MGM: Chasing Revenue To Support Rising Debt Service, A Tough Business Model

The company needs to accelerate its deleveraging moves by considering more asset sales.

MGM has been asset-binging for near three years as debt service eats away at EBITDA.

There is no stock in any sector that does not have at least one fly in the ointment of its business model. But, in the case of MGM (NYSE:MGM), there seems to be a growing anthill as it nears the end of its acquisition spree that has lasted over two years.

On the surface, it would appear that some logic has accompanied the buying binge upon which MGM has embarked. It stands now as the dominant player in Las Vegas. It has bought or built a flank of fortress properties to expand market share in the US Northeast. It has two properties in Macau sized about right. It is seen by most observers, we think correctly so, as a serious bidder for the Japan IR to be built in Osaka.

On top of this, it has literally leaped forward on sports betting with a dizzying spiral of multi-million dollar sponsorships, live betting, and "official" designation deals with sports leagues and sports book partners to support its playMGM sites.

So, the questions are these:

What are the hard realities that are part of the reason the stock isn't budging despite some decent results posted in a tough environment? What are the implications Mr. Market may see in the business model that is keeping MGM stock buried in a narrow trading range in the low to mid-twenties?

The vast peasantry that comprises the retail/buy side sector of Mr. Market can still move stock. Small investors tend to hone in on corporate virtues like strong debt discipline and smart cost controls. They look for exponential earnings growth spun out of smart management as buy signals. Seeing past the happy talk of earnings calls, many such investors we speak to regularly worry about MGM's ballooning long-term debt.

MGM's business model too often seems like a round trip from piling up debt, converting it to EBITDA, and using EBITDA in turn to service even more debt. If this appears to be a sleight of hand process to investors unimpressed by periodic bullish institutional cheerleading, it's understandable.

The MGM round trip money go round

MGM borrows heavily to buy assets and make deals. Those assets produce X amount of accretive EBITDA. The extra FCF supports the massive debt incurred to acquire the assets.

Above: MGM stock hasn't sustained long-term gains despite aggressive acquisitions to build EBITDA.

Therefore: Is MGM buying assets to generate cash which they must promptly turn over to their lenders in ever greater amounts? Is it a company that is in the business of dealing with its massive debt by its confidence in its capacity to keep extending maturities? If so, they are not alone. Isn't wheeling and dealing long-term debt almost a mantra of most companies in these days of cheap money?

Aren't there investment gurus who believe that companies never actually pay off debt but merely protect their ability to service it at a cost that does not inflict undue harm on its earnings profile? And beyond that, can they just continue to push out maturities ad infinitum?

But what happens if rates begin to seriously spiral? What do companies like MGM do, facing the prospect of refinancing at ever higher rates? Their average cost of capital is now over 8%. And, finally, if rates do spike too high, what happens in the real Las Vegas economy when recession comes and both total visitor arrivals and average spend in Las Vegas go south?

Here's what happened during the last recession:

Above: One of MGM's Vegas flagships. One too many? Image Source: MGM

Remember 2007-2010? Gaming revenue, non-gaming spend, and convention attendance, all took a nosedive in Las Vegas triggering among other outcomes, a contributory push over the edge to Chapter 11 by debt-heavy companies like Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR).

Las Vegas Strip y/y total gaming revenue percentage growth/decline:

2006: 10.86%. The apogee of a year before the financial crisis.

2007: 2.08% growth slowed considerably.

2008: -10.28%

2009: - 9.28%

2010: 4.08% recovery begins. But the recession impact two years noted above resulted in a total decline of gaming revenue of near 20%.

The recovery since has been steady but halting. In 2018, gaming win was up 1.98%. Double-digit growth is an echo of the past.

Industry leaders point to structural market changes like the growth of non-gaming revenue to replace pure gaming and react to millennial indifference to live casino gaming. Both of these factors played their role. And on the plus side, millennials now contribute mightily to a stable future for Vegas non-gaming revenue. But the fact remains that no matter how much management points with pride to the growth of non-gaming revenues, there is no money machine in non-gaming that compares, for example, with slot machines for profitability.

MGM is in no imminent danger. But we do think its strategy is a matter of real concern to investors if rates climb, and it is forced to refinance debt that already gobbles its EBITDA like so many bleeping Pac-men. This could eventually force an asset selldown. In a sharp recession, can investors also be certain it can make its REIT rent payments to its MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)? Will it need relief from its own REIT?

The rising debt cost scenario

In a May 23rd SA article, contributor Gary Gordon noted, among other things, that corporate debt-to-EBITDA was near an all-time peak. The piece entitled 'What the bond market and real estate market are telling investors' was largely a discussion of the blinking caution light among investment-grade companies where Gordon saw cash on the books relative to debt deteriorating markedly, while gross leverage (debt to earnings) is sitting near an all-time peak.

Gordon did not cite MGM, nor any gaming company, but limited his discussion to the relationship between treasury yields, existing home sales, and the bond markets beginning to signal an economic slowdown. It's worth a read. Whether you agree with his thesis or not, what you unequivocally must take away from the read is that the percentage of corporate income that is going to pay debt interest is ballooning fast.

