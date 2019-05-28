Buying Sprint To Get T-Mobile

As the T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) and Sprint Corporation (S) merger deal comes to an important inflection point, investors have a chance to buy into the stocks of either company now before a potential official approval or denial by the FCC and DOJ becomes public info. The combined entity should be able to give industry leaders AT&T Inc. (T) and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) another worthy competitor in bringing 5G to every household in America. While the stocks of both T-Mobile and Sprint should do well if there is an approval, buying Sprint stock now will give the investor a nice bonus in T-Mobile shares once the deal closes.

T-Mobile and Sprint announced their $26B merger deal in April of 2018. This all-stock deal would give investors an exchange rate of 0.10256 T-Mobile shares for each Sprint share or 9.75 Sprint shares for each T-Mobile share when the deal closes. The deal still faces DOJ and FCC scrutiny at this point in the game as the combination would lead to 3 major US wireless providers instead of the current 4. Sprint and T-Mobile have a strong argument I believe for why the deal should close though as 3 major wireless providers might be better at efficiently providing 5G coverage at competitive prices across the U.S. than two majors along with T-Mobile and Sprint just trying to keep up. Here's a look at some of the stats of the 4 wireless competitors and why combining the bottom two would actually make a far stronger third competitor in the market rather than having two smaller companies trying to keep up with the two clear leaders.

Wireless Market Cap Revenues EBITDA AT&T $235.5B $177.6B $57.9B Verizon $245.3B $131.2B $52.8B T-Mobile $66B $43.9B $12.1B Sprint $29.2B $33.6B $11.8B

Table by Trent Welsh

Combining T-Mobile and Sprint would create an entity that would still be under half of AT&T and Verizon's market caps, revenues, and earnings numbers. AT&T was also allowed to get larger after a very hard-won fight against the DOJ when it concluded its Time Warner merger. Verizon also has been on the M&A path when it acquired the core internet business of the former Yahoo, which Verizon renamed OATH, while Yahoo spun off the remainder of its assets, comprised primarily of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) stock, into Altaba, Inc. (AABA). It would seem a little silly to me to allow the biggest wireless carriers to continue to get bigger while denying the smaller wireless carriers their chance to even have a chance to competitively compete with their far bigger brethren.

To this point, FCC Commissioner Mike O'Rielly, along with Republican panelists Brendan Carr and Chairman Ajit Pai, seem in favor of approving the deal, giving them the majority vote to approve the deal for the FCC. Some of the concessions that T-Mobile and Sprint might have to make to the FCC could include the sale of one of their prepaid brands, a three-year buildout of their 5G network, and a reiterated pledge not to raise prices while the network is being constructed. Approval of the deal would help Sprint better coordinate its 5G commercial rollout it started just this month in May of 2019 in 9 cities while T-Mobile worked on rolling out its 5G in 30 cities in 2018 across the U.S.

The DOJ appears to be the one potential cog left in the wheel that might throw off a potential merger deal as Sprint has argued that it would be too weak to do an effective 5G rollout without T-Mobile's help and could run out of cash in the future as well. The DOJ's main focus though is the possibility of harm to competition, which is why Sprint and T-Mobile are focused on showing that three bigger competitors in the space might be better for consumers over the long-run than four majors when two are much smaller firms with Sprint seen as a failure candidate if it doesn't get some help. The DOJ might be ready to fold and concede the merger though as it appears that the FCC's Ajit Pai had "consulted" with the DOJ's Makan Delrahim before announcing his own support for the deal. This seems to suggest that Makan might overrule the DOJ's staff with a deal approval, especially after the DOJ lost an extremely embarrassing prolonged fight against AT&T over its Time Warner merger.

Both Sprint and T-Mobile have had a nice run since last year as the merger deal looks to be closer and closer to being completed, especially compared to its two major competitors.

Data by YCharts

Right now, there is an ~10% discount built into Sprint shares compared to T-Mobile shares when investors get 1 T-Mobile share for every 9.75 Sprint shares investors hold before the deal's completion. This discount is there because of the downside risk that a deal would be rejected by the FCC or the DOJ. I would expect a good part of this gap to close soon after the deal's approval until it officially closes. Of course, there might be an up to about 50% downside risk to Sprint shares right now if a deal ultimately fails, so bets like this should not be made for the risk averse. Deal approval though would mean Sprint holders would get most of that ~10% discount premium along with a potential rally in both stocks of an additional 5-10% as the deal's uncertainty would evaporate along with being in a lot better competitive position to roll out wireless 5G across the nation as one stronger company instead of two.

As the T-Mobile and Sprint merger gets closer and closer to an official approval, the discount for buying Sprint shares should continue to diminish while both stocks should be in a good position to rally after the regulator uncertainty goes away. The FCC already looks to be fully on board with the deal with the latest DOJ news pointing to a potential approval there soon as well. This deal should help both Sprint and T-Mobile compete more effectively against AT&T and Verizon in the race to roll out 5G potentially allowing both stocks to continue to rally over the rest of 2019 as well. I believe both stocks are good values at this time, but a bet on Sprint will result in giving investors ~10% more T-Mobile stock at the close of the deal then they will receive by just buying T-Mobile's stock. I am long Sprint as a regular position in my portfolio. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long S, T, AABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.