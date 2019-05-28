AMD's Stock Is Breaking Out Of Its Slumber

Since the beginning of April, AMD's (AMD) stock has been grinding lower, but there are signs the stock may be changing course. The shares are getting a boost on May 28 after the company showed off its latest chips at Computex. The technical chart and the options betting suggests that the stock rises in the future, perhaps to as high as $31.40.

The last time I wrote on the company, I noted that AMD May Be Eating Nvidia's Lunch. At the time I said that there were signs the AMD may be taking market share from Nvidia (NVDA). You can now track my success and failure rate from these articles on this Google Spreadsheet I created.

New Designs

The company revealed at Computex its new high-performance 7nm chips. These included new Ryzen Desktop processors, updated gaming chips, and updates for the data center. Sell-side firm Cowen noted that the new lineup is likely to create added competition for Intel (INTC).

Technical Break-Out?

The chart shows that the stock is attempting to break out on May 28, rising above a downtrend. The downtrend started at the beginning of April. Now the stock is rising above that trend and could increase to its next level of resistance at $29.40, a gain of about 4%. However, should the stock rise above $29.40, then it has the chance to rise to as high as $31.40, an increase of almost 11%.

Additionally, there is a bullish technical pattern that has formed in the stock since the middle of March, a bull flag, a continuation pattern suggesting the stock rises. More importantly, the relative strength index is now rising above a downtrend, and that would indicate that bullish momentum is coming back into the stock.

Bullish Betting

The options for expiration on July 19 indicate that that stock could rise or fall by as much as 15% from the $28 strike price. It places the stock in a trading range of $23.80 and $32.20 by that expiration date. It is a wide range and indicates a heightened level of volatility over the next two months. The calls at the $28 strike price heavily outweigh the puts by a ratio of about 5 to 1, with nearly 25,000 open calls to roughly 5,000 open puts. But more interesting is that the open interest for those calls has been steadily rising over the last several weeks. A sign that more traders are betting on the stock rising by the expiration date.

Additionally, the July 30 calls have seen their open interest rise as well. Over the past month, open interest for the calls has increased by 50% to about 31,000 open contracts from around 20,000 open contracts. For a buyer of the calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to around $31.50. It is not a small wager worth approximately $4.8 million.

Stealing Share?

The latest new chips from AMD are likely to add even further pressure on Intel and its struggles to roll out its 10nm while its 7nm chip may be years away. But it seems that AMD may already be putting the pressure on Intel. On AMD's first quarter conference call, the company revealed that their CPU server revenue grew significantly versus last year and saw the cloud and enterprise customers strengthen as well. Intel, of course, reported second quarter guidance that was lower than expected, causing the stock to plunge.

AMD has likely also already been seeing success against rival Nvidia, with its GPU chips in the data center. I noted this in my last article AMD May Be Eating Nvidia's Lunch.

Risks

The significant risk is that the stock has failed to break out on multiple occasions. This time may not be different. Should the stock be unable to break out, AMD could fall back to a technical level of support at $25.70, about 9% from the stock's current price.

Additionally, much of this "new" news may already be priced into AMD's stock. Consider that AMD trades at a lofty valuation of 28.5 times next year's earnings estimates of $0.65 per share. That is more than Nvidia which trades at 20.2, and Intel which trades at 9.6. The market is already paying a hefty price tag for AMD, just how much more is it willing to pay is the unknown.

Even with AMD's steep valuation, there are plenty of reasons for investors to get excited. That means that fundamentals are likely to be tossed to the sideline should AMD's stock break out, and momentum begins to build into the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

