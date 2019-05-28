Rite Aid's Bonds Are Better Bet Than Their Stock

Rite Aid (RAD) currently as many know is in a precarious place. Currently they are looking at a massive turnaround plan to try and climb out of debt which currently stands at 6.2x EBITDA. Normally, a stock that has that level of debt in a mature market is a huge red flag. Many are currently buying based on the hopes of a buyout. While a buyout is the best opportunity for any return for shareholders, for many it is a high level risk. The stock is down 66% in the last 6 months.

So why are the bonds a better risk/reward compared to the stock? Currently the 2027 unsecured bonds are trading for 60 cents on the dollar offering ~17% yield to maturity. At this price, the bonds offer put protection while still offering a compelling reward. In the current environment, Rite Aid will not hit a reckoning point until 2023. This is for 2 reasons. Their credit agreement has to be renegotiated by then. In April, 2023 a $1.7 billion senior bond comes due.

A bearish case would look like this for the bonds. Rite Aid does not find a buyer and is forced into bankruptcy with the 2023 bonds looming.

In this case, if you buy $10k in bonds, you would collect $616 in semiannual payments 8 times totaling $4,928. This cover's half of your investment. If the company began to liquidate the amount you would need to recover in the bankruptcy is reduced. Since you own $16,000 in face value, you would need to collect about 30 cents on the dollar.

Currently they have $4.3 billion in current assets and $1.3 billion in property, plant and equipment. This is against in order of repayment priority $1.29 billion in a credit facility. $1.7 billion in guaranteed unsecured debt. $1.7 billion in accounts payable. This leaves $910 million to pay back the unsecured 2027 bonds worth in total $300 million. This is valuing only the tangible assets and not any other worth in the business. In a conservative valuation in a bankruptcy. There is a strong chance that bond holders would receive their face value back. This would return $16,000 in face value + $4,928 in coupon payments for a total of $20,928. More than doubling your money in 4 years.

Even in a worsening case or reduced book value, an investor only needs 30 cents back on the dollar to break even. It is very unlikely at this point for the bonds to receive less than that amount. For shareholders the initial investment of $10,000 investment is worth a tax deduction.

For the case of a buyout as many Rite Aid investors want to happen. The bonds would fall under the new company. The 2027 bonds are non-callable meaning they cannot be redeemed early. In this case, coupon payments are $9,240 over the period and $16,000 would be returned in 2/2027 for a total of $25,240. A $15,240 gain on a $10,000 investment in under 8 years. For a shareholder, the stock would have to rise above $19 to start outperforming the bonds in the same period.

While some bulls will say Rite Aid is worth well over $19 a share. There is still a strong chance for dilution in this period of the common stock to raise more funds. This could come as part of a renegotiation of their revolving credit facility. A buyout price is also reduced by the large indebtedness as any purchaser will have to take on their debt. They are facing major competitive pressures from Walgreens and CVS along with the traditional grocery chains. There is a chance the equity will return more than the bonds, but you are taking on higher risk.

The bonds still have risks, they are rated by Moody well into junk territory at Caa2. If the new leadership continues to mismanage the company and further drive down book value, this bonds could be left with nothing besides the accrued bond coupons. As you can see from the chart below, the bonds already have dropped in value from $1.20 to $0.60. At this price further falling of the price is limited due to the assets the company owns. A quicker return is