State Of The SPY: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

This article doesn't make predictions, it is an objective view on hard data about SPY and the economy. We can see good, bad, and ugly things in the current situation.

The Good

AAII sentiment:

In last week’s AAII survey, bullish opinions were only 24.7%, falling under 1 standard deviation below the mean. According to AAII research, it is a contrarian signal. It has happened on more than 200 weeks in the past. The S&P 500 was higher 6 months later 80% of the times with a median return about 6%, and 12 months later 84% of the times with a median return about 14%.

Short interest in SPY components:

"...we find that short interest, when aggregated across firms and appropriately detrended, is a statistically and economically significant predictor of future market excess returns..."

(Short Interest and Aggregate Stock Returns - Rapach, Ringgenberg, Zhou - 2016)

The authors of this research show that the average short interest in stocks is a good predictor of market return: the lower the value, the better the expectations. Short interest went sharply up in the second half of 2015, but it has been trending down since 2016. The next chart shows the average short interest in S&P 500 stocks in percentage from May 2006 to May 2019. It fell to a 12-year low a few weeks ago (3.36%) and is still close to it at 3.38%.

Average short interest in S&P 500 stocks

Unemployment:

Looking at numbers from 1949, I found the short-term trend of unemployment rate may be one of the best leading indicators among simple economic data. However, like any indicator, it sometimes gives false positive and false negative signals.

After 1 year in indecision, the unemployment rate went down to 3.6%, its lowest value since August 1969. The job market structure and the calculation have changed, so the same number doesn’t represent the same reality as 50 years ago. However, unemployment data can be compared in the last decade at least.

Unemployment rate (UNRATE), chart by St Louis Fed

Real Retail and Food Sales:

Retail and food sales fell below their 10-year trendline in December, but stay close to it:

Advance Real Retail and Food Services Sales (RRSFS), chart by St Louis Fed

Earnings of SPY components:

In the current earnings season (Q1 reporting), more than 96% of S&P 500 companies have published full earnings data. 73% of them have beaten EPS expectations. It is better than 68% for 2018 Q4 reports, but a bit down down from 77% in 2018 Q3 and 80% in 2018 Q2. All sectors are above 50% except Utilities, which is just at 50%.

The S&P 500 aggregate operating margin is 11.25%, more than 1 percentage point up from the previous quarter, and less than 1 pp below the all-time high of 2018 Q2 at 12.13%.

The S&P 500 aggregate EPS for the trailing 12 months and projected for 2019 are on a plateau, but still in a bullish trend:

Aggregate EPS of SPY components

CAB:

The Chemical Activity Barometer (C.A.B) is an indicator published by the American Chemistry Council. It is not an indicator of chemical activity, but a leading indicator based on chemical activity. It went down in October and November and seems to have resumed its uptrend in April.

The Bad

Valuation:

S&P 500 stocks were overpriced by about 28.5% at the end of April based on my metrics. It’s bad, but it was worse at 32% in October 2017 whereas SPY was significantly lower. I will publish an update next week. Despite high valuations, my simplified equity premium model was still favorable to stocks at the beginning of May (an update is also coming).

A technical support is tested:

As of writing this (5/28/2019 before market opening), SPY price sits just above 280, close to an old reversal zone already playing as a support last week. If this support is broken, the index is likely to go down and test the next strong support around 262. This is not hard science, but supports and resistances are significant “fear and greed” thresholds resulting from past behavior.

SPY price in daily time unit (finviz)

Housing Starts:

In 2018, housing starts have broken a bullish trendline started in 2011. In fact, they stand in a horizontal range for almost 3 years. Breaking this channel to the downside would be more concerning.

Housing starts (HOUST), chart by St Louis Fed

The Ugly

Treasury yield spread:

The 2-year minus 3-month Treasury yield spread was marginally negative from 3/22 to 3/28/2019 for the first time since 2007, then again on 5/15 and last week.

Spread T10Y3M by St Louis Fed

A negative value has anticipated previous recessions by 6 to 18 months. However, the data sample is too small to evaluate its statistical accuracy and previous signals had much larger negative spread moves. It looks like a possible recession predictor, but a bad timer.

The “good” points above are supportive, but the “ugly” and “bad” ones are real concerns. Some of the data presented above are components of the systemic risk indicator MTS10.