In 2015, roughly 8.3% of corporate income went toward debt service. "Today?" Gordon notes,

"It's 10.2%. That means investment grade corporations are forking over 23% more for interest payments than they were just a few years earlier"

Notes Gordon:

"On the surface, of course, the interest coverage is sustainable. Beneath the surface, though, the trend indicates we are nearing the completion of a business cycle. Sales of existing homes are lagging."

He also notes that "asset prices tend to fall before the economic future takes place".

Then Gordon urges,

"Consider the debt profiles of investment-grade corporations. Cash on the books relative to debt has deteriorated markedly, while gross leverage (debt to earnings) is sitting near an all-time peak."

I saw a useful analogy in his analysis to MGM. Casino gaming companies are voracious consumers of capital. It comes with the territory. The sector has been debt-heavy for decades. But, in MGM's case, the acquisition party it has embarked on has built a debt profile that we believe is one reason the stock has not moved anywhere.

At one point, we had higher hopes based on what we thought would be an endgame to its acquisition spree. We liked MGM's Macau and Las Vegas positions and thought they were undervalued. We put a PT of $35-40 on the stock two years ago, believing it had great upside bones. But our concerns rose again when management just kept on buying and deal-making. They pursued a strategy we think could be taking them down the wrong path by piling debt upon debt due to the seductive siren call of low cost and available lending.

We don't purport here to offer MGM's business model as either a sitting duck for the concerns expressed in Gordon's article or a perfect analogy to his thesis. But, in reading the article, we began to see common elements. MGM stands at the precipice of snaring a Japan casino license that, even with a consortium of partners, could require it to put up billions in equity. But its leading contender for the Osaka IR prize is probably Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) which invites ever conservative Japan officials to the following quick comparatives:

2018 revenue

LVS: $13.730bn

MGM: $11.760bn

2018 net interest expense:

LVS: $437M

MGM: $769M

Long-term debt:

LVS: $10.25bn

MGM: $15.08bn (up 18.32%) in 2018

Forward dividend and yield at writing:

LVS: $3.06 (4.59%)

MGM: $0.52 (1.95%)

MGM has 11 Las Vegas properties, plus regional casinos in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Mississippi, plus two in Macau.

LVS has two in Las Vegas, 6 in Macau. And one of two in a duopoly in Singapore. The companies have two distinct business models: MGM's essentially is this:

We want to be everywhere doing everything in the legal gaming entertainment sector. LVS: We are basically an Asian gaming operator with as much of a rooms footprint we want in Las Vegas that we think makes sense going forward.

Both models have a logic of their own without question. But which of the two might be better positioned to withstand the possibility of a recession as alluded to in Gordon's SA article? Which one has a more glowing balance sheet to present to Japanese officialdom? We take as a given that both companies will come forward with sparkling development plans that will dazzle. But the balance sheet numbers will play a key role as well. Just how much equity will each company be in the financial position to press for with partners?

MGM is acting: But is it enough?

MGM has acted to recognize the vulnerability of its debt/cost structure by putting in place a program to slash $300m in costs over the next three years in its "2020 Plan". It will mean layoffs and the consolidation of many operational functions at the corporate level.

That MGM management recognizes its leverage as a problem is a plus. But the question is this: Is it too little, too late in the cycle noted by Gordon? These questions are raised:

Will rising rates force it to refinance and extend maturities at an ever-increasing ramp-up of rates? Will any kind of slowdown in the real estate market drive the economy into recession, diminished gaming revenues, and push an even greater chunk of MGM EBITDA to maintain reasonable debt service coverage? Will falling revenues force MGM to look for relief from triple net lease deals it made with its MGP REIT during the current happy days of low treasury rates?

The responses to these questions may never be necessary. We may not be in any imminent danger of Gordon's clarion calls. Yet it seems to us that MGM, even sailing along with an economy with rates remaining relatively low, is just too heavy on the debt baggage scale. We see that as one key reason its stock goes nowhere despite its expanding geographic footprint.

With stronger, faster debt, and cost discipline, MGM stock can begin to see the upside its fine core asset base can produce over time

Our takeaway: Over the last 5 years, MGM debt has grown from $12.140bn to over $15bn at the end of 2018.

Its share price in the last 5 years has wobbled in the $24-25 range with the exception of a spike in early 2016 when it hit $35.58. All stocks in the sector have both benefited and been hit by head and tailwinds from Macau, Las Vegas, and in the US regional markets. So, we can't realistically attribute the sloshing of MGM shares over such a long time exclusively to its debt profile alone.

But if indeed Gordon's take is correct and we are headed for a rate triggered a recession, MGM needs to turbocharge its deleveraging programs by possibly adding a few judicious asset selldowns. They would lose some EBITDA but gain considerable compensatory deleveraging at a faster pace.

And, we think it becomes one strong reason for the stock to begin a northward climb based on its core asset base and presumably improved operating margins achieved from its 2020 cost reduction program.

