T. Rowe Price Group: Impact From The Global Bear Market

The price of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has been dropping since May amid the escalating China-US trade war. In the asset management industry, it is at a higher valuation with a P/E ratio of 14.27, when State Street (STT) has a P/E of 8.62 and Franklin Resources (BEN) has a P/E of 11.21. Going forward, how will TROW be impacted by fears around the global economic recession and the global bear market? Besides, what are the industry trends that will affect TROW's performance in the future?

Business Analysis

Most of TROW's revenues come from investment advisory services provided by its subsidiaries, T. Rowe Price Associates and T. Rowe Price International Ltd. Its revenues are determined by two parts, the total value of assets under management ("AUM") and the rate of investment advisory fees.

As shown in the following graph, TROW's year ending AUM had been growing since 2015 but declined from $991.1 billion at the beginning of 2018 to $962.3 billion at the end of the year. According to the management, the decrease in AUM was led by the declining stock market performance in the second half of 2018.

Besides, TROW's net income has been growing since 2016, but the growth rate is getting slower. In 2018, TROW's investment advisory revenues increased by 12.9% year over year but average annualized fee rate went down. This reflects some bigger trends in the asset management industry and the global stock market performance.

Global Market Trend

On one hand, the lower equity valuations since the latter half of 2018 lead to more money being pulled out of the investment pool and cause significant client transfers to lower fee products. On the other hand, as passive investing becomes increasingly popular, TROW faces huge pressure to make fee reductions to make their fee structure more competitive.

Stock markets around the world experienced significant declines in 2018, due to trade conflicts between the United States and China, rising interest rates from major central banks, and geopolitical risks like Brexit. The FTSE All-World index plummeted 12% in 2018, its worst performance since the 2008 global financial crisis.

In China, the Shanghai Composite declined nearly 25% throughout 2018 and the Hang Seng Index was down 14%. Although losses in the US market was less pronounced than in China, the Dow was down 6.7% in 2018. More importantly, the US stock market experienced great volatility, with the S&P 500 moving up or down by more than 1% 64 times this year. In 2017, it happened only 8 times.

The huge uncertainty and equity valuation drop led to more investors pulling money out of the stock market. Going into 2019, this situation is not likely to improve as the trade war keeps escalating. According to the IMF, global growth is now projected to slow from 3.6% in 2018 to 3.3% in 2019, before returning to 3.6% in 2020. The macroeconomic and financial market risks make it difficult for TROW's AUM to regain growth momentum in 2019.

Inside the asset management industry, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, as until 2019 the market share for passively managed funds in the aggregate pool has risen to 45%. In the asset management industry, the passive investing — index and exchange-traded funds — has become increasingly popular and outperformed active funds frequently. The changing industry landscape further squeezes the space that asset managers have to make profits from investment advisory services.

Investor Implication

Going forward, TROW has significant downside risks coming from the global economic contraction and stock market selloff. The declining fee rate poses another big threat to TROW's future performance. At TROW's current high valuation, investors are recommended against holding this stock.

