lower price (i.e., the put acts as a downside “limit order” on the stock, which also builds in a margin of safety).

And the best part is, by selling the put… you get paid to be patient (often well in excess of the dividend yield itself) without ever owning the stock in most cases. Cash-secured puts are also a great method of acquiring a dividend stock.

Covered calls on the other hand allow you to generate additional income on stocks that you already own (without using additional capital). Covered calls are also a great way to opportunistically take profits on stocks you are considering selling (i.e., the call acts as an upside “limit order” on the stock).

Why Believe Me?

My name is Ryan Linski and I'm a CFA charterholder, professional money manager, investment research analyst, devoted husband/father, Christ-follower, sports enthusiast, and analytical nerd.

I'm the founder of Parsimony Investment Research (founded in 2010) and Parsimony Advisors (founded in 2016) and I have spent the last 23 years of my life researching and implementing various investment strategies.

In recent years, I have devoted most of my time trying to tackle the main dilemma that most income investors face...the need for high income with limited downside risk! Which is how/why the Triple Income Formula was born.

The heart of the Triple Income Formula is picking the right dividend stocks to target...and I have had a pretty good track record of picking dividend stocks in the past. According to TipRanks, Parsimony currently ranks in the Top 10 for financial bloggers (#9 out of 6,674 financial bloggers) and in the Top 50 for all investment experts (#49 out of 11,893 overall experts).

More importantly, I have a great track record of Triple Income trade ideas as well. Since January of 2016, Parsimony Research has published 327 triple income trade ideas through our various subscription services and here are the performance stats on those trades:

95.1% win rate (only 16 losing trades in over 3 years)

(only 16 losing trades in over 3 years) 1.4% average monthly income yield per trade (or 17.0% annualized yield )

per trade (or ) Average trade maturity of 47 days

I have successfully implemented this strategy on over 125 different high-quality dividend stocks including, Apple (AAPL), AT&T (T), Caterpillar (CAT), Disney (DIS), Exxon Mobil (XOM), General Mills (GIS), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), JP Morgan (JPM), McDonald's (MCD), Microsoft (MSFT), Nike (NKE), Starbucks (SBUX), Target (TGT), and Wal-Mart (WMT).

Best of all, these trades are structured with a large margin-of-safety (which is why the win rate is so high) and my portfolios typically have less than half of the downside risk of the S&P 500 (using standard deviation of returns as a proxy for risk).

Obvious disclaimer: Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Fear Not...Become a Triple Income Formula Subscriber

I know options can be a intimidating at first...but trust me, these strategies are very easy to learn and implement (which is why all subscribers get full access to our Triple Income Formula investing course).

Our goal is to first educate you and teach you and then provide you with everything you need to implement this strategy successfully on your own.

Here's what you get:

Full access to our "Triple Income Formula" investing course - Hundreds of investors have taken this course over the past 3 years and we have sold it for as much as $997 (full access to this course is included in your subscription). This course will give you the knowledge and confidence you need to get started.

- Hundreds of investors have taken this course over the past 3 years and we have sold it for as much as $997 (full access to this course is included in your subscription). This course will give you the knowledge and confidence you need to get started. Live "Seeking Income" model portfolio - As part of this subscription, we will be managing a live model portfolio (starting June 3rd) exclusively for subscribers of this service. This portfolio will be an invaluable resource that will help you learn to manage your own portfolio over time using the Triple Income Formula.

- As part of this subscription, we will be managing a live model portfolio (starting June 3rd) exclusively for subscribers of this service. This portfolio will be an invaluable resource that will help you learn to manage your own portfolio over time using the Triple Income Formula. Weekly market commentary - Weekly market commentary and model portfolio updates to keep you on track.

- Weekly market commentary and model portfolio updates to keep you on track. Weekly trade alerts - We typically make 2-3 trades per week and you will get those trade ideas real-time.

- We typically make 2-3 trades per week and you will get those trade ideas real-time. Ongoing "coaching" tips - These tips are designed to help you jump the learning curve quickly and stick to your plan.

- These tips are designed to help you jump the learning curve quickly and stick to your plan. Monthly Q&A - To complement your ongoing education, we will post subscriber FAQs monthly.

- To complement your ongoing education, we will post subscriber FAQs monthly. Active subscriber chat room - When you join the Triple Income Formula, you are joining the Triple Income Family...and when like-minded investors get together, everyone grows exponentially better.

Click here to start your free trial today (the first 50 subscribers get a 20% discount)...

I truly hope you join me on this income-generating journey!

See you on the inside...

Cheers,

Ryan

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, CAT, XOM, TGT, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained within this article is for informational and educational purposes only and it is not intended as a recommendation of the securities highlighted or any particular investment strategy; nor should it be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. The strategies and securities mentioned in this article may not be suitable for all types of investors and the information contained in this report does not constitute advice. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Options involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. Prior to buying or selling an option, a person must receive a copy of Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options. Copies of this document may be obtained from your broker.