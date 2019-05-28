A Binary Event Is Shaping Up In The Grains Complex

Summary

Good news has been hard to come by for the entire grains complex over the last year. Between trade wars, oversupplied markets, and ideal weather conditions, corn and soybean prices have hovered at decade lows. However, uncontrollable weather conditions appear to be setting the stage a potential vertical move in the grains complex, particularly corn. With unrelenting rains throughout the Midwest in April and May, corn and soybean planting progress is happening at its slowest pace in over 40 years!

Source: Lakefront Futures

Binary moves in certain commodities often catch many totally unprepared following months or in this case years of low volatility and consolidation. A great example of a similar situation was the move last fall in natural gas prices. In just a few short weeks, gas prices rallied over 60% when forecast for winter turned extremely cold. Delayed planting, further weather challenges, and record short positions held by hedge funds are creating an environment for a binary move to take place in the grains complex similar to what happened in natural gas last fall.

Delayed Planting

As seen above, farmers across the US are incredibly behind on planting. While not initially a problem in May, the concern now is that yield on both corn and soybeans will take a significant hit with any further delays in planting. Furthermore, the market has to be concerned with upcoming prevent plant dates for corn. These are dates when crop insurance coverage either is completely dropped (ARP) or begins to decline in coverage 1% a day (RP). As you can see below, these dates have begun impacting farmers starting on 5/25.

Source: INTL FCStone

Soybean prevent plant dates follow these dates by two weeks in most states. If planting stretches past these dates, several million more acres very well will come out of production this year. Many farmers can ill afford to plant corn and soybeans with reduced or no crop insurance coverage unless grain prices rally significantly from current levels. Below are some market scenarios that may play out for corn if planting conditions do not rapidly improve.

Source: Farm Policy

As you can see above, even with only 5 million acres of prevent plant for corn, ending stocks tighten significantly. I would argue Scenario 1 is already in play. If significant progress is not made in the next week, Scenario 2 will come into play, and prices, particularly for corn, will need to rally significantly to ration supply. Soybeans are well supplied currently due to tariffs and ASF impacts, but prices may expand rapidly in the next few weeks also if signs of prevent plant acreage comes into play for that part of the grains complex.

Upcoming Weather Challenges

Unfortunately, the 7-14 day forecast for the Midwest does not support rapid planting progress. In fact, it may even result in replanting crops that have already emerged. As you can see below, many areas are expected to receive significant rainfall totals above historical averages over the next few weeks.

Source: BAMWX

If this forecast holds, little to no fieldwork will be completed, especially in areas where planting is significantly behind. Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio are the major concerns right now, and will little progress in the next few weeks, these areas will drop millions of acres out of production.

Hedge Fund Positioning

Tariffs and impacts from ASF in China have resulted in hedge funds accumulated what was the largest short in the history of the grains complex. Just two weeks ago, funds had record short positions in corn, soybeans, and wheat. Even with grains rallying the last two weeks, you can see below funds still have huge short positions to cover at some point. Net fund ownership is still at decade lows.

Source: Arlan Suderman

Hedge funds specifically were net short 608 million bushels of corn and 787 million bushels of soybeans as of May 21 st(Arlan Suderman). This kind of positioning adds further kindling to a binary event, where prices expand rapidly due to either some type of unforeseen supply/demand shock. Furthermore, volatility selling has been common place in the grains complex over the last decade, as sellers have been rewarded each and every year. If planting progress fails to improve immediately, the funds that are short as well as volatility sellers will rush for the exits. As mentioned at the beginning of the article, this is precisely what happened in natural gas this fall, as big vol sellers could not get out of positions, and entire funds imploded because of it. The stage is currently set for a similar situation in the grains complex.

Conclusion

Planting delays, poor weather forecasts, and hedge fund positioning have set the stage for a binary move in the grains complex. These moves are somewhat rare, but the conditions are in place for one to occur this spring. Often these rapid price expansions do not last more than a few months once the market rations supply effectively. Farmers that do get crops in the ground this year should have the chance to price their product at significantly higher levels. I struggle to grasp how short funds still are in this complex. These funds, both short futures and volatility (via option selling) will need to cover immediately in the next few weeks, or take on significant risk of a binary price move to the upside. Whether trading futures or hedging the sale of a product, plan accordingly this spring, and understand a sharp move to the upside is on the way in the grains complex.

