AVZ Minerals: World Class Tier 1 Potential

Immense upside potential remains via exploration, and the recent Wesfarmers bid to acquire Kidman Resources for $776 million speaks volumes to the value of high quality hard rock lithium assets.

Key risks moving forward are related to infrastructure and transport, which will need to be further defined and optimized in the DFS.

The new study uses a more conservative sales price of $750/t but still produces a strong pre-tax and pre-royalties NPV (10% discount rate) of $1.54 billion (attributable to AVZ).

AVZ Minerals (OTC:AZZVF) just published an extended Scoping Study for its Manono Lithium and Tin Project (Manono Project), located in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the results look most promising. Although there is obviously still much more work for AVZ Minerals to do in order to advance their Manono Project to commercial production, some of the main shortcomings and concerns brought up in the original Scoping Study have now been addressed by this latest revised document.

Therefore, any speculators following along and interested in AVZ Minerals should take note of the most recent happenings going on at the Manono Project, which have arguably done much to improve the underlying fundamentals of this still-evolving lithium story.

Background

As a refresher, the original Scoping Study for the Manono Project was published in October 2018, which outlined a production scenario for a 2 Mtpa operations to produce 440,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate (5.8%) over a 20 year mine life.

Source: AVZ Minerals October 2018 Scoping Study

However, given the immense size of the Roche Dure pegmatite (which is the source and foundation of the Manono Project), it seemed unlikely (even at the time the original Scoping Study was commissioned), that the scale for the Manono Project wouldn't someday increase significantly as more development work was put in.

At the time the original Scoping Study was published, the Roche Dure deposit contained a total resource of 259.9 Mt @ 1.63% Li2O.

Source: AVZ Minerals October 2018 Scoping Study

Further, the original Scoping Study showed a pre-tax and pre-royalties NPV (10% discount rate) of $1.6 billion for the Manono Project, assuming a spodumene concentrate (5.8%) sales price of $920/t.

Additionally, because AVZ Minerals controls a 60% ownership stake in the Manono Project, it is worth highlighting that there is an additional column provided in the original Scoping Study slide below, which shows that the attributable pre-tax and pre-royalties NPV (10% discount rate) to AVZ Minerals would be $900 million.

Source: AVZ Minerals October 2018 Scoping Study

Worth noting is the project economics shown above are extremely preliminary in nature (as is always the case for a Scoping Study) and will undoubtedly change profoundly as more advanced economic studies for the Manono Project are published in the future (currently, a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) is in the works and slated for completion sometime in Q1 2020).

Also, although AVZ Minerals' Manono Project is mostly known and recognized by the market for its lithium, the Roche Dure resource also does host an appreciable amount of tin and tantalum, which could presumably be processed and sold as byproducts to earn credits to reduce the cash costs required to produce the company's primary product of interest, spodumene concentrate. In the original Scoping Study, any byproduct credits for tin and tantalum were not considered in the analysis.

Lithium Prices

At the time AVZ Minerals first published their original Scoping Study in October 2018, there was much debate among speculators that the sales price assumption the company used for their spodumene concentrate (5.8%) was arguably set too high, at $920/t.

In the broader context of things, keep in mind, the entire lithium sector was in the midst of undergoing a meaningful correction (which started around February 2018 after Morgan Stanley made the bearish prediction to expect lithium prices to fall 45% by 2021).

Source: Financial Times

Right now, there's no way of knowing in advance whether or not Morgan Stanley's most pessimistic outlook of massive lithium oversupply flooding the market by 2025 will prove to be accurate or not, nevertheless, so far, it's most certainly true that lithium prices across the board for many products (e.g. lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, spodumene concentrate) did reach an apex (around late 2017/early 2018), and have been correcting over the last year or so.

Source: Pilbara Minerals April 2019 Corporate Presentation

Source: Metals Bulletin

In regards to the market price for spodumene concentrate, as shown in the image above, it's currently observed to be trading in the range of $600-700/t (for 5-6% grades).

