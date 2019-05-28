NI Holdings: Potential Upside From Anti-Dilution Provisions

NI Holdings - My Education In Insurance Company Demutualization

By chance, I happened to come across a 2017 article, NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) Bet The Farm On This Crop Insurer". My initial reaction was, the thesis presented could not be correct. After some due diligence, I believed I had confirmed that the public shareholders, currently holding a minority of the shares, did not have a legal beneficial interest in the balance of the shares in NI Holdings, which are held by Nodak Mutual Group Inc. In a strict legal sense, that remains true. But it does not take into account the practical effects flowing from provisions in the North Dakota conversion law in relation to demutualization of mutual insurance companies. It also does not take into account certain provisions in the prospectus for the IPO. These provisions require anti-dilution clauses in favor of the existing public shareholders, in the event of a second step to full demutualization. I could shorten this article by just dealing with NI Holdings and the practical effects of the North Dakota conversion law, and the anti-dilution provisions for the public shareholders. But other states do not necessarily have similar laws. So, in the course of discussing NI Holdings, I would like to share the additional information I found out about the demutualization process, generally. I would also like to acknowledge and give thanks to SA editors for feedback that encouraged me to go the extra mile with my research.

History Of Mutual Organizations, Or Cooperatives, With An Emphasis On Mutual Insurance Companies

My research led me back to "The History of the Tontine", starting back in the 17th century. An interesting read. With the Tontine, lump sum amounts were invested by individuals to become members. A fixed coupon was paid each year to be split among surviving members. As members expired, the surviving members' individual share of the fixed annual coupon amount grew to very large sums. The mutual insurance company of today has similar attributes. The policyholders are the members, but only while they have a current policy. Reserves are built up over time, and policyholders come and go. At the point of full or partial demutualization, the policyholders at that time have the potential for large windfall gains, by receiving a share in the reserves, in the form of tradeable shares. If only it was that simple. In some instances, mutual insurance companies have distributed all of their reserves, in the form of small parcels of shares, to tens, or even hundreds of thousands of policyholders. This has caused difficulties in subsequent attempts to raise capital for expansion or to bolster reserves. At times, mutual insurance companies have attempted to demutualize without distributing any of the reserves to policyholders. This has led to costly litigation (see here, here and here). The courts in some cases have ruled it's equitable that policyholders receive only the amount of undistributed profits on their individual policies. But, at the end of the day, when there's a demutualization, there are always undistributed reserves that can lead to potential windfall gains - for someone. Various legislatures have sought to enact laws that provide equity for policyholders. At the same time, they have been cognizant of the need to ensure the continued health of the entity providing insurance cover to the public. These needs include the ability to raise necessary capital, for expansion or to bolster reserves. The North Dakota legislature has enacted laws governing the conversion of mutual insurance companies incorporated under the laws of North Dakota. The partial (step 1) demutualization of Nodak Mutual Group Inc. was undertaken in accordance with CHAPTER 45-03-22 MUTUAL INSURANCE HOLDING COMPANY ACT RULES.

This article, Demutualization Innovations, by Griffin Financial Group, LLC, who acted as placement agents for the NI Holdings IPO, has additional useful information on the demutualization process.

