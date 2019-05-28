Evaluating Facebook's 'GlobalCoin' Cryptocurrency

While the impact is extremely uncertain due to adoption, it likely will be a high-margin source of income for Facebook with little risk on its end.

Facebook's (FB) plans for a platform-wide cryptocurrency will likely be enormously beneficial to the company's existing ad revenue stream, increase its revenue from the various services offered on the platform, and unlock new financial transaction income. With likely little risk on Facebook's end, the company will be able to see not only new income sources but also an enlivening of its platform that could boost revenue and transactions across a variety of different sources.

(Source: TechCrunch)

Facebook Finally Ventures Into Cryptocurrency

While cryptocurrencies have been bit-by-bit becoming a more mainstream financial assets in the past 1-2 years since the big crypto bubble of late 2017 and early 2018, no major institution has prepared and launched its own retail cryptocurrency (as JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) cryptocurrency is only for institutional use). That is, until now - as Facebook (FB) prepares to launch "GlobalCoin."

The seemingly partially centralized stablecoin Facebook-based cryptocurrency will tested out in several countries by late 2019 and then rolled out by the first quarter of 2020 in several major markets, including seemingly the United States, as of Q1 2020.

Facebook's formal venture into cryptocurrencies is a marked contrast from its policy even just a year ago, as Facebook banned ads for many initial coin offerings, cryptocurrency platforms, and other blockchain-related technologies. That ban began getting reversed just a few weeks prior to the GlobalCoin revelation, as Facebook stated in a May 8, 2019 announcement.

It is no secret that Facebook has been exploring a variety of ways to diversify its revenue beyond just the News Feed ads that have been the central part of its earnings stream. While profitable, still coming in at $15.08 billion in revenue in Q1 2019, it also nonetheless has contributed to worries about potential slowing growth in Facebook.

The integration of an advanced investing and financial transaction service into Facebook is the perfect way for Facebook to potentially unlock a new, relatively low-risk, and profitable earnings stream as well as increase user activity.

(Source: The Independent)

As of the moment one can already send and receive money through Facebook Messenger. The messenger function allows one to transfer money without fees through a linked debit card, a version of payments that is more limited compared to credit card optional peer-to-peer transfers such as PayPal (PYPL).

The difference with a Facebook cryptocurrency is that firstly it unlocks more possibilities for peer-to-peer and peer-to-institution payments that can be stored with Facebook itself, rather than just holding a balance momentarily for a transaction. This would increase the amount of money deposited with Facebook, allowing the company to generate income from fees as well as interest and investing of the cash paid to buy GlobalCoin.

Secondly, it allows Facebook to experiment with a variety of other revenue-generating features on its own website as well as partner websites where GlobalCoin could be used as a standard international means of transfer. With GlobalCoin being a more distant monetary system from regular fiat currencies, users may be more willing to spend such a currency and see it as a legitimate intra-Facebook and perhaps even Internet-wide, with partners, payment function. Facebook would generate revenue and earnings from said payments.

Third, it may also drive up Facebook user activity and thus provide a boost to the ad-centered revenue core. As of the moment there appears to be no meaningful way to utilize a monetary balance on Facebook, besides payment for some peer-to-peer and other services, but with GlobalCoin consumers may be more willing to participate in what they see as a "key" to a much larger eco-system. We've seen in the gaming world how mobile microtransactions have been a major revenue generator and growth area for gaming-oriented companies, as users become more invested and then bit-by-bit spend more money that adds up over time. It is likely Facebook could similarly capitalize on such consumer behavior to increase user interest and utilization of its platform.

While it is uncertain how much adoption there would be for this new cryptocurrency, it is nonetheless likely that it would generate income and earnings at a relatively high margin and low cost for Facebook as well as drive up user activity as it expands the web of potential utilization of Facebook services.

Conclusion

While it remains up in the air how big an impact GlobalCoin will be on Facebook's bottom earnings line, it nonetheless should be a positive boost along multiple, sometimes unexpected, revenue stream fronts. From creating new revenue streams in financial transaction income to increasing utilization of other Facebook pay-to-use services to increasing user activity and core ad revenue, Facebook's cryptocurrency could see the platform significantly transformed and the company benefiting greatly from it. Once "GlobalCoin" launches it will be seen how impactful that effect is.