With regards to contract pricing, looking back, we can observe that certain producers, such as Mineral Resources (OTCPK:MALRY), were previously able to negotiate terms with end users/customers in the range of $900-960/t for 6% material in April 2018.

Source: Mineral Resources Quarterly Activities Report; April 2018

Currently, in the context of today's market, a company like Mineral Resources is now having to sell the same 6% material for "only" $682.38/t.

Source: Mineral Resources May 2019 Press Release

For an additional datapoint, Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF), recently announced in their March 2019 Quarterly Activities Report that contract pricing for their own spodumene concentrate (6%) was being set at $675/t CIF.

Source: Pilbara Minerals March 2019 Quarterly Activities Report

With these most recent figures in mind, in hindsight, it becomes clear that in the backdrop of a market experiencing a pullback in lithium prices, AVZ Minerals' assumption to use a sales price of $950/t for spodumene concentrate (5.8%) in its original Scoping Study was too high.

New Scoping Study Results

Next, turning our attention back to present day, it can be seen from the slide below that AVZ Minerals' just released an extended Scoping Study, which now shows an expanded mining scenario of 5 Mtpa (up from 2 Mpta), designed to produce a staggering 1.1 million tonnes of spodumene concentrate (5.8%) over a 20 year mine life.

Source: AVZ Minerals May 2019 Extended Scoping Study

As shown in the table above, average cash costs are $323/t (down from $355/t, previously; the lower the better) and not shown is that initial CAPEX is projected to be $380-400 million (including $78 million in contingencies) for a 5 Mtpa production scenario.

Impressively (although not surprising coming off the heels of AVZ Minerals' previous resource upgrade announcement), the Roche Dure deposit now checks in at 400 Mt @ 1.65% Li2O.

Source: AVZ Minerals May 2019 Extended Scoping Study

In order to appreciate just how enormous a resource Roche Dure is in its current iteration (which unbelievably still likely has much more room to grow from here with additional exploration drilling), proper context is required, which can be observed from the slide below.

Source: Pilbara Minerals April 2019 Corporate Presentation

In the world of hard rock lithium assets, Roche Dure stands on its own, in regards to size, and is already over 2x larger in tonnage than Talison Lithium's (joint venture entity belong to Albemarle (ALB) and Tianqi Lithium) world class Greenbushes Mine. Further, Roche Dure is currently ~1.75x the size of Pilbara Minerals' Pilgangoora Mine.

Although the lithium grades of Roche Dure are not as rich as that found in the Greenbushes Mine (1.65% compared to 2.0%), they are still noticeably higher than what exists at the Pilgangoora Mine (1.27%), and very much spectacular for a hard rock lithium project (where Li2O grades of 1-1.3% are much more the industry norm).

Further, as shown in the extended Scoping Study, the strip ratio for the Manono Project has improved subtlety, and is now only 0.55:1 (from 0.7:1, previously), which is truly phenomenal, and helped bring down mining and processing costs to $91/t (from $120/t, previously), an improvement of 24%.

As shown below, Altura Mining (OTCPK:ALTAF) previously made it a point to highlight their Pilgangoora Lithium Project's "very low life of mine strip ratio of 2.9:1", which although arguably true, is still orders of magnitude higher than what is being reported at the Manono Project.

Source: Altura Mining September 2017 Corporate Presentation

For an even more extreme example of how a high strip ratio can materially impact mining and processing costs, hard rock lithium developer Critical Elements (OTCQX:CRECF) announced an average strip ratio of 7.2:1 in their Feasibility Study for their Rose Lithium and Tantalum Project.

Source: Critical Elements Feasibility Study

As shown in the table below, mining and processing costs are estimated to be $241/t for Critical Elements.

Source: Critical Elements Feasibility Study

Yes, it's very much true that in general Quebec, Canada is a much more expensive region (e.g. labor costs) of the world to operate a mine in than compared to the Democratic Republic of Congo; with that said, and although it's not entirely clear how much of an impact Critical Elements' high strip ratio is having on overall costs, it's still worth highlighting that AVZ Minerals has an economic study in place showing that potential exists for the company to conceivably be able to produce spodumene concentrate that is ~62% cheaper than some of its hard rock lithium peers.