A Summary Of The Method Of Allocation Of Shares In The NI Holdings IPO

The intent was to demutualize 45% of Nodak Mutual Group Inc., but for it to remain the ultimate holding company ("UHC"). This involved offering an equal number of shares, in newly formed NI Holdings Inc., to each of the UHC's 27,915 policy holders. That would give each UHC policyholder an equal 322 shares, worth $2.47 per share, $796 in total. The $2.47 is based on 45% of NI Holdings pre IPO net assets of ~$153MM = $69MM, divided by 27,915 policyholders. In order to receive their 322 share allocation, each policyholder was required to subscribe $10 per share, a total of $3,220, in cash. This was to ensure NI Holdings raised the required amount of cash for its purposes. If the policyholders subscribed the $3,220 in cash, they ended up with 322 shares nominally worth $4,016. Policyholders who did not subscribe the cash forfeited all rights to take up any shares, and instead were paid $215.74 in compensation ($580 less than the $796 book value of the net assets being converted). The prospectus anticipated only 10% of shareholders would take up the offer, and although precise figures are not available, that appears to reflect the actual take up rate. That means $62MM value (90% of the $69MM book value of the 45% of UHC's net assets value available for distribution), was not taken up in the initial allocation to policyholders. Those 10% of policyholders, who did take up their 322 shares subscription rights, were eligible to apply for additional shares up to a 5% shareholding (517,500 shares) in the newly formed NI Holdings, for a cash payment of $10 per additional share. For their $10, they also gained entitlement, for free, to an additional $1.80 ($580 divided by 322) value per share in the net assets, due to the entitlements not taken up by forfeiting policy holders. Any rights to shares forfeited by policyholders were available to other subscribing policyholders, employees, selected community groups, and potentially to syndicated investors. Obviously, for anyone able to take up the full 5%, 517,500 shares possible, there was a large windfall gain. Still, the procedure followed does seem an equitable means of dealing with the distribution of the 45% of net assets involved in the demutualization of 45% of the UHC. The first step to partial demutualization has been taken, and it's useful now to review NI Holdings in its present form.

NI Holdings Inc Corporate Profile

Source: NI Holdings website

NI Holdings - Corporate Structure

Figure 1 below, from the 2017 prospectus, shows the overall structure.

Figure 1

NI Holdings is an intermediate holding company and is the company in which the public shareholders have their interest. Nodak Mutual Group Inc, with a greater than 50% shareholding, is the ultimate holding company ("UHC"). Nodak Insurance Company was formerly owned 100% by Nodak Mutual Group Inc. Nodak Mutual Group Inc. transferred its 100% ownership of Nodak Insurance Company into NI Holdings Inc. Concurrently with the transfer, NI Holdings Inc. offered shares to insurance policy holders, employees, and other insiders, and the public, at $10 per share, raising ~$90 million net in cash. The issue of these shares reduced "UHC" interest to ~55% of NI Holdings Inc.. The cash from the IPO was paid into NI Holdings Inc.. NI Holdings Inc's assets comprise cash from the IPO plus its 100% ownership of Nodak Insurance Company. It appears the plan may be to grow Nodak Insurance Company organically, thus increasing the value of NI Holdings Inc. equity in the insurance company. Payment of dividends by insurance companies are strictly regulated, but it's possible for the wholly-owned insurance company subsidiary to pay dividends to NI Holdings. If this does not happen, NI Holdings could still pay dividends directly out of the cash raised through the IPO. NI Holdings already has repurchased shares from the public shareholders using cash raised in the IPO. The intention of paying dividends and repurchasing shares, using NI Holdings IPO cash, was disclosed in the prospectus.

Rights Of Policy Holders Versus Shareholders Following Part Demutualization

Following the IPO, and after some share repurchases, the UHC interest has increased from 55% to ~57% of the issued shares in NI Holdings. These shares are the same class as and have the same rights as the 43% of shares held by public shareholders. NI Holdings has just the one class of issued shares, per the company's FY 2018 10-K filed with the SEC:

The number of the Registrant’s common shares outstanding on March 13, 2019 was 22,209,599. No preferred shares are issued or outstanding.

This extract from the NI Holdings prospectus should remove any doubt as to the legal rights attaching to the shares held by Nodak Mutual Group Inc.

... If we pay dividends to our shareholders, we also will be required to pay dividends to Nodak Mutual Group, unless Nodak Mutual Group elects to waive the receipt of dividends... Because the board of directors of the Mutual Holding Company includes persons who are not members of our board of directors, we cannot provide any assurance, however, that the Mutual Holding Company will take such action with respect to every cash dividend that we may declare. If we are unable to obtain a commitment from the board of directors of the Mutual Holding Company that it will waive its right to receive any cash dividend that we intend to declare or that it will return the funds from such dividend to the Company as an equity contribution, our board of directors may decide not to declare a cash dividend.

The bolding and italics are by this author. It's not certain the independent directors would waive dividends - it would likely be a breach of their duties as directors of UHC.

