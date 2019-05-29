A Big Hand Feels Like It's Sitting On The Value Of The Dollar

The US dollar is the world's reserve currency, which makes it the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities. A currency gains reserve status when it is freely convertible, and the government that issues the legal tender is stable. Currency exchange rates are typically less volatile than other asset classes because governments and monetary authorities tend to provide stability either in coordination with other countries around the world by market operations to buy or sell the foreign exchange instruments.

The United States has the largest GDP in the world. While China is second, its currency is not freely convertible, and its political system makes the Chinese yuan less desirable as a reserve asset to the central banks around the world that all hold currency instruments and gold as their foreign exchange reserves. The other leading reserve currencies are the euro and the Japanese yen. The dollar has been appreciating against the other currencies of the world, including, the euro, the yen, and the Chinese yuan. The most direct route for a trade or investment in the dollar is via the over-the-counter foreign exchange market or through the foreign currency futures. Futures on the dollar index, a product that combines many of the world's leading currencies including a 57% exposure to the euro, trades on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not venture into futures or OTC markets, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) is a product that offers long exposure to the US dollar. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (UDN) is its bearish counterpart.

A bullish pattern since February 2018

The dollar index reached a high in February 2017 and declined in value steadily until it reached a low in February 2018.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the index that measures the dollar against the world's other leading currencies began a recovery that has taken it to higher lows and higher highs and its most recent peak at 98.26 on May 23. The slow stochastic, a price momentum indicator has been rising and is in overbought territory while the relative strength index is neutral but has been climbing. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions has been edging higher with the level of the index, which is typically a validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. While the volume in the futures market is small compared to the more liquid OTC market in currencies, the rising number of positions reflects the trend in the overall foreign exchange market. Weekly historical volatility at 3.72% shows that the rally has been slow and steady.

The ascent of the dollar against other currencies is a function of interest rates, which are often the primary factor when it comes to the value of one foreign exchange instrument versus another.

Interest rate differentials are the driving force

The short-term interest rate for dollar deposits stands at the 2.25-2.50% level after the US Federal Reserve has been increasing the Fed Funds rate since December 2015. In 2018, the central bank moved four times to raise the Fed Fund rate by a total of one percentage point.

Short term euro and yen rates remain in negative territory. Then euro currency accounts for 57% of the dollar index, and with short-term euro rates at negative forty basis points, the spread between the dollar and euro when it comes to yield is at 2.65-2.90%. Moreover, the dollar offers holders interest, while the euro is a wasting asset as holdings decline over time in a negative interest rate environment.

Economic conditions in Europe remain sluggish, while the US economy continues to grow at a moderate pace. The current conditions suggest that the spread between interest rates will continue to widen providing support for the dollar.

The trade dispute with China provides support for the U.S. currency

The escalating trade dispute between the United States and China threatens to evolve into both a trade and currency war. Each country exchanged tariffs which increased earlier this month. The wave of protectionism has weighed more on China's economy as the country exported more products to the US than vice versa before the dispute. To stimulate their domestic economy, China has devalued its currency the yuan and slashed interest rates.

The pressure on the yuan translates to another level of support for the US dollar. The lower yuan makes Chinese exports more competitive in global markets at the expense of the dollar. The rising level of the dollar causes US exports to become more expensive, which translates to less demand for US products.

The Trump administration could be turning words into action

On the campaign trail in 2016, President Trump advocated for a weaker dollar to increase exports and economic activity in the US. The profits of US multinational companies tend to rise as the dollar declines in value. At his confirmation hearing, the Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin told House and Senate members that a weaker dollar was in the best interest of the United States.

Prior administrations followed a strong dollar policy, but the Trump administration has argued that a lower dollar in the short-term is a critical tool when it comes to leveling the playing field with trade partners around the world. The President and Secretary of the Treasury Mnuchin have not been shy about their desire of a weaker dollar. Moreover, President Trump has been a consistent critic of the Fed calling for the central bank to reverse course and cut the Fed Funds rate by 50 basis points. The President argues that the Fed's actions have thwarted economic growth and neutered his fiscal policy initiatives, which were tax and regulatory reform. Since the higher level of short-term rates has pushed the value of the dollar higher, the President's frustration has increased.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the Treasury has the power to intervene in the currency markets, and the trading action in the dollar index provides a clue that the Treasury has been a big hand over the index each time it makes a new high to prevent the dollar from taking off on the upside. The latest new peak in the index at 98.26 on May 23 was followed by selling that took it back to 97.477 on the June futures contract at the close of business on Friday, May 24. On May 27, the index was at around the 97.74 level.

The Trump administration had repeatedly stated it favors a weaker dollar. The price action in the dollar indicates that the Treasury Department has been selling dollars to provide stability, prevent a runaway rally, and use as a tool in negotiations with the Chinese who have been working to devalue the yuan to the benefit of the US currency. The foreign exchange markets are a political and economic chess game given the geopolitical environment, and it is logical that selling dollars to control its ascent is in the best interest of the US economy and position at the negotiating table with China on the other side. The US will also eventually address trade issues with the Europeans, so keeping the dollar at the lowest possible level is a goal for the administration and one of many reasons why it is so angry with the Fed and their approach to monetary policy since early 2018.

UUP and UDN for those who do not trade in the OTC or futures markets

Time will tell if the Secretary of the Treasury can continue to control the level of the dollar, or if the fundamentals when it comes to interest rate differentials become too powerful a force and drives the level of the dollar index to much higher levels in the coming months. However, a trading pattern has developed where each new peak in the dollar index attracted selling, which creates an opportunity for market participants. The Invesco DB Dollar Index Bullish Fund and its bearish counterpart UDN are products that bring long and short side exposure to those with traditional equity accounts. The fund summary for UUP states:

The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts.

The long exposure in the dollar index comes from the futures contracts held by the UUP, including:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UUP has net assets of $387.13 million and trades an average of over 500,000 shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. The June dollar index rallied from 96.81 on May 13 to its most recent high at 98.26 on May 23, a rally of 1.5%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, UUP moved from $26.07 to $26.47 per share over the same period, a rise of 1.5%, the same as in the dollar index.

UDN is the inverse product which has net assets of $33.05 million and trades an average of 28,195 shares each day with the same expense ratio as UUP. The dollar index fell from its most recent on May 23 to a low at 97.41 on May 24, or 0.87%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, UDN rose from $20.46 to $20.63 per share over the same period or 0.83%.

If the US Treasury is slowing the ascent of the dollar, buying UUP on dips, taking profits at new highs, purchasing UDN at peaks and taking profits when the dollar index pulls back could be the optimal strategy.

The US administration does not want a runaway dollar. With interest rate differentials and Chinese devaluation of the yuan the bullish winds in the sails of the dollar, the best the Treasury Department may be able to do is to slow its ascent with intervention at each new peak in the greenback.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.