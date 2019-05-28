Stitch Fix: Start Of Something New

Investment Thesis

Stitch Fix (SFIX) launched its IPO in late 2017. In the first few months, the company’s stock rose from ~15 to an all-time high of $50 in September last year. The stock then tanked after two consecutive weak growth numbers. This year, the stock has gained by 29% easily beating the S&P 500 and the retail sector. In this article, I will explain why I am bullish on the company and expect the stock to double in the next few years.

Brief Overview

In recent years, American consumers have been bombarded with a bunch of subscription services. For music, we are all paying for products like Spotify (SPOT) and Apple (AAPL) Music. For entertainment, we are paying for products like Netflix (NFLX) and Hulu. For our office use, we are subscribing to Adobe (ADBE) and Microsoft (MSFT) products. If you are a bone collector, there is a subscription for you.

It is against this backdrop that Katrina Lake started Stitch Fix in 2011. Her idea was to revolutionize how women bought clothes online. In the website, they would fill in their details, set their budget and the frequency of delivery, and a trained fashion expert would select the clothes and send to the customer. After receiving, the customer picks what she likes and returns the rest in a pre-paid postage bag. She only pays for what she keeps.

This subscription model differs from the rest in many ways. First, the company does not set the subscription price. Instead, the customer evaluates their clothing needs and selects a price they like. Second, unlike other subscription models, the customer sets the frequency for the deliveries. This could be as short as one week to annually. Third, the customer can send back everything if she doesn’t like the assorted clothes and pay nothing.

In the past few years, the company has expanded its customer base by including men and kids. All this has seen its number of active users grow from 867K in 2015 to almost 3 million in March this year. The revenue has increased from $730 million in 2016 to $1.28 billion in 2018. Investors expect the revenue to grow to $1.55 billion, $1.88 billion, and $2.29 billion in 2019, 2020, and 2021 respectively. In the same period, the EBITDA is expected to grow to $40.4 million, $59 million, and $110 million. This is incredible growth for a company this young.

Competition Not a Threat

One of the biggest short thesis about Stitch Fix is that of competition. Indeed, a number of companies have created fashion subscription services. Recently, Amazon entered into the industry with a product known as Amazon Wardrobe. The product works in a similar way to that offered by Stitch Fix, with the only difference being that it is for just Prime members. Another difference is that there is no personal stylist to select the clothes.

Source: Amazon

Amazon is not alone in this. Recently, Urban Outfitters announced that it would launch a new subscription service called Nuuly while Rent the Runway has also started subscription services. Nordstrom (JWN) has its Trunk Club service while companies like Le Tote have been in the industry for a long time.

Investors bearish on Stitch Fix argue that all this competition will take the market share away from the company. I don’t buy this. First, I believe that the threat of Amazon in many industries has been exaggerated. In 2015, the company launched Amazon Handmade, which was supposed to kill Etsy (ETSY). Since, then Etsy has continued to thrive. In 2017, auto part sellers like Auto Zone (AZO) and Advance Auto Parts (AAP) fell when Amazon launched Amazon Automotive. Since then, the companies have continued to thrive. The same argument was made when the company acquired Whole Foods.

The reality is that Stitch Fix has three key advantages that the other large companies don’t have. First, it has the first-mover advantage in the subscription business. This gives it an edge against the other peers. Second, the company has built an army of more than 3,600 stylists and data scientists. These people have vast amount of data about the fashion needs of the customers than the other competitors. For example, the company can track the data of an expectant mother and make recommendations when she gives birth as shown below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Third, its business model – described above – helps protect it from customer churn and stick with it. Unlike other common subscription models, the customer selects their budget, the frequency of deliveries, and only pays for the products they keep. There is no delivery and return fee as well. Why should anyone cancel the subscription?

Therefore, while other companies will come into the fashion subscription industry, I believe that the company is relatively safe. In fact, I believe that the company can double the active members to more than 6 million in the next few years. This growth will come from both the domestic market and internationally. To accelerate the international growth, the company will start its UK operations later this year. I believe the international potential, especially in Europe will be enormous for the company.

The Opportunity with Kids

Source: Stitch Fix

As mentioned, the company launched its kids division a year ago. As an upcoming parent, I believe that this entry could be a game changer that will disrupt the children apparel industry in the US. The industry makes more than $60 billion annually. The industry is dominated by the likes of The Children’s Place (PLC), Oshkosh (OSK), and other companies like Amazon. There are three main reasons for this.

First, of the 3 million members, most of them are women and parents. It is highly likely that these parents will add their children to their subscriptions. Second, parents love to treat and surprise their kids. I expect more of them to subscribe for their children at least once or twice a year during their birthdays and holiday season. Obviously, they can buy the gifts in other places, but the surprise factor of using SFIX adds more fun.

Third, as the company continues to collect the data, it can also expand the offerings to include products like toys. The company can also build the kids niche to include other services like learning materials.

In other words, I believe the company can expand the kids clothing vertical to include other products. It can do the same to the men and women verticals too. In fact, for women, it has created three sections for maternity, petite, and plus size women. Each of these sub-sectors have a large TAM.

Valuation

Before I talk about valuation, let me mention a thing about margins. A common argument against the company is about its margins. They argue that with its model, it will not be able to raise its margins in the long term. This is because the company will need to spend more on marketing and SG&A as it continues to grow. For example, as its active members rise, it will need to increase the headcount in the data analysis and stylist divisions. What is impressive about SFIX is that it is one of the few startups that are profitable and the management is focused on increasing its margins. In fact, in the most recent earnings call, the company said that it reduced its marketing budget because of the ‘higher-than-anticipated levels of demand from existing clients’.

Consider this, some of the most pricey tech startups like Shopify (SHOP), Box (BOX), Hubspot (HUBS), Zendesk (ZEN), and Dropbox (DBX) that were founded years before continue to operate with negative margins.

The chart below shows the trend in its margins.

Source: YCharts

As of this writing, Stitch Fix has a market capitalization of more than $2.3 billion. Using the estimated sales of $1.55 billion, the company has a forward PS ratio 1.2, which is lower than that of other technology and fashion companies like FarFetch (FTCH) and subscription companies like Dropbox and Box that have a forward PS ratio of 5.9, 4.9, and 3.4 respectively.

Using the expected EPS of $0.256, the company is trading at a forward PE ratio of 77. Obviously, this is a rich valuation, but is pretty decent when you compare with other subscription technology companies like Shopify, Dropbox, and Netflix. The company is trading at a forward EV to revenues ratio of 1.363, which is much lower than where it was a year ago. The chart below compares the EV to revenue and forward PE data of the company and other subscription startups.

Source: YCharts

Final Thoughts

Stitch Fix is one of the highly rated subscription companies in the industry. It is a founder-led company that was among the pioneers of the fashion subscription services. It has a big TAM and its investments in data science gives it an edge against its key peers. Its model, where the customer selects the amount, the subscription frequency, and can return the products for free helps it reduce the churn. While not a cheap company, I expect the company’s stock to double in the next few years as it continues to add more subscribers and expand its margins.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.