Key Energy Services Is Unlikely To Get Over The Slump Soon

KEG’s Stock Price Has Crashed; Recovery May Not Be Soon

Key Energy Services (KEG) is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. I expect KEG’s stock price to remain weak in the short-run. However, if the crude oil price stabilizes and completions activity resumes, the valuation can improve in the medium-to-long run. Until then, investors might want to stay out of investing in the stock.

The pricing pressure can continue to affect KEG’s margin in most of its segments in Q2. Over the medium-to-long term, workover rigs can dominate the drilling activities in the unconventional shales because of the aging wells and sharp decline rates. An increased mix of the more profitable larger-diameter coiled tubes can also ease some the pressure on the margin in 2019. The company’s balance sheet is highly leveraged. Coupled with weak cash flow, this can spell trouble in the medium-to-long term.

Rig Services Segment: Drivers And Outlook

KEG’s Rig Services segment revenues decreased by 6% in Q1 2019 compared to Q4 2018. Completion rig hours fell by 3% sequentially in Q1 2019, which primarily affected the company’s maintenance and work-over activity during the quarter. This, plus upstream energy operators’ budget cut led to the Rig Services segment revenue fall in Q1. Along with the industry headwinds, adverse weather in the Rockies, Permian, and California impacted its operations. As a result, the number of working rigs fell by 6.7% in Q1 2019 over a quarter ago.

However, partially offsetting the adverse effects was an increase in the number of 24-hour active rigs. Investors may note that maintaining consistency in these 24-hour active rigs can be questionable given the irregularity in the completions activity. While the crude oil price did recover in Q1 2019 (up 38%) after a sharp fall in the previous quarter, the OFS industry continues to face excess equipment and muted demand, particularly concerning new drilling activities. Thus, pricing stays under pressure. On the more positive note, the DUC (drilled but uncompleted) wells increased by ~17% in Q1, which indicates completions activity can be on the verge of recovery if the crude oil price stabilizes. With that in mind, KEG is increasing its capabilities by adding additional ancillary assets that complement its fleet of well service rigs.

Operating income in the Rig Services segment increased by 9% in Q1 sequentially. Although revenue per hour declined by 4% during the quarter due to the inclement weather, some of the company’s clients increased the prices for using KEG’s services, which improved its operating income margin. On top of that, it was able to manage costs effectively which also reflected in the higher operating income in Q1.

Outlook: The Rig Services segment accounted for 60% of the company’s aggregate revenues in Q1. So, drilling activity will have a considerable effect on the company’s outlook. Adverse weather and a slowdown in well completions activity continue to thwart the segment result in the near-term. KEG’s management has emphasized on improving the safety and quality of services along with driving down costs. Add to this the stability in the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price (4% up since the start of Q2) and the growth in DUC wells in the unconventional shales, and we get a stronger fundamental. On top of that, the improvement in the infrastructure build-out in the Permian is likely to result in the lower differential between the Permian crude oil pricing versus the WTI and Brent-linked benchmarks, which is a positive for the operators in this region. Overall, the company’s management expects more daylight hours, better weather, and higher completions activity to drive the segment top line and bottom line in 2019.

I would particularly like to discuss KEG’s workover rig services business because it can see increasing activity. A couple of things one should keep in mind here: aging horizontal wells and the rapid production decline rate of the wells. Given these two attributes, the upstream companies seek to maintain or increase production through accretive regular well maintenance. The company’s workover services are designed to enhance the production of existing wells by deepening or extending wellbores, sealing off depleted production zones, and conducting subsurface repairs due to equipment failures. Since these processes can be complicated and are typically time-consuming, you can expect the company’s workover services to generate relatively stable revenues over a reasonably long period once the crude oil price stabilizes.

Fluids Management Segment: Drivers

In the Fluids Management segment, KEG faced a grimmer scenario in Q1 219. Trucking hours, which is considered to be a key indicator in this segment, deteriorated by 16% sequentially. Year-over-year, the fall was even sharper (30% down). Much of the revenue loss can be attributed to the company’s efforts to reposition its assets to areas of higher utilization or where margins have been high. According to the company’s estimates, in many areas, demand for trucking activity has diminished by 70% where it used to have a significant presence. As a result, the segment revenue declined by 9% in Q1 2019 compared to Q4 2018.

Profitability, however, improved during this period. The company reported a mild profit in Q1 compared to a loss a quarter ago. In the Permian Basin, midstream activity has resumed, which has led to a low single-digit price improvement for the company, which resulted in the operating income improvement.