NI Holdings: How Does A Public Shareholder Achieve A Return On Investment?

As I'm fond of repeating - the only way an investor can realize a return from an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends, and/or gains on sales, regardless of company performance. As discussed above, there's some doubt about the likelihood of dividend payments by NI Holdings in the immediate future. Figure 2 below shows share price movements since IPO.

Figure 2

For the initial subscribers to the IPO, the share price has stayed well above the $10 per share paid at IPO. The stock was up 40% at opening of trading on March 16, 2017 (see here). For share buyers in 2017, in the first six to nine months post IPO, most are only now getting back close to their buy price. There was a lot of institutional support for the stock at the time. Institutional support remains strong. Movements in the number of shares held by institutions and >5% stockholders appear in Figure 3 below.

Figure 3

Source: Fintel ®

The current share price is over 70% above IPO price. The question is does company performance warrant a share price at these levels? In table 1 below, I summarize performance to date, from both a company and a public shareholder's perspective.

TABLE 1 - Condensed Comparative Balance sheets

NI Holdings: Company Performance

Net income and EPS, in the 27 months from IPO to end of Q1-2019, total $60.8MM and $2.72, respectively. In comparison, net income and EPS for the 27 months ended Q1-2017 totaled $26.7MM and an estimated $2.11 per share (based on 12.65MM shares pre IPO). On that basis, NI Holdings has grown earnings, adjusted for the additional capital, by ~12% per year since IPO. Shareholders should be reasonably pleased with that performance. Low crop loss claims have contributed to increased earnings, but this situation could reverse, so caution is required in that regard.

NI Holdings Shareholder Outcomes

Table 2 below shows the returns achieved to date for investments in NI shares over the period from IPO to now.

TABLE 2

Share Price Performance -

NI Holdings has not paid any dividends and has no plans to do so at present. That leaves only share price increases as a means for shareholders to earn a return on their investments in shares of the company. Apart from those receiving allocations in the IPO, and those investing immediately post IPO, returns have been low to poor. For IPO investors (Investor A in table 2), the share price has increased from the $10 IPO price to $17.17, providing a 24.1% average yearly return. For those investing soon after the IPO (Investor B), the shares have provided a 6.4% average yearly return. To maintain this level of return, in the absence of dividends, share price must continue to grow at an average of 6.4% per year. For all other investors (C to F), average yearly returns have ranged from negative 2.35% to 2.25%.

P/E ratio -

Since the second half of 2017 the P/E ratio has fallen from the low 20s to the current P/E ratio of ~10.0. The share price level today is similar to levels in the second half of 2017. So, the fall in P/E ratio is principally due to increased reported earnings per share.

Equity Per Share Versus Earnings Per Share -

The price per share at IPO was $10.00 per share. That's below the estimated equity (book) value per share of $10.73 immediately post IPO. That's primarily due to participating policyholders receiving a distribution of a share of net assets, as discussed further above, On an equity per share basis, that $10.73 has grown by $2.33 to $13.06 at end of Q1-2019. In comparison to that $2.33, cumulative EPS from IPO to end of Q1-2019 is $2.72. In the absence of dividends, shareholders should always be concerned when growth in equity per share does not keep up with growth in EPS. It can be that management grant themselves shares on favorable terms and then repurchase at high share prices. It also can be that the company is incurring large losses that are going through comprehensive income, and not showing up in EPS. I do not see a major issue here with NI Holdings, but it's something to watch for.

NI Holdings Inc: Summary And Conclusions

NI Holdings appears to be a well-run company, with experienced management. Earnings growth has been solid at an estimated ~12% per year since IPO. This is an insurance business, conservatively run, but always with exposure to the possibility of larger than normal claims. Claims experience has been favorable over the last couple of years, but this might not continue. A comparison to peers appears in Figure 3 below -

Figure 4

Source: SA Essentials

Compared to P/E ratio of peers, NI Holdings could be favorably priced at present. I still would like to see a lower P/E ratio, through a decline in share price, to take account of the very real possibility of crop insurance losses causing a reduction in future profits. Fellow contributor @Henry Miles made this comment in Analysts' Corner in early April:

Regionally, flooding and drought are common worldwide. However, this year is very anomalous across mid-America. I'm reading that, so far, 1+ million acres will not be able to be planted this year never mind all the farm infrastructure, feedlots, levees, dams, bridges, roadways, and terminal facilities destroyed or damaged. The is very serious problem largely unknown to the investment community.

