Soybeans - The Laggard In Grains

The most direct exposure that many of us have with a soybean is in a Japanese restaurant. Whether we enjoy an order of edamame or sprinkle some soy sauce, the low-sodium is always my choice, on our food, we are direct consumers of the oilseed. The United States is the world's leading producer and exporter of soybeans.

We are also consumers of soybeans when it comes to many other products we consume in our daily lives. Crushed soybeans yield two products; soybean meal and soybean oil. Aside from cooking oil, soybean oil is a primary ingredient in salad dressings. Soybean meal is an ingredient in animal feeds. Each steak, burger, piece of chicken, turkey, sausage, hot dog, or rib we consume comes from animals that reached their processing weights courtesy of soybean meal.

China is the most populous nation on earth. With 1.4 billion people, it takes a lot of food to provide nutrition to the Asian country. In the past, China consumed one-quarter of the annual US soybean crop. However, starting last year, the trade dispute between the US and China has caused the Chinese to look elsewhere for their oilseeds because of protectionist policies.

On May 13, the prices of all of the three major grain futures markets on the CBOT division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange including soybeans, corn, and wheat fell to lows. In the sessions that followed, corn and wheat prices rebounded sharply, but both grains have outperformed the oilseed.

While the most direct route for a trade or investment in soybeans is via the CBOT futures market, the Teucrium Soybean ETF (NYSEARCA:SOYB) product provides an alternative.

Corn and wheat rally sharply off lows

A combination of the ongoing trade dispute and a bearish WASDE report from the USDA in May sent the prices of corn, wheat, and soybeans lower. The USDA did not factor the new level of tariffs or floods in the US that were delaying planting for the 2019 crop year. The WASDE assumed that grain markets would experience similar growing conditions and that the weather would support pre-season projections. Moreover, the demand side of the fundamental equation did not reflect the escalation in protectionist measures by both the US and the Chinese. The USDA's May WASDE was a look at the agricultural market through rose-colored glasses. While corn and wheat prices fell in the aftermath of the report, they reversed quickly and have experienced significant rallies since the May 13 low.

As the daily chart of July CBOT corn futures highlights, the price of the grain fell to a low at $3.43 on May 13, reversed and put in a bullish reversal on that day, and kept on going. On Tuesday, May 28, the price of corn rallied to a high at $4.1675 per bushel. Corn rallied 21.5% from its low on May 13. The corn market also put in a bullish reversal on the weekly chart, and if the price settles above $3.6625 this Friday, it will do the same on the monthly chart. The wet conditions have delayed planting sending the price of corn futures back over the $4 per bushel level for the first time in 2019 and since May 2018 on the continuous contract.

Meanwhile, the price of wheat followed a similar trading pattern as the nearby July CBOT contract fell to a low at $4.185 on May 13.

The chart of July CBOT wheat futures shows that the grain rallied to a high at $5.0925 per bushel on May 28, a recovery of 21.7%.

Since the soybean futures market has been in the crosshairs of the trade dispute, it fell further following the May WASDE and escalation of the trade dispute, and its recovery has been shallow compared to the corn and wheat futures markets.

Beans move modestly higher

On May 13, the price of corn fell to its lowest level of 2019 and since July 2018. Wheat futures remained above their lows for 2019 on May 14 as the low came during the week of April 29. The price action in soybean futures was ugly as the price fell to its lowest level since 2008. The nearby futures contract found a bottom at $7.8050 with July futures falling to $7.91.

As the daily chart illustrates, soybean prices recovered to a high around $8.555 on May 28. At the high, the oilseed futures were 8.2% higher, less than half of the 21.5% rally in corn and 21.7% appreciation in the wheat futures markets.

Soybean prices are lagging the prices of the other grains because the US lost its best customer.

The trade issue is sitting on the bean futures

Few commodities markets have suffered like soybeans under the weight of the trade dispute between the US and China. Before US President Donald Trump set out to level the playing field on trade, the Chinese purchased one out of every four acres of US soybean production each year. In 2018, China canceled all purchases of the oilseed from the US for last year and this year and set out to replace their requirements with purchases from Brazil, other South American countries, and other producing nations around the globe. However, given US domination in soybean production and the 1.4 billion mouths to feed in China, it is more than a challenge to replace the 25% share of the world's leading producer for the Asian country. Meanwhile, a deficit in China when it comes to soybeans is doing nothing for US producers as a glut developed in the soybean market. Protectionist trade policy often creates price distortions as supplies rise in one part of the world and experience shortages in others.

When it comes to the price of soybean futures, trade is sitting on the price of the oilseed and is the reason why it underperformed corn and wheat since May 13. The corn and wheat markets have different dynamics at work in their respective fundamental equations which have made up for the price pressure from trade. Corn is the primary ingredient in US ethanol production, which provides the grain with another demand vertical.

The US may be the world's leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans, but it is only one of many wheat producers around the world. In its latest WASDE report the USDA projected that Russia would be the leading exporter of wheat to the world in 2019.

Volatility on June 11 and at the end of June

We are now entering the peak time of uncertainty when it comes to the 2019 crop. Delayed planting because of floods, trade between the US and China, and Mother Nature's plans for the weather during the growing season this summer are all factors that have led to the price volatility over the past few weeks. That price variance should continue throughout June.

On June 11, at noon EST, the USDA will release its June World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The June report should be a lot different than May's as the USDA will incorporate the results of the floods and excessive moisture across farming states in the US, and the escalation in the trade dispute. It is likely that the USDA will shed those rose-colored glasses when it comes to the fundamentals for all agricultural commodities.

On June 28 and June 29, US President Trump and Chinese leader President Xi will meet at the G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan. The two leaders will discuss the progress on trade talks, and the world will wait for any news that might turn the current pessimism back into the optimism that underpinned markets earlier this year. The soybean and other agricultural markets will be watching the meeting closely and any news, positive or negative, will likely add volatility to the futures markets for all three of the leading grains at the time of the year where price variance tends to peak in early July.

Aside from the WASDE report and trade summit, the weather is always the most significant factor for the grains each year. After the excessive moisture and floods that delayed planting and put the schedule way behind the five-year average for this time of the year, an early spell of hot and dry summer conditions could damage young crops and cut projected yield levels. There is a chance of a perfect bullish storm for the soybean market in June and July. A combination of a return of optimism over a framework for trade between the US and China and a spell of hot and dry weather conditions across the fertile plains of the US would likely launch the price of soybean futures turning the current laggard into a future leader on the upside.

Meanwhile, the trend in demand based on the growth of population over the past decades suggests that the downside potential for prices remain limited despite the trade problems between the world's leading producer and the most populous nation on the planet. Since the turn of this century, the global population has risen from around six billion to 7.57 billion, or more than 26%.

The quarterly chart shows that the increasing number of mouths to feed around the world has led to higher lows in the soybean futures market, which is likely to continue. The trade dispute will not stop the demand for food in China, and soybeans are a staple.

SOYB for those who realize that the world needs to eat

The most direct route for a trade or investment in the soybean market is via the futures and futures options on the CBOT division of the CME. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, the Teucrium Soybean ETF product brings the potential for a risk position to traditional equity accounts. The fund summary for SOYB states:

The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares' NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions in Benchmark Component Futures Contracts or, in certain circumstances, in other Soybean Futures Contracts traded on the CBOT or on foreign exchanges.

The most recent top holdings of SOYB include:

Since SOYB holds a portfolio of three soybean futures contracts, the ETF does an excellent job replicating the price action in the soybean futures market. SOYB has net assets of $24.12 million and trades an average of 43,009 contracts. July soybeans rallied from $7.91 on May 13 to a high at $8.53 on May 28, as they moved 7.2% higher.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, SOYB moved from $14.15 to $15.13 or 6.9% over the same period. The difference between the performance of the ETF and SOYB product was the smaller percentage moves to the upside in the deferred soybean futures contracts in SOYB's portfolio.

For those who believe Presidents Trump and Xi will jumpstart progress on a trade deal or the weather conditions across the US this growing season will not support a bumper crop of the oilseed, the SOYB product could be the perfect addition to a portfolio for the coming weeks and months.