Moving on to project economics for the expanded 5 Mtpa production scenario, the new extended Scoping Study for the Manono Project now shows a pre-tax and pre-royalties NPV (10% discount rate) of $2.63 billion, of which $1.54 billion is attributable to AVZ Minerals.

Source: AVZ Minerals May 2019 Extended Scoping Study

More importantly, as circled above, the base case sales price assumption for spodumene concentrate (5.8%) has been lowered to a more "realistic" long-term figure of $750/t in the extended Scoping Study (which was set at $920/t, previously).

Without a doubt, even though AVZ Minerals "only" owns a 60% ownership stake in the Manono Project, when expanded to 5 Mtpa, the scale of this operation is so massive that there should still be plenty of profits to made, for all parties involved; the base case IRR checks in at 64% (assuming a spodumene concentrate sales price of $750/t), but please keep in mind that similar to the NPV number, it is being displayed on a pre-tax and pre-royalties basis.

Also, as was the case in the original Scoping Study, any potential byproduct credits earned from tin and tantalum production are not accounted for in the extended Scoping Study; according to AVZ Minerals, the impact of any byproduct credits will be addressed in the upcoming DFS.

Metallurgy

In terms of metallurgy, early test work was conducted by Nagrom (an independent company located in Western Australia).

More specifically, from the extended Scoping Study:

From the 83 samples received by Nagrom, totalling approximately 262kg of material, two composites were created (MO17DD001 Comp and MO17DD002 Comp). The initial characterisation test work completed by Nagrom was released to the market. These samples do not fully represent the entire orebody but given the orebodies lack of variability and its homogenous nature, the two samples are considered to be representative for the accuracy of this level of study. [...] The average grade of the concentrates produced from the two composite samples is 5.8% Li2O and this has been adopted for this report until further met test work can be completed on additional sample material. In addition, metallurgical recovery for the two samples averages 80.9% and this too has been adopted as a conservative recovery figure on which this Study has been based.

Typically, as it pertains to chemical grade spodumene concentrate used as feedstock material in secondary processing plants for the production of lithium chemicals (i.e. lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide), the industry "standard" benchmark is 6% grade, so hitting this target (while at the same time trying to maximize recoveries) will no doubt be a main focus for AVZ Minerals moving forward.

Granted, it is worth emphasizing that the 6% figure is not one that is "set in stone" (purity is another critically important component that greatly impacts pricing, but all things being equal, a higher grade will likely fetch a higher premium). In any event, early results are encouraging that AVZ Minerals has already has been successful in achieving 5.8% grade while at the same time averaging a very high recovery of 80.9%.

Speaking of purity and its potential impact on pricing, this is another key attribute of the lithium ore found in the Roche Dure deposit, which as shown in the table below features low Fe2O3 (iron) content, less than 1%.

Source: AVZ Minerals May 2019 Extended Scoping Study

Although the exact details have not been disclosed to market, a datapoint worth mentioning at this time is that in the most recent Quarterly Activities Report for Altura Mining, the company disclosed the sales price and quality of its most recent shipments of spodumene concentrate:

Source: Altura Mining Quarterly Activities Report; March 2019

Now, a sales price of $601/t might seem like on the low end of the spectrum for 5.9% spodumene concentrate (based on the datapoints provided earlier in this article from other lithium producer peers), so although it's entirely speculation, if we were to look for clues to explain why, it can be noted above that the Fe2O3 content for Altura Mining was measured at 1.5% (~50% higher than the numbers AVZ Minerals is reporting in its extended Scoping Study).

Further, in the updated PFS for Birimian Limited's (OTC:EEYMF) Goulamina Lithium Project released in July 2018, Birimian made it known that its spodumene concentrate produced from testwork yielded a Fe2O3 result of 1.35% (which, according to the company, was below the maximum threshold of 1.4% needed to avoid penalties).

