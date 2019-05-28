Deere Delivers Sobering News

Source: Barron's

I have been predicting an economic slowdown for a while now, yet stimulus from the Fed and GOP tax cuts have kept the economy afloat. Watching the earnings of cyclical names like Deere (DE) and Caterpillar (CAT) could give clues as to when the economy will finally crack. In its most recent quarter, Deere delivered a revenue beat but missed on earnings. Total revenue of $10.27 billion was up 6% Y/Y, a far cry from the double-digit growth reported in previous quarters.

Agriculture and Turf revenue grew 3%, driven by higher shipment volumes and higher prices. According to Deere's management presentation, Agriculture and Turf revenue is forecast to grow 2% for full-year 2019. This is down from a previous estimate of 4%. This is the company's largest segment at over 60% of total revenue. If revenue from Agriculture and Turf grows in the low single-digits, then it could create headwinds for the entire company.

Management referenced the tough conditions farmers are facing; the trade war with China is hurting demand for certain crops. The company has developed a precision ag strategy that helps customers maximize crop yields while driving down input costs. This strategy has the potential to bind customers to Deere and drive repeat business. Secondly, if crop yields improve and demand from China (one of the biggest global buyers of certain crops) continues to wane, then it could hurt pricing for those crops. It will be interesting to see if farmers reduce production if the trade war with China lingers.

Revenue from Construction and Forestry was $3.0 billion, up by double digits on increased shipments and higher price realization. The Q4 2017 acquisition of Wirtgen (provides machinery for road construction and maintenance) also aided growth. Construction and Forestry is driven by equipment for housing and construction, which has been white hot over the past decade. How long will animal spirits drive the U.S. building boom? Government stimulus was designed to spur business fixed investment which has inured to the benefit of equipment makers like Deere. If policymakers finally turn off the spigot, then construction - and equipment sales into the industry - could falter.

Core operating income for Agriculture and Turf and Construction and Forestry was $1.1 billion, up 5% versus the year earlier period. This includes cost of goods sold, SG&A, and R&D costs. Operating income margin was 11%, the same as that of the year earlier period. In certain instances, material and freight inflation were offset by price realization. However, that may not necessarily occur each quarter. With revenue expected to stagnate, management must find a way to cut costs and increase operating income margin in order to spur the bottom line.

U.S. Farm Cash Receipts Are In Question

A key metric in forecasting equipment demand is U.S. principal cash crop receipts. Higher crop receipts garnered by farmers could lead to higher equipment purchases. The recent trade war between the U.S. and China has put a dark cloud over such receipts since China is a larger buyer of U.S. crops. According to management, such receipts are expected to be about $117 billion, lower than previously expected:

2019 principal crop cash receipts are estimated to be roughly $117 billion, a decline of 4% since last quarter, reflecting the recent pressure on commodity prices resulting from rising stocks, diminished market access and near term demand uncertainty. The confluence of these factors compounded further by U.S. late planting seasons have adversely affected farmer sentiment in recent weeks.

Trade progress (or lack thereof) between the U.S. and China could drive sentiment for DE. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced a $16 billion aid package to farmers to help offset losses suffered by the trade dispute. However, additional aid may not fully offset losses suffered by farmers if the dispute becomes protracted. As a result of trade war headwinds, management reduced its 2019 sales forecast for Agriculture and Turf; sales for Construction and Forestry are still expected to be up by double digits.

Conclusion

DE is down 13% Y/Y. The stock trades at nearly 14x earnings, which may not reflect the company's prospects for earnings growth. Regardless of potential trade progress with China, I believe we are at peak economy. Sell DE.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.