Why Blackberry May Be The Dark Horse Of Tech Stocks

By Shuen Chan and Ameer Alameddin

Thesis Overview

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) has fundamentally transformed itself since its mobile device days. Once a market leader in the smartphone market, the company failed to compete with giants like Apple and Samsung and lost nearly all of its market share over the past ten years. However, since the appointment of John Chen as its new CEO in 2013, BlackBerry has taken on a new direction and since delved into the enterprise software and cybersecurity space. Having made a dramatic comeback in the past few years, BlackBerry is definitely one to watch and has the potential to be a very strong tech stock within the next couple of years.

Why FY2019 was BlackBerry's year

BlackBerry reported record numbers for its software and services revenue in both Q42019 and FY2019. According to the Q42019 Conference Call transcript, the combination of IoT and licensing businesses is expected to deliver organic growth of 8-10% YoY going forward. QNX and Radar product offerings are growing strongly and recurring revenues make up 93% of total software and services revenue, while legacy business is projected to comprise <1% of revenue starting in FY2020, signaling the culmination of the company's restructuring efforts - FY2019 was the first year the total company revenue grew the company started transitioning away from handset reliance. BlackBerry Technology Solutions unit jumped nearly 20% year-over-year to $55 million, and QNX deals are generating rapidly increasing revenue. BlackBerry's licensing and IP revenue jumped over 70% to $99 million, while Enterprise Software and Services (ESS) fell roughly 15% year-over-year because of a new accounting standard (billings were up YoY). Short interest is down ~15% since Q4 2019 earnings.

The current forward price-sales ratio of BlackBerry stock is 4.66, versus Check Point's 9, CyberArk' and Fortinet's 6.1 (excluding cash and based on analysts' consensus 2019 revenue estimates). Price-book ratios of CyberArk, CheckPoint and Fortinet are 12.8, 5.2 and 14.3, respectively, while BlackBerry has a price-book ratio of 2.

Why the Cylance acquisition was a game changer

Earlier this year, BlackBerry acquired Cylance, a California-based AI and cybersecurity company, for $1.4 billion, its largest acquisition to date. Cylance had pioneered the use of AI, machine learning, algorithmic science to protect devices from external threats, and is a market leader in the cybersecurity space. In 2016, Cylance reported a whopping 7,000% growth over three years and was the only cybersecurity company on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list.

This has expanded BlackBerry's total addressable market (TAM) within the very high growth cybersecurity endpoint market to over $11 billion. In addition, the acquisition allowed BlackBerry to gain a team of around 300 software engineers/data scientists, 100 cybersecurity and machine learning-related patents, and 3500 customers including 20% of Fortune 500 companies (AWS is a customer). This move complements BlackBerry's long term goal in becoming the leader in secure endpoint communications across the Enterprise of Things (EOT).

The acquisition is also expected to deliver financial synergies to achieve a revenue growth figure of 25-30%. Cylance's revenues came in at just over $130 million for FY'18, and with revenues up by 90% year-over-year. The integration of Cylance is set to add losses to BlackBerry's business through FY2020 but will become accretive in FY2021. Cylance revenues for BlackBerry's 2019 fiscal year were $170 million, which would have represented a 19% addition to BlackBerry's organic revenues. Management gave a guidance of between 25-30% revenue growth from this base during FY2020, which will help to drive the total business' revenue growth of 23%-27%.

Patent Revenue and Industry Tailwinds

BlackBerry's turnaround has been aided by its effort to monetize its portfolio of over 44,000 patents through royalties and licensing fees. BlackBerry is currently suing several big tech companies including Alphabet's Google, Facebook, Snap, and Nokia over unpaid fees. While some critics have accused BlackBerry of becoming a "patent troll", this strategy is becoming a core growth driver for its "licensing, IP, and other" revenue stream, which nearly doubled annually to $63 million last quarter and accounted for 30% of BlackBerry's top line. Some estimates value BlackBerry's vast portfolio at $15 per share if to be liquidated, but this is a bit far-fetched. Nevertheless, even small $20-$30M settlements could boost the bottom line significantly.

In addition, BlackBerry is poised to take advantage of tech macrotrends and industry tailwinds. The global autonomous vehicle market size is projected to be valued at $54.23 billion in 2019 and is to exceed $556.67 billion by 2026, giving a 39.47% CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Meanwhile, the global enterprise software market has reported a significant growth in recent years and is anticipated to exceed US$ 575 billion by 2024, achieving a 5.47% CAGR for the next 5 years.

Deal with Baidu has lots of potential

BlackBerry also signed a deal with Chinese internet giant Baidu to jointly develop self-driving vehicle technology, with Baidu intending to use the QNX operating system as the foundation for its open source Apollo platform for autonomous cars. This is notable as it could give the company greater traction in China, the world's largest automotive market. This has the potential to be a very long term significant contributor to BB's bottom line. To do a little market sizing, by 2035, if BlackBerry captures 30% of the Chinese autonomous market (28 million) and maintains $4 revenue per unit of QNX modules, it could earn up to $33.6 billion annually.

Valuation

Rates and Assumptions

Sensitivity Tables

Source: Writer's own Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

For the DCF valuation, revenue was projected segment by segment based on historicals from the last two years. Cylance's revenue was also included.

A WACC of 7.64% was used as noted above. With these assumptions of revenue growth, gross margins from FY19 to FY22 healthily stagnated at about 76.6% - a conservative number considering there was a 5% increase in margins from the last two years. In addition, EBITDA is estimated to be within the 310 MM to 325 MM range in 5 years. This is a growth of 200 MM despite EBITDA decreasing by 600 MM from FY18 to FY19 (mainly due to changes in accounting methods). The final year adjusted EBITDA was 321 MM and utilizing a 33.7x terminal led to an implied share price of $10.98. This demonstrates a 36.1% upside as BlackBerry is currently trading at $8.07.

Conclusion

BlackBerry is a resurgent company that has fundamentally transformed itself since its mobile device days. It has diversified into high growth tech verticals that promise to prosper as the next wave of technology arrives. Management has consistently invested into driving both organic and inorganic growth revenue streams that should boost shareholder returns over the next few years as the new BlackBerry emerges, potentially as a buyout target for a larger tech firm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.