Source: Birimian Limited Updated Pre-Feasibility Study

So, although it would be a significant milestone down the road if AVZ Minerals can figure out a way to reliably produce 6% spodumene concentrate with high recoveries, of course, even if that doesn't prove possible, all should not be lost. As the extended Scoping Study shows, the Manono Project should be able to crank out a high purity spodumene concentrate (i.e. low iron content/deleterious elements), which could help the company not only avoid penalties, but possibly receive premium pricing for its product.

Certainly, a lot can change over time with more strenuous metallurgical test work, improvements to the flowsheet design, etc. Currently AVZ Minerals is anticipating that it will take 6 months to complete further optimization studies (with results being released in Q4, and presumably will be applied to the DFS).

Key Risks

In terms of risks, the main hurdles and challenges that AVZ Minerals will need to conquer moving forward from here are not in the realms of technical (on a purely technical basis, the Manono Project is undoubtedly world class tier 1; it has enormous size/scale + high grade + high purity), but more along the lines of: infrastructure (power, water, etc.) and transport.

In regards to power, AVZ Minerals had this to say in the extended Scoping Study:

The 5 Mtpa (Case 2) requires an estimated 16 megawatt (MW) maximum demand of electricity. The electricity is required to satisfy the estimated electrical energy requirement of the processing plant and non-process infrastructure. Power will be supplied by diesel generators which will be located on site by AVZ and operated by a contractor. A local fuel storage facility will be constructed with diesel procured locally and delivered via tankers on a periodic basis. Initial investigations into the potential of a stand-alone hydroelectric power generation for the Piana Mwanga project have been undertaken by AVZ Engineers. These investigations have indicated that the development of a hydroelectric facility to supply power to the Manono project is most probably feasible and viable, assuming government approvals obtained. The initial study is based on a 34 MW, run-of-river hydroelectric scheme on the Luva River (some 85 km from Manono site), utilising a natural drop in the river over approximately 2 kilometres. Further studies are required to fully understand the feasibility and implications of this hydro facility on the Manono Project.

In regards to water:

Raw water supply will be sourced from the nearby Lake Lukushi which has an existing dam. Raw water will be transferred from the dam, via a pump station, to a raw water pond located at the plant site through approximately 8 km of polyethylene pipe installed on the surface to ensure water supply during the dry season.

As it pertains to transport, because the Democratic Republic of Congo is land-locked and located very far away from port (not to mention, the end product the company intends on selling, spodumene concentrate, is a very low margin mineral product; this is most evident when comparing price/tonne to other minerals such as: gold, cobalt, etc.), minimizing costs in this area are critically important to the Manono Project.

In the extended Scoping Study, it is noted that AVZ Minerals is working with the Alistair Group, who has conducted an initial detailed transport study, looking for the best route + lowest costs.

For now, going through South Africa has been ruled out.

Traditionally, the path to market in the DRC is via Lubumbashi to Durban in South Africa however given the project’s location in Manono, this is not considered an optimal route. Through ongoing consultation and collaboration with local and regional government officials in the DRC and more recently with their counterparts in Tanzania, AVZ has determined that transport to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania is a more viable option for the project and is both shorter in distance and is expected to have lower costs than via road/rail to Durban. This has been validated by the Alistair Group report which identified viable transport costs using road and rail transportation from Manono to Dar es Salaam.

The extended Scoping Study analyzed four distinct routes, and has determined that Route 4 is the best option, for now:

Alistair Group have provided a report investigating options for transporting the concentrate from Manono through to Dar es Salaam. The findings of this report concluded the most economic route is to road freight the loose bulk concentrate from the mine through to a rail siding at Nseluka in Zambia. From there the loose bulk concentrate is loaded on rail wagons and freighted via the Tazara rail facility to Dar es Salaam. In Dar es Salaam the concentrate is unloaded into a warehouse and then loaded on to bulk ships using ship loading techniques used elsewhere in Western Australia for lithium concentrate.

The following map shows the current optimum transport route (from mine site to the port of Dar es Salaam) for a 5 Mtpa operations at the Manono Project.

Source: AVZ Minerals May 2019 Extended Scoping Study

From the Manono Project to Dar es Salaam port is 1,832 km.

Source: AVZ Minerals May 2019 Extended Scoping Study

Currently, transport costs make up the bulk of the cash costs, checking in at $223/t (via Route 4), so being able to optimize (minimize) this expense will be of paramount importance to AVZ Minerals.

AVZ Minerals noted in the extended Scoping Study that the CAPEX required for road rehabilitation, railway rolling stock, and handling/warehouse facilities is $67.9M in total.

In addition, even just getting to the Manono Project from Lubumbashi is presently a challenge, as the roads are in need of (and currently undergoing) some much needed upgrades:

The main transport road route from Lubumbashi to Manono is via Likasi and then, heading north passing through the town of Mitwaba. A sealed road exists along this northern route, from Lubumbashi to a point north of Likasi, on the road to Manono, which is about 220km long. A Chinese funded road upgrade is currently being rehabilitated and constructed, from this point through to Manono. The committed funding is US$285M for this work. The intention is that the entire road from the Likasi turnoff will be upgraded, initially to an all-weather dirt road and then, once the dirt road has stabilised, it will be sealed, with a black top. The road traverses many river and creek crossing with a good deal of the larger river crossing bridges already fully concrete constructed. The complete road rehabilitation is expected to be completed in 2020. The rehabilitation of this road will greatly reduce the transit time and cost for large trucks travelling to Manono from Lubumbashi. It is expected such trucks will be able to reach Manono within one day travel, with the refurbishment completion, compared to the poorly maintained and impoverished road conditions that have taken as long as 3 days in the dry season and up to 7 days in the wet season.

To support the type of large scale production that AVZ Minerals is envisioning for its Manono Project (i.e. 5+ Mtpa operations), it will be essential for: people, supplies, equipment, etc. to be able to move back and forth, readily, with minimal delays/obstacles.

Outside of risks associated with infrastructure and transport, it's worth emphasizing that the Manono Project is located in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which will never be confused for being a tier 1 jurisdiction.

In recent years, the Democratic Republic of Congo has been making headlines on the news for the wrong reasons: increase in violence, concerns over artisanal mining involving the use of child labor, etc.

Source: BBC News

Furthermore, over the last year or so as the demand for "clean energy metals" have surged, there has been fear and uncertainty introduced into the mix, particularly as royalty rates in the Democratic Republic of Congo have increased for minerals deemed to be "strategic".

Source: Reuters

Democratic Republic of Congo has declared cobalt a “strategic” substance, a government decree showed on Monday, nearly tripling the royalty rate miners will pay on the key component in electric batteries to 10 percent. Prime Minister Bruno Tshibala signed the decree, which is dated Nov. 24, despite fierce opposition from leading investors including Glencore and China Molybdenum, who have lobbied against tax hikes under a new mining code adopted earlier this year. The 10 percent royalty rate will also apply to coltan, which is used to power electronic devices, and germanium, which is used to make transistors. Before they were designated “strategic”, the minerals were all subject to a royalty rate of 3.5 percent. That was already an increase over the 2 percent rate in Congo’s previous mining code, which was in effect until June.

Speculators need to be aware of the dynamics involved before putting their money at risk in a country, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, where things like mining laws, have shown they can be altered and re-written at a moment's notice.

Although cobalt was an easy target during these very early stages of the "clean energy metals" boom (in large part due to a surging spot price in recent years and the large amount of cobalt produced here), it may only be a matter of time before other minerals, such as lithium, are targeted.

