Buying The Foot Locker 'Miss'

Shares of Foot Locker (FL) tumbled over 15% after the company posted slightly worse than anticipated Q1 sales and earnings results. I believe the market over-reacted to what was bound to be a weaker-than-expected Q1 due to the nature of refunds while also over-estimating the impact of tariffs on Foot Locker’s earnings. Let’s take a look at Q1 results, the impact of tariffs, and why I believe shares of the retailer are still worth $57-70.

Q1: A Slight “Miss”, but Fairly Immaterial; Physical Locations Retain Value

I have never been particularly interested in playing the “beat” or “miss” game with companies. The companies that consistently “beat” or “meet” usually have strong relationships with analysts and are able to guide consensus numbers in the right direction as they see fit. Whether a company beats or misses consensus estimates has no impact on its intrinsic value. With this in mind, I recognize that in the short-term, beating or missing estimates can lead to some price volatility.

For Q1, Foot Locker’s sales grew 2.6% y/y to $2.1 billion (+4.7% y/y ex-fx). Same-store sales were up strongly, growing 4.6% y/y on top of last year’s 2.8% decline and below the consensus estimate of 5.2%. Although the two-year stacked comp sits at just +1.8%, I believe Foot Locker is outperforming competitors and still growing against a tough backdrop for retailers. Impressively, Foot Locker experienced solid growth across several banners, with Champs North America up low double digits, Foot Locker U.S. and Canada up mid-single digits, Eastbay up low single digits, and Foot Locker Pacific up double digits, and Foot Locker Europe up mid-single digits. Interestingly, footwear was the strong product category, with comps up mid-single digits, while apparel was up low single digits and accessories declined at a double digit-rate. It’s nearly impossible for Foot Locker’s various product categories to perform in-sync, and a decline in what product category is common in the business.

Interestingly, Foot Locker dialed in on its digital performance, noting that DTC sales increased 14.8% y/y, driving online penetration to 15.4% of sales from 13.9% in the comparable quarter a year ago. The growth in this channel demonstrates Foot Locker’s ability to adapt to the digital world, which I believe is an underrated aspect of the business model. The company does a great job creating hype on social media while also updating customers on new releases and creating a sense of buying urgency.

The most interesting number, from my perspective, was the comp of physical stores, which was up 2.9% y/y demonstrating the underlying value of the Foot Locker model. Investors have a difficult time understanding why Foot Locker needs to exist, but as a company that serves younger customers often in areas with lower rates of online sales penetration, the physical store is an attractive asset. Additionally, Foot Locker’s ability to display the product and partner with key vendors like Nike (NKE) and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) creates a selling environment that induces purchases. I think investors often forget that though online sales are rapidly growing, total penetration versus bricks and mortar runs around 15-16%. Over 80% of sales are still made in-person, meaning physical assets retain value. The nature of the footwear industry with its market-specific allocations, high turns on premium product, and extensive product displays allows Foot Locker to capture real value from its physical locations.

Nevertheless, Foot Locker owns too many stores in the U.S. and Europe, and as a result, the company continues to reduce its footprint, closing 20 stores on net basis during the quarter. Foot Locker reduced its total store count by 6% from the end of FY14. However, what’s most impressive is the composition change. Foot Locker dramatically shed underperforming Foot Locker banners in North America and nearly exited the female space by reducing the count of Lady Foot Locker/SIX:02 stores. Foot Locker’s team wonderfully optimized the portfolio.

2019 2014 % Change Foot Locker U.S. 886 1,015 -13% Foot Locker Europe 642 603 6% Foot Locker Canada 107 126 -15% Foot Locker Pacific / Asia) 99 91 9% Kids Foot Locker 428 357 20% Lady Foot Locker/SIX:02 87 213 -59% Champs Sports 535 547 -2% Footaction 250 272 -8% Runners Point 107 116 -8% Sidestep 80 83 -4% Total 3221 3,423 -6%

Source: SEC Filings

Getting back to Q1 numbers, gross margin for the quarter increased 30 basis points y/y to 33.2% of sales. The 33-34% range is in-line with what I would anticipate for Foot Locker based on historical performance. Merchandise margin dropped 20 basis points y/y, not surprising given the mix shift to footwear, while the company leveraged occupancy by 50 basis points. Overall, gross margin performance was healthy, and we will cover later why I believe this will continue.

On the SG&A front, SG&A expense jumped 100 basis points y/y to 20% of sales. Again, this is not surprising given the company’s investment in e-commerce investments as well as high minimum wage rates that are impacting profitability across all retailers.

Earnings

All told, EBIT margin declined just 10 basis points y/y to 11% of sales as the company lapped higher litigation charges in Q1’18 while depreciation and amortization barely budged. With EBIT margin essentially flat, EPS, adjusted for a one-time expense in Q1’18, grew 5.5% y/y to $1.53.

There was some consternation on the earnings regarding buybacks, which contributed to some of the EPS weakness as the company bought back just 32,000 shares for $1.8 million. Foot Locker also blamed lower levels of buybacks on why the company lowered its EPS growth forecast to high single digits from low double digits.

As a shareholder, the lower level of buybacks and thus EPS growth in FY19 is no concern. Foot Locker’s management demonstrates a more opportunistic approach to share buybacks than many other public company management teams. Foot Locker tends to buy after the stock drops, and I rarely see the team buying back loads of stock at all-time highs. Management bought back roughly 10% of the company in FY17, and I think the buyback program will intensify going forward. It’s important to note that shares of Foot Locker traded in the $50-60 range for much of Q1 while the company also was restricted from making repurchases between earnings releases and its investor day.

Analysts battled the management team over buybacks on the call, but I much prefer a management team that buys opportunistically to serial repurchases. The company also likely saw where the quarter was trending versus consensus expectations and thus decided to delay repurchases, assuming the share price would fall.

Tariffs – Not a Material Issue

China and tariffs were not mentioned on the earnings call, even though analysts and investors alike are worried about the impact of tariffs on Foot Locker’s earnings. There are a few important items to explain here.

Over the past few years, Nike and adidas started moving production away from China due to higher costs, IP theft, and the threat of tariffs. Though I cannot exactly quantify the impact, I think a much greater percentage of products will come from Taiwan and Vietnam. In addition to shifting the supply chain, based on production cycles, much of the FY19 inventory is probably in the U.S. at this point and thus not subject to tariffs. Even though Foot Locker may not carry this inventory on its books just yet, I suspect much of it is in ports and other distribution facilities.

As a result of most inventory being grounded and inventory growth of only 1.7% y/y on a currency neutral basis, Foot Locker is well-positioned to see margin growth in FY19.

Furthermore, I expect all of Foot Locker’s suppliers to continue to shift production away from China to reduce the tariff burden, so I suspect there will be a much lower reliance on China for product in FY20.

Overall, no change to the story

The reaction to earnings results seems to be jittery and trigger happy as investor confidence is shaken due to deteriorating trade relations between the U.S. and China. That being said, the fundamental business behind Foot Locker of selling premium footwear and apparel to its core demographic is performing well. The business may ebb and flow a bit, but over the long-term, Foot Locker has proven to be a valuable partner to footwear producers capable of growing comps and executing on an e-commerce strategy.

Further, management takes a thoughtful approach to share repurchases, and I anticipate a greater level of capital deployment if shares languish at a lower level. As a result, I believe shares are undervalued, with a fair value range of $57-70. I put some capital to work in the name, and I will add to my position if weakness persists.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL, NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.