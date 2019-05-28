Abercrombie & Fitch Earnings Preview

Source: Bloomberg

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) reports quarterly earnings May 29th. Analysts expect revenue of $733.16 and EPS of -$0.44. The revenue estimate implies flat growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Is Abercrombie & Fitch's Growth Dead?

There has been a lot of debate over Abercrombie & Fitch's growth prospects. I assumed growth was dead, but Seeking Alpha author Paulo Santos dissented, implying there was more upside with revenue and the stock. More revenue and earnings growth this quarter could put the issue to bed, at least in the short term. For the quarter ended February 2, 2019, the company reported net sales of $1.2 billion, down 3% Y/Y. The quarter included 13 weeks of results versus 14 weeks for the year earlier period, so a comparison may not have been apples-to-apples.

Comparable sales grew 3%, the sixth consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales growth. The Hollister brand had previously been the star of the company with strong growth across each of the company's sales channels. Hollister's comparable sales growth was 6%, which followed 11% growth in the year earlier period. The company is increasing its speed to market and continuing to get closer to its customer base; this should allow Abercrombie & Fitch to make a quick response to fashion trends and those items customers care about most. Nonetheless, double-digit comparable sales at Hollister appear to be a thing of the past. Will investors turn on the company if Hollister's growth grinds to a halt? Hollister has represented from 55% to 60% of total revenue, so its performance has an out-sized impact on the company.

Comparable sales at the Abercrombie brand were negative 2%. Management quickly addressed product missteps in women's tops and dresses, and culled some of the stale inventory. The Abercrombie brand could take another quarter to recover. The company's direct-to-consumer ("DTC") channel continues to demonstrate strong results. DTC generated $1 billion in annual sales, which represented over 25% of the company's total annual revenue. Abercrombie & Fitch's DTC sales is the company's fastest growing platform. Purchase online and pick up in store ("POPinS") has become a hit. The company's loyalty program also helps build stronger customers relationships and potentially make revenue stickier. The loyalty program could also help the company stay abreast of customer buying patterns in real time.

It Could Be Difficult To Improve Margins

Abercrombie & Fitch's gross margin of 59.1% was about 70 basis points higher than that of the year earlier period. However, combined costs for store expense and marketing and general administrative expenses increased 50 basis points to 47.9%. The question remains, "Does Abercrombie & Fitch have more levers to pull?" If revenue growth stagnates, then the company must cut operating comes to spur its bottom line.

Cutting marketing costs could prove difficult. Abercrombie & Fitch has to continue to invest in its online platform in order to keep pace with Amazon (AMZN), Target (TGT) and Urban Outfitters (URBN). Stagnant revenue growth amid the constant need to re-invest in its online platform could crimp margins and potentially the bottom line.

Pristine Balance Sheet

At the end of the quarter, Abercrombie & Fitch had cash of $723 million, up from $676 million in the year earlier period. The company's working capital of over $750 million is another metric that implies strong liquidity. Cash far exceeded the company's long-term debt of about $250 million. The company's strong liquidity could serve as a buffer in case the retail experiences a protracted downturn.

Conclusion

ANF is up over 15% Y/Y. The stock and the earnings may have peaked. Sell ANF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.