From Mining.com:

Kabwelulu identified lithium and germanium as other minerals likely to be singled out for classification as strategic. “These are the substances which we are studying and will be part of the strategic substances,” he said. Congo doesn’t currently produce lithium, but several junior miners are developing projects in Tanganyika province in the east of the country.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has a deep mining history and there are a multitude of foreign companies operating here: Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF), China Molybdenum (OTCPK:CMCLF), Barrick Gold (GOLD), Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF), etc., but nevertheless, jurisdiction risks do exist here, and they must be carefully considered when putting together a speculation thesis.

Further Growth Potential

Without a doubt, based on current information and data available today, the Manono Project is already world class tier 1, particularly because of the immense size/scale + high grade + high purity of its Roche Dure deposit (to heap even more praise, the lithium mineralization contained within the Roche Dure pegmatite is found near surface, homogeneous, contiguous, etc.).

However, despite having already proved up a JORC-compliant resource of 400 Mt @ 1.65% Li2O at Roche Dure, massive upside potential still exists for AVZ Minerals to find a whole lot more lithium within the tenements of the Manono Project.

The following image shows just how many lithium-rich pegmatites have been discovered so far on the Manono property:

Source: AVZ Minerals February 2019 Press Release

Arguably, the Carriere de l’Este pegmatite is the stand-out of the pack, and although its exceptionally early days in the exploration story for this prospect, there are signs hinting that another world class tier 1 lithium resource could exist here, to complement Roche Dure:

Given the size and mineralised nature of the pegmatites at Carriere de l’Este, the Company has generated an exploration target tonnage and grade of between 400 and 600Mt at grade between 1.5% to 1.70% Li2O within spodumene mineralised pegmatite. The potential quantity and grade as stated, is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. No other exploration data is available. Wide spaced reconnaissance drilling along with surface mapping and sampling is being used for geological understanding and future drill planning. There has been insufficient exploration completed to date to prepare a JORC compliant mineral resource. The company intends to complete a drilling program to enable drill definition of Mineral Resources to JORC 2012 standard as stated above.

Earlier this year, back in February, AVZ Minerals received back assays for the first four diamond drill holes at Carriere de l’Este, and hit 89.0m @ 2.01% Li2O.

Source: AVZ Minerals February 2019 Press Release

AVZ Minerals' Managing Director Nigel Ferguson had this to say:

The exciting near surface, high-grade zones of this flat dipping deposit, coupled with strong surface mineralisation noted from mapping and these new drill results, have extended the strike of the deposit to at least 1.5 kilometres long and these is no evidence to suggest it does not continue under cover towards the Tempete pegmatite some 2 kilometres to the southwest. This exciting new discovery confirms Carriere de l’Este as a significant lithium deposit to potentially exceed the Roche Dure deposit.

So, although continuing to prove up the Roche Dure deposit (i.e. infill drilling to convert resources -> reserves) will often take precedence over exploration drilling as it is required in order to advance the Manono Project through to production, district scale potential clearly exists on AVZ Minerals' fertile land package, and again, it will only be a matter of time until a whole lot more lithium is uncovered.

Looking way down the road, it's not tough to envision a future where the Manono Project eventually scales up beyond 5 Mtpa, to perhaps even 10 Mtpa (or beyond). Another possibility is that the Manono Project could be chopped up into smaller pieces and sold off to various different mining companies, since the size/scale of the lithium district is so huge.

Lastly, secondary processing is something that AVZ Minerals will likely seriously study in the future, as going down the path of a vertically integrated solution for the Manono Project could help further enhance project economics and minimize the impact of things like transport costs (which would be negligible when selling high margin lithium chemicals; i.e. lithium hydroxide/carbonate).

Closing Thoughts

Moving forward, a key selling point that AVZ Minerals will undoubtedly try and present to entice potential end users/customers is the possible assurance of long-term security of supply; although there are no guarantees that the Manono Project will get built, assuming it does, this lithium district should have more than enough scale capability to be in production for many decades.

Keep in mind, most recently, Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFF) sent shockwaves across the lithium industry when it announced that it was attempting to acquire 100% ownership of all outstanding shares of Kidman Resources (OTCPK:KDDRF) for A$1.90/share, or an impressive A$776 million to gain access to a 50% ownership stake in the Mt Holland Lithium Project, located in Western Australia (and co-owned with Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile [SQM]).

Source: Wesfarmers May 2019 Press Release

Using the transaction value noted above and extrapolating a 100% ownership basis for Mt Holland places a valuation of ~A$1.5 billion.

For context, the Mt Holland Lithium Project is featured by the Early Grey Lithium Deposit which has a total resource of 189 Mt @ 1.50% Li2O and total reserve of 94.2 Mt @ 1.5% Li2O.

Source: Kidman Resources February 2019 Corporate Presentation

In comparison, the current market cap of AVZ Minerals is ~A$100 million.

Given all that the Manono Project has to offer technically, with a current market cap of "only" ~A$100 million, most certainly, the market is affixing jurisdiction risks to the valuation of AVZ Minerals for being located in the Democratic Republic of Congo (and probably still has at least some reservations regarding the overall economic viability of the Manono Project, since a Scoping Study is preliminary in nature and much more de-risking still needs to take place).

Though it's not difficult to fathom that if the Manono Project and AVZ Minerals were located in say Western Australia (instead of the Democratic Republic of Congo), shares of AVZ.AX (the native ticker symbol of AZZVF) might have received a favorable re-rating on the heels of the Wesfarmers announcement to acquire Kidman Resources (which told the market loud and clear just how valuable tier 1 hard rock lithium assets are), like some other companies have:

For context, Liontown Resources' (OTC:LINRF) Kathleen Valley Lithium Project is the company's flagship hard rock asset, and it features a defined mineral resource of 21.2 Mt @ 1.4% Li2O.

Source: Liontown Resources Scoping Study

And although the current exploration target for the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project was recently upgraded to 31 Mt, even if it were to get there (or even eventually grow to 60+ Mt), it would still only be a fraction of the size of the Manono Project (factoring in AVZ Minerals' 60% ownership stake in the Manono Project, the attributable resource to the company is still a staggering 240 Mt, via the Roche Dure deposit alone).

Nevertheless, with a market cap of ~A$140 million, Liontown Resources is currently being valued by the market as being worth more than AVZ Minerals.

Because the market is not a "true believer" yet in the Manono Project and AVZ Minerals (as evident by the Liontown Resources datapoint above, and many others, via peer comparison), at the moment, it's not far-fetched to ponder that shares of AVZ.AX might receive a substantial re-rating in the future, should the company prove successful in being able to secure: Binding Offtake Agreements (BOAs) with reputable end users/customers, joint venture partnership deal with a larger lithium (or otherwise) company, takeover bid from a reputable third party, etc.

In any case, the extended Scoping Study was definitely a step in the right direction for AVZ Minerals, as the company was able to demonstrate:

Larger scale production scenario of 5 Mtpa (up from 2 Mtpa, previously).

Strong project economics showing a pre-tax and pre-royalties NPV (10% discount rate) of $1.54 billion (attributable to AVZ Minerals) using a more conservative spodumene concentrate (5.8%) sales price of $750/t (down from $920/t, previously).

Improved strip ratio of 0.55:1 (down from 0.7:1, previously) which should help lower mining and processing costs down to $91/t (down from $120/t, previously).

High purity with low Fe2O3 (iron) content of below 1%.

Good metallurgy so far, able to produce 5.8% spodumene concentrate with recoveries of 80.9%.

More thoroughly investigated transport study with a preferred route outline.

Etc.

Although AVZ.AX is currently trading at A$0.044/share and the share price is hovering closer to its 52 week low than all-time high, it's quite arguable that the fundamentals for AVZ Minerals and its Manono Project have never looked better.

With a DFS slated for release in Q1 2020, there is clearly much more work that needs to be done to further de-risk the Manono Project, but where things stand today, there are strong pieces in place that suggest that this could one day become a world class tier 1 producing lithium mine.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.