And, there's an interesting article by Atlas Research discussing the effect of weather on corn planting at present - "Corn: Flawed USDA Forecast Creates Tremendous Opportunity." Current weather conditions might not impact crop loss insurance claims, but it's an example of the vagaries of nature, with the potential to affect insurers.

One thing that should definitely make NI Holdings more attractive to investors would be the commencement of regular dividend payments, even if quite modest. The really big potential upside, for NI Holdings public shareholders, is any planned expansion activities involving the second step to full demutualization of the UHC, as discussed below.

NI Holdings: Full Demutualization Upside For Public Shareholders

Step 1 - Partial Demutualization

Subscribers to the NI Holdings IPO, associated with the first step partial demutualization of Nodak Mutual Group, saw share price gains of nearly 50% on the first day of trading.

TABLE 4

NI Holdings IPO was priced around post IPO book value. Table 4 shows at the end of the first days trading, the share price had increased to 37.6% above book value. Let us look ahead to see what results might be in a second step IPO.

Step 2 - Full Demutualization

The process to achieve full demutualization is set out on page 5 of the prospectus for the IPO. Table 5 below shows the initial actions to give legal effect to the adjustment of rights for policyholders and existing public shareholders.

TABLE 5

Note the percentages of 57% and 43% shown in table 5 are the current proportionate shareholdings for the UHC and the public shareholders, respectively. In table 6.1 below, the Base Case is shown, immediately before the full demutualization offering to policyholders.

TABLE 6.1

In table 6.2 below, a Case 1 is presented for pricing the secondary offering at a price per share based on book value (similar approach to the IPO for the partial demutualization).

TABLE 6.2

In Case 1 above, additional capital is paid in by subscribers to the secondary offering. Normally, additional capital paid in would result in additional share issues causing dilution to existing shareholders. I have used the 12,650,000 shares number previously held by the UHC for simplicity. But, it would not matter if 30 million new shares were issued to the policy holders in the secondary offering. The anti-dilution provisions in the IPO would require additional shares to be allocated to the existing public shareholders to maintain their existing 43% share. For estimating the market cap post the secondary offering, I have added the net cash of $155.4MM to the market cap pre-IPO, on the basis the cash cannot be immediately deployed. Of this $155.4MM increase, $66.9MM (43%) has gone on to the value of the existing public shareholders shares. The balance $88.5MM (57%) has gone onto the pre offering value of the UHC shares, the full value of which are now transferred into the ownership of the subscribers to the secondary offering. In table 6.3, Case 2 below, the secondary offering is priced at the stock market share price immediately pre offering.

TABLE 6.3

Comments for Case 2 are similar to comments for Case 1. The additional net cash paid in by the new public shareholders is shared between them, and the existing public shareholders in the 57:43 ratio of shareholdings pre offering. The major difference is the additional $46.1MM cash paid in due to pricing the new share issues at market rather than at book value in Case 1.

NI Holdings: Summary and Conclusions

This appears to be a well-run business, with strong earnings growth of ~12% per year since IPO. The shares are reasonably priced, with a current P/E ratio of 9.9, far below peers. Share buybacks are being undertaken, which will increase EPS. Increased EPS will likely lead to higher share prices. In the event of a full demutualization, a higher share price will likely lead to a higher secondary offering share price. As can be seen from table 6.3 Case 2 above, the higher the price paid in a secondary offering, the greater the benefit to existing public shareholders, due to the anti-dilution provisions. NI Holdings is reasonably priced, without any expectation of a full demutualization. Case 2 above shows share price could easily increase by ~50% following a secondary offering, even if market cap only increased by the amount of net cash paid in. But if NI Holdings were to have an acquisition target in mind, and cash could be deployed soon after the secondary offering, the increase in market cap could be much greater.

