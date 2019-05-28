Microsoft: The Coming June Pullback Is A Great Buying Opportunity

Microsoft's long-term growth is in no danger, and Azure will continue driving the company's metrics upward, thereby pushing the price of the stock upward.

In the Short Term, Expect Bullishness

Microsoft (MSFT) has been consolidating, trading sideways, after hitting a high in April, in response to its Q3 earnings report. The up gap after earnings filled, proving itself not to be a breakaway gap, and in its wake, we are now facing two down gaps, one on May 20 and another on May 23. With one of these down gaps being positioned above MSFT’s strong resistance level of $127, the situation becomes more complex: MSFT could break out if these gaps are area gaps:

(Source: Americanbulls)

Gaps that look like these typically are area gaps, suggesting short-term bullishness in MSFT. The results of my backtests on these gaps show them to be highly tradable in the long direction. Based on an eight-day holding period, here is what to expect by holding MSFT for these gaps:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

To highlight the differences between the “under resistance” gap and the “above resistance gap,” we constrain the definitions of these gaps, testing them separately. The gap below the resistance level shows the following payoff expectation:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

The viscerally safer play of trading only the easier gap is less profitable than aiming to fill the gap above the resistance level. The second gap filling would also put you in MSFT at a price above a strong support level. For the sake of minimizing risk, however, you might only want to wait for the first gap to fill, as the large drawdown potential is spawned by aiming for the higher gap.

Also, the payoff of the higher gap is roughly the same as that of the lower gap, only with more downside risk. This gap, though, is much more common and thus easier to trade consistently (or buy dips on). I think that all these backtests point to going long until these gaps fill:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

Perhaps you are more interested in MSFT’s long-term patterns. Based on my analysis of MSFT’s price movers, MSFT’s long-term movements are best predicted by predicting EPS movements/changes. Maybe this statement sounds obvious, but most of the stocks in the market fail this analysis, showing little to zero correlation between a stock’s EPS and price.

Look at this chart of MSFT’s EPS plotted with its stock price. As you might see, MSFT tends to move in the direction of the EPS movement on quarterly earnings reports. In terms of statistical correlations, EPS describes 54% of MSFT’s price variation.

In the Long Term, Expect Sustainable Growth

MSFT’s price in the long term is thus best predicted by analyzing the business, specifically the sub-businesses that drive earnings growth. As I have pointed out many times in the past, MSFT’s best asset in this regard is its combination of Azure and LinkedIn. Over time, Azure has grown greatly, and I believe it has won many of its battles in the cloud competition among the big boys:

But one aspect of investing that most investors never correctly understand and thus never correctly respond to is that of mean reversion. Unlike Newton’s first law, the law that governs both the stock market and the metrics that drive said market is mean reversion. Basically, strong growth begets weaker growth, and the inability of investors to understand as well as react to this law creates arbitrage opportunities.

As Azure’s growth is already slowing, investors should tread carefully. Careless investors will recognize that Azure’s growth is still strong, objectively, and expect MSFT’s stock to continue its current speed upward. In contrast, careful investors should know that the market is overpricing Azure’s growth because of a reliance on the business’s current growth trend and thus expect an eventual pullback in the stock.

In the Medium Term, Expect A Pullback

Perhaps that pullback will come shortly, if we are to trust the seasonal data. Expect MSFT to pull back in June, at a probability of 70%. The Sharpe ratio for holding MSFT in June is -20, representing asymmetry in the risk/reward curve for this month:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

For long-term traders, this mid-term expectation is not too worrying. To say that Azure will continue driving MSFT stock upward is right, and MSFT will likely continue to make large innovations in IaaS, PaaS, as well as SaaS, mining LinkedIn data to develop services actually needed (not guessed or focus-tested to be needed). Every healthy company has a stock that makes occasional pullbacks, though, and long-term investors could see a mid-term pullback to be an opportunity to add shares to their positions.

An overall picture of my expectation of MSFT’s price movement follows. MSFT pushes up through its resistance with the help of two area gaps. Following that, MSFT trends sideways, testing and re-testing its support level created at $127. MSFT faces downward pressure in June, creating a war at the $127 support/resistance level and defining the price action as sideways but with low volatility. The trend is broken upon earnings in July. As Azure brings the company excess earnings quarter after quarter, MSFT will move upward, on average, with occasional pullbacks, such as the one expected in June.

As a trader, I see the gaps as a short-term trading opportunity. Just as the gaps fill, I would reverse my position through June. Then, as we approach earnings, I would run an earnings analysis (possibly posting in Exposing Earnings), and play accordingly (probably on the long side).

Options Strategy For Trading MSFT

Playing the expected movement in MSFT can be done easily with the following strategy:

Buy 2x Oct18 $130 calls Sell 1x Jul19 $120 call Sell 1x Aug16 $110 put

This is a moderately bullish position that allows us to play bookmaker while still speculating on a move toward $130. Theta decay here is in our favor. We can buy back the short call if we decide that MSFT’s risk/reward curve has changed in favor of the bulls, essentially converting to a risk reversal position at the expense of eating theta decay. Consolidation can be handled without sacrificing upside potential by selling one of the long calls.

Happy trading!

