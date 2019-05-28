Evoqua Acquires ATG UV Technology For Water Disinfection Tech

AQUA is acquiring an existing partner as it seeks to bolster its chemical-free offerings and expand its global reach.

Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) has announced the acquisition of ATG UV Technology Limited for an undisclosed amount.

ATG has developed ultraviolet light disinfection technologies for industrial, aquatic, and municipal systems.

With the deal for ATG, AQUA is bringing in-house a partner’s technology that it is already familiar with and seeks to expand its chemical-free capabilities while also expanding its geographic reach.

Target Company

Wigan, UK-based ATG was founded in 1981 to develop water treatment solutions using ultraviolet [UV] light to treat water flow applications of up to 5,000 cubic meters per hour.

Management is headed by managing director Chris Purslow.

ATG’s primary applications include:

Drinking water

Waste water

Oil & gas

Aquatics

Marine

Aquaculture

Food & Beverage

Industrial

Market

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global water treatment systems market was forecasted to reach $44 billion by 2025.

This represents a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.1% from 2018 through 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth include an increasing awareness about the importance of clean water, government regulations pertaining to potable water, and increasing manufacturing investment leading to reduced production costs.

Notably, the non-residential segment, i.e., industrial, commercial, educational, healthcare, recreational, and transport, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%, the fastest growth by segment.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Evoqua didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 31, 2019, Evoqua had $66.8 million in cash and equivalents and $1.3 billion in total liabilities, of which $933 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the six months ended March 31, 2019, was a negative ($10.5 million).

In the past 12 months, AQUA’s stock price has dropped (34.3%) vs. AquaVenture’s (WAAS) rise of 24.78%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Earnings surprises since Q3 2017 have been negative four out of seven quarters:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been uneven, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

Evoqua acquired ATG to expand its capabilities in chemical-free water treatment markets and to expand its geographic footprint.

As Evoqua CEO Ron Keating stated in the deal announcement,

We have developed a successful working relationship with the team as a licensed manufacturer of their technology in North America and look forward to expanding our reach to new geographies consistent with our acquisition strategy. We are excited to market ATG UV as an Evoqua brand to our municipal, aquatics and industrial customer base.

ATG has been the sole supplier to Evoqua’s ETS-UV product line for sale in North America. With the deal for ATG, Evoqua will seek to build on ATG’s UK presence to expand its reach globally, likely within the UK and the EU as a logical expansion.

While we don’t know how much AQUA paid for ATG, assuming it didn’t overpay the deal make strategic sense.

The two firms were already partners so integration and culture risk is minimal. While the deal won’t likely move the needle for AQUA stock in the near-term, the acquisition signals management’s intentions to deepen its chemical-free offerings and expand its addressable market into other geographies, so it makes strategic sense.