In the choice of pushing activity level versus pricing, the company seems to be taking a balanced approach. But its priority is on maintaining the profit margin. In this regard, the management commented the following in the Q1 2019 earnings conference call:

As we've mentioned, we repositioned a lot of our trucking assets to support Fluid Management Services. So we want to make sure we're getting fuller utilization of that. We've got ample capacity to grow our business. We really feel that there's tremendous opportunity in growth at the top and bottom line by putting to work what we have available right now. And what we don't want to do is we don't want to push price to the point where we potentially sacrifice on picking up on that activity gain. So our first priority is going to be to increase activity. And then obviously as the fundamentals permit, we'll be looking to push price. But it's in that order as we look at the second and probably third quarter.

Fishing And Rental Services Segment: Driver And Outlook

Revenues in the Fishing and Rental Services segment deteriorated the most in Q1 2019 compared to a quarter ago (14% down). The segment has also been reporting operating loss in the past eight quarters. The decline in completions activity was the primary driver for the fall. In particular, the completions-related services such as frac plug drill outs, toe preps, and pump downs faded out during Q1. On a more positive note, the employment cost is unlikely to increase. So, as completions-led activity resumes and the weather condition improves, the segment is likely to see revenue growth and margin expansion.

Coiled Tubing Services Segment: Driver And Outlook

Although the company banks on completions activity’s return to the growth trajectory, not all of its metrics will improve. For example, pricing for the coiled tubing services can remain flat, or may even decline from the current level. Although the segment revenues remained flat in Q1 sequentially, it continued to report an operating loss. The demand for coiled tubing has not been consistent in the past, and low activity coupled with high labor costs affected margin adversely in the past couple of quarters. Intense competition and slow demand led to mid-single-digit price erosion in this business in Q1. Although competition will remain intense, more consistent utilization of the large diameter units can ease the pressure on margin in 2019.

Liquidity And Balance Sheet

KEG’s cash flow from operations remained negative in Q1 2019 but was an improvement compared to a year ago. There was a decline in the Q1 capex, too. In FY2019, its plans to increase capex marginally compared to FY2018. Also, it may add $12 million to $13 million through asset sales to its cash flows in FY2019.

The company’s cash balance was $35.7 million as of March 31, 2019, which was a 29% decline compared to a year ago. The company’s liquidity (cash balance plus $21.6 million available from a revolving credit facility) was $57.3 million. Its management expects liquidity to remain unchanged in Q2 and improve from Q3.

KEG’s debt-to-equity ratio (5.6x) is significantly higher than its peers’ average of 2.8x. Its equity base is low due to the retained deficit as a result of incurring net losses for the past several years. Some of its peers in the industry such as Superior Energy Services (SPN) and Pioneer Energy Services (PES) have high leverage (3.0x and 2.76x, respectively). Its long-term debt of $240 million will be due for repayment in 2021. So, with the available liquidity, the company does not require additional external financing to meet its near-term financial obligations. However, it needs to improve cash flows significantly or work out a refinancing deal to avoid further strain on the balance sheet in the medium-term.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Key Energy Services is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 12.5x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 6.9x. Between Q2 2018 and Q1 2019, its average EV/EBITDA multiple was 40x. So, the stock is currently trading at a discount to its past four-quarter average.

KEG’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than the peers’ average multiple compression because the company is expected to improve EBITDA more sharply compared to the peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. Its EV/EBITDA multiple is significantly higher than its peers’ (SPN, CJ, and PES) average of 4.3x. In this analysis, I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters.

Given the pricing pressure, I am not convinced how KEG will be able to recover its margin as sharply as the sell-side analysts are suggesting. While I do expect a rebound in completions activity and midstream infrastructure spend to improve the bottom line, it may take longer for the company to see a full recovery.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, two sell-side analysts rated KEG a “buy” in May 2019 (includes “outperform”), while three recommended a “hold”. None recommended a “sell”. The consensus target price is $4.00, which at the current price yields ~82% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Very Bearish” rating. Although its ratings are relatively high on value and EPS revisions, it scores poorly on growth, profitability, and momentum.

What’s The Take On KEG?

Key Energy Services is waiting out the current industry headwinds and looks to recover once the completions activity rebounds. The pricing pressure will continue to affect its margin in most of its segments in Q2. Over the medium-to-long term, workover rigs can dominate the drilling activities in the unconventional shales because of the aging wells and sharp decline rates. An increased mix of the more profitable larger-diameter coiled tubes can also ease some the pressure on the margin in 2019.

The company’s balance sheet is highly leveraged. Coupled with weak cash flow, this can spell trouble in the medium-to-long term unless the company can improve its bottom line, generate positive cash flows, and repay debt. I expect KEG’s stock price to remain weak in the short-run. However, if the crude oil price stabilizes and completions activity resumes, its valuation can improve in the medium-to-long run. Until then, investors might want to stay out of investing in the stock.

