Is Cocoa Setting Up For Another Failure, Or Are The Beans Explosive?

I admit it: I am a degenerate chocoholic. Since I was a child, I need a daily fix when it comes to the sweet treat. I love chocolate in all forms; I drink cocoa, eat dark and other kinds of chocolate bars, and enjoy it on ice cream. I even have a secret obsession with chocolate milk. While others have suffered addicting to alcohol, drugs, or porn, chocolate has always been the vice of choice for me.

It was not until long after my addiction was beyond treatment that I began my career as a commodity trader. I was privileged to work at one of the world's leading merchant firms in the 1980s. Philipp Brothers traded cocoa, and when the world's leading cocoa trader Anthony Ward, aka "Chocfinger," was at the company, he dominated the supply and demand equation much like OPEC's power over crude oil in past years. Ward had a unique relationship with consumers around the world because of his connections in West African where more than 60% of the world's supply of cocoa beans comes from each year.

The technical action in the cocoa market is telling me that fueling my addiction could become more expensive over the coming weeks and months as the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products is rising. The most direct route for a trade or investment in the cocoa market is via the futures and options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) provides an alternative.

Higher lows on the monthly chart

The long-term chart of the cocoa futures market displays a rising trend that has been in place since the soft commodity fell to a low at $1769 per ton in June 2017.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, for the most part, the price of cocoa has made higher lows since the 2017 low. The slow stochastic, a price momentum indicator cross higher in March 2019 and is now only in the upper area of neutral territory. The relative strength indicator is also rising in a neutral condition, which is a sign that the current price trend is likely to continue.

A blow-off low in early March set the stage

On March 4, cocoa experienced a spike to the downside that took the price of the primary ingredient in chocolate treats to a low at $1901 per ton which was the lowest level in 2019 and the low since January 2018. The selling pressure came around the time that March futures on the Intercontinental Exchange were rolling to the May futures contract. The bottom turned out to be a blow-off low as the price reversed and closed at the $2244 per ton during the same week. Since then, cocoa has moved higher and was at $2448 on the active month July futures contract on May 28. Aside from recovering from the selling on March 4, cocoa moved to a new and higher high t $2478 and broke out of the top end of the trading range that had been in place for almost one year. The early March break to the downside turned out to be a head fake move that set the stage for the current rally in the soft commodity.

Meanwhile, the supply and demand fundamentals for the cocoa market could be pointing to higher prices in the coming weeks and months. The first level of technical resistance stands at the highs from the week of April 30, 2018, at $2914 per ton with minor resistance at the June peak at $2568 per ton on the weekly chart.

Demand for chocolate is a function of demographics

When I was born in 1959, there were fewer than three billion people on the planet. At the turn of the century, the number of mouths to feed more than doubled to six billion. At over 7.57 billion, the population has grown by over 26% in less than two decades. The demand for food and all agricultural commodities is a function of the number of people in the world. At the same time, the rise of the Chinese economy means that dietary changes have incorporated more complex proteins and even sweet treats to daily consumption. The increase in the demand for chocolate confectionery products in China and around the world has been explosive, and that trend looks set to continue. Today, there are more chocoholics than ever before, and tomorrow there promises to be even more. Growing demand underpins the price of cocoa.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart displays a bullish trend of higher lows in the cocoa market since the turn of this century. Moreover, the rising level of volume and open interest in the cocoa futures market tells us that the demand for the beans has grown consistently as the price moved higher. In a futures market, rising volume and open interest and a bullish price pattern is a technical validation of that trend.

West African supplies - crop disease in Ghana?

The supply side of the fundamental equation for cocoa beans is always the primary driver of the price each year. Cocoa beans only thrive in areas of the world that are close to the equator. Tropical weather conditions best suit the cocoa crops. The weather and the outbreak of crop diseases in producing nations each year is the most significant factor when it comes to crop yields. With over 60% of the world's annual supplies coming from the West African region, the Ivory Coast and Ghana are the heart of the supply equation for the cocoa market. In that part of the world, political stability adds more than a little more risk to production. However, the economies in West Africa rely on revenues from cocoa production like the Middle East depends on oil revenues. The cocoa business is, by far, the leading employer in the IC and Ghana.

A report on May 21, pointed to a problem in Ghana when it comes to supplies for this year. An outbreak of the swollen shoot virus will likely reduce the output from 900,000 to 800,000 tons this year. Swollen shoot virus reduces yields and has gripped three of Ghana's leading planting areas. The crop disease comes on the heels of record grinding reports in April, which is a reflection of the growing demand for cocoa. Lower supply and rising demand is a potent combination that could push the price of cocoa futures significantly higher.

Moreover, if the outbreak of disease continues to spread and lowers output or spreads to the neighboring Ivory Coast, it could push the cocoa market into a deficit which could have an explosive impact on the price of the beans. Cocoa traded to its all-time peak in 2011 when the price hit $3826 per ton. It is possible that the price could rise to challenge that level and move to north of the $4000 per ton level.

NIB for those who do not trade futures

The most direct route for a trade or investment in the cocoa market is via the futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not venture into the leveraged and volatile world of futures, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product is available to market participants who have traditional equity accounts. The fund summary for NIB states:

The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return (the 'index') reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return.

NIB has net assets of $19.39 million and trades an average of 33,642 shares each day. The price of nearby July ICE cocoa futures rose from $2128 per ton on March 21 to a high at $2478 on May 24, a rise of 16.4%.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, NIB shares rose from $23.77 to $28.51 over the same period, or 19.9% as the ETF outperformed the price action in the July futures contract.

The price of cocoa is above the top end of its recent trading ranges, which was at the $2400 level. An outbreak of crop disease in Ghana, grindings at elevated levels, and the number of chocoholics around the world growing each day, it looks like I will be paying more for my daily fix in the coming weeks and months. Cocoa seems set to test higher levels, given the combination of bullish factors that are gripping the market.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.