CymaBay Therapeutics: Targeting Primary Biliary Cholangitis And Then Onto NASH

While NASH is the major market here, PBC is a key proof of concept that will, if successful, be the first to market.

The same drug has a phase 2 data readout in NASH this year, surrounding which there is a lot of excitement.

Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) has doubled since January, surrounding the high excitement of its upcoming release of phase 2b NASH data for seladelpar, especially given Conatus's (CNAT) recent flop. However, it is difficult to make a prediction on the basis of upcoming phase 2 data, so our focus here is going to be the one indication where seladelpar does have phase 2 data. This is primary biliary cholangitis, a disease related to NASH in terms of cirrhosis. So, it makes sense to look at this data not only to understand the PBC phase 3 data but also to get an idea of the upcoming NASH readout.

The science

Seladelpar is a PPARδ agonist. PPARδ stands for peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta. PPARs are genetic expression regulating proteins; these are of three types, alpha, beta, and gamma. Each has specific functions. Among its other functions, PPARδ is thought to play a role in lipid metabolism. Seladelpar is a selective PPARδ agonist that regulates the cholesterol transporter ABCG5/ABCG8, and in the specific context of PBC, it regulates bile acid homoeostasis.

This is done by downregulating the expression of the cyp7a1 gene which encodes an enzyme that produces the first step in the synthesis of bile acid from cholesterol. Unlike PPAR-α, PPAR-δ is also present in other cells besides hepatocytes (liver cells) and can affect the progression of PBC through regulating the absorption and secretion of bile components. As the relevant research says:

Thus, the rationale for assessing PPAR-δ as a target for cholestatic diseases includes the impact on bile acid retention, cholangiocyte function, and anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects on Kupffer and stellate cells."

Catalyst

CBAY's lead drug candidate, Seladelpar, is a peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ) agonist in phase 3 trial targeting primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). This ENHANCE trial will furnish data by December 2020 or early 2021.

Seladelpar has another phase 2b trial in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Top-line data is due by June 2019. This is the major near-term catalyst.

Previous trial data

In April, CBAY presented positive phase 2 data from its seladelpar study in a subset of cirrhotic patients with PBC. Below is an extended quote from the press release, followed by our comments:

Phase 2 study designed to assess the safety and efficacy of seladelpar at a daily dose of 5 mg or 10 mg in PBC patients who had an inadequate response (alkaline phosphatase [AP] ≥ 1.67 x upper limit of normal [ULN]) or an intolerance to ursodiol and a total bilirubin ≤ 2 mg/dL. Cirrhosis was diagnosed using liver biopsy, liver elastography, or liver imaging. Patients initiated on 5 mg could be dose-escalated to 10 mg after 12 weeks of treatment if it was tolerated and AP threshold criterion was not met (5/10 mg group). The primary outcome was percent change from baseline in AP. Secondary outcome measures included ALT, total bilirubin, and pruritus using the visual analogue scale (VAS). At 52 weeks in patients with cirrhosis, mean relative decreases in AP were -36% and -43% in the 5/10 mg and 10 mg group, respectively. Treatment with seladelpar also demonstrated robust anti-inflammatory activity with a decrease in ALT comparable to what was observed in non-cirrhotic patients. Total bilirubin remained stable throughout 52 weeks. Seladelpar was well tolerated and appeared safe. Three patients with cirrhosis experienced an SAE, all unrelated to seladelpar. Total bilirubin, platelets, albumin, and INR remained stable. No liver decompensation events were observed. There was no transaminase safety signal, and importantly, seladelpar treatment was not associated with drug-induced pruritus or hepatotoxicity.

Alkaline phosphatase or AP level is a recognised surrogate endpoint for diagnosis of PBC. Serum bilirubin is another, but only advanced cirrhotic patients will show changes in bilirubin levels. Fellow Seeking Alpha author First Genesis Consulting has commented on this data. There is no reason for me to go through the same effort one more time. A few of the salient aspects are:

Seladelpar appears to have comparable effects on AP levels with ocaliva Seladelpar's selectivity towards PPAR-delta probably gives it a safer profile than ocaliva Normal bilirubin levels were attained, as well as ALT levels, which are biomarkers for PBC progression and its inflammatory effect, respectively

Execution

The company is well-funded, with a market cap of $878.28M, a cash balance of $181.56M as of the December quarter, and burn is -54.94M.

Here's a chart showing recent insider buy/sells:

And here's a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Competition

Ursodeoxycholic acid or ursodiol, a secondary bile acid (UDCA) was the only approved treatment for PBC, and it has a strong efficacy effect on the disease. However, about 40% of all patients do not respond to UDCA and 5% are intolerant to it. Recently, Ocaliva has been approved for PBC and second-line therapy, and it has been shown to improve liver function either alone or in combo with UDCA. However, over 50% of patients respond inadequately to treatment and severe pruritus may result. Besides, there are other medications that are currently in use and liver transplant as the final measure.

Genfit's (OTCPK:GNFTF) Elafibranor is a dual PPARα/δ agonist and main pipeline competitor to seladelpar. Phase 2 trial results show that all three drugs - seladelpar, ocaliva, and elafibranor - have had comparable efficacy data with respect to ALP.

In the pipeline, Gilead (GILD) has a PBC program with GS-9674, and last year, they announced phase 2 data. The comparable data point is this - "After 12 weeks of treatment, patients receiving GS-9674 100 mg demonstrated significant improvements in liver biochemistry tests, with a median reduction in serum alkaline phosphatase (ALP) of 20.5 percent vs. an increase of 3.4 percent with placebo (p=0.029)." Also, safety results showed 3 discontinuations due to a treatment side effect.

1 in 1000 women in the US over 40 develop PBC; there are approximately 130,000 Americans with the disease. Ocaliva list price was $70,000 in the US per year. UDCA's was $30,000. Ocaliva was a little overpriced given its safety issue. We can probably tag seladelpar - if approved - at somewhere around $45,000 per year. Assuming just 1% of the market (without going into the intricacies of first or second line UDCA-responders or not etc.), we have roughly 1,000 patients in the first year. This comes to $45mn in sales in the first year as a baseline. You can play around with these numbers and find a spot you are comfortable with. Bottom line, though, is that this is a value market with lots of potential.

Risks

I am not entirely sure I like the company's cash balance vis-a-vis its market cap. A company with a near $1bn market cap, one would expect, would have more than couple hundred million dollars in cash.

NASH has also been a difficult target. There are numerous failures and a lot of hype has been built around the sector in the last couple of years. We should be cautious with stocks whose valuation possibly involves impossible expectations.

Opinion

CBAY has emerged as a key player in the emerging NASH market, where, in a matter of no more than 5 years, we will either see a couple of major blockbusters or a major flop. With seladelpar, CBAY has positioned itself as one of the 3-4 lead companies in NASH. If the upcoming NASH trials are positive, this stock will have a major spike. It seems like a good time to buy into the story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.