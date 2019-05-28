Biglari Holdings 1-Year Update

With shares trading above $160 as recently as last month (sub-$100 today), the volatility provides opportunity for those willing to venture into chilly waters.

While we acknowledge many would never touch the stock, we do not expect the gap to intrinsic value to remain this low.

While corporate governance remains a big issue for minority holders, the gap between fair value and market value has never been larger.

Last month's Biglari Holdings (BH) annual meeting did not exactly instill confidence in the minds of the investment community. In just a few short weeks, shares of BH have nosedived to below $100 per share:

Perhaps the most concerning issue for the company these days is its fully owned Steak 'n Shake burger chain, which has been losing sales and traffic to better managed competitors for a couple of years. The business unit has been levered up with a lot of debt ($220 million back in 2014, of which more than $180 million remains outstanding), and without a turnaround in the business, that loan could default when it matures in March of 2021. Below are the terms of the debt, according to BH's latest 10-Q filing:

"On March 19, 2014, Steak n Shake and its subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement which provided for a senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $220,000. The term loan is scheduled to mature on March 19, 2021. It amortizes at an annual rate of 1.0% in equal quarterly installments, beginning June 30, 2014, at 0.25% of the original principal amount of the term loan, subject to mandatory prepayments from excess cash flow, asset sales and other events described in the credit agreement. The balance will be due at maturity. Interest on the term loan is based on a Eurodollar rate plus an applicable margin of 3.75% or on the prime rate plus an applicable margin of 2.75%. The interest rate on the term loan was 6.25% as of March 31, 2019. The term loan is secured by first priority security interests in substantially all the assets of Steak n Shake. Disruptions in debt capital markets that restrict access to funding when needed could adversely affect the results of operations, liquidity and capital resources of Steak n Shake. Biglari Holdings is not a guarantor under the credit facility. As of March 31, 2019, $183,148 was outstanding under the term loan."

Whenever we put together a valuation for a publicly traded security, we aim for conservatism, so in this case, we are not going to give any credit for a potential turnaround at Steak 'n Shake. As a result, let's assume that the creditors are handed over the business in 2021 and are left selling off its assets to recover what will likely be a debt balance of roughly $180 million at maturity (1% annual amortization). Although this debt is clearly impacting BH's stock price, the parent company will not be held liable for it and will instead simply hand over the now-money-losing entity to creditors.

On the operational side, this would leave BH with 100% ownership of the First Guard insurance business, the Western Sizzlin restaurant chain, and media group Maxim. The latter two earn roughly $3 million pre-tax combined, with First Guard bringing in $6 million pre-tax. While not large, these three remaining businesses, if valued at a meager 10 times net income, are worth about $70 million, or $22 per BH share.

As has always been the case for BH, the bulk of the per-share value comes from its investment portfolio, not its owned businesses. Below is a quarterly summary of the value of BH's investment portfolio, net of taxes, expressed in both millions of dollars and on a per-share basis:

As you can see, even if we assume creditors are handed over BH's largest operating business (Steak 'n Shake), BH investors are left with more than $200 per share of investments and three smaller wholly owned divisions that are probably worth no less than $22 per share. Therefore, we can argue that BH's intrinsic value is somewhere in the $225-$250 range, making the current sub-$100 stock price extremely oversold.

That said, BH CEO Sardar Biglari has a controlling interest in the company, has a board of directors that pretty much signs off on any idea he proposes to them, and has a mixed, at best, track record of running BH's owned businesses. For these reasons, it is likely that BH shares will, more often than not, trade at a discount to net asset value in the public market. Therefore, the question becomes how much of a discount is warranted, and how much is worthy of one's investment dollars.

We would hypothesize that any discount above 25% is likely to be a short-term market event, caused by low trading volumes and low float, and therefore presents an attractive investment opportunity. There will be those who argue the stock will never trade anywhere near NAV due to Sardar's behavior, but the evidence does not bear that out, as just last month the stock traded above $160 per share (a 30%-35% discount to our NAV range), whereas today it is sub-$100. Nothing we have learned in the last month would justify a near-40% decline in a matter of weeks, which makes the current price especially attractive, in our view.

We will close out this update with an update to our internally generated chart that tracks BH's stock price versus the value of its investment portfolio and the imputed value of the company's wholly owned operating businesses:

As you can see, it was only mid-2018 that the implied value of BH's operating business went negative (BH's stock price below the per-share value of its investment portfolio). We believe this shows that the market does not always severely discount BH's stock price, despite the actions of the CEO. Furthermore, the current disconnect implies that the value of BH's operating businesses is negative to the tune of $400 million, or $128 per share. That simply does not make sense, especially given BH's current equity market cap of $310 million.

As such, we expect that the gap between the orange and blue lines will once again converge over time, giving investors a unique trading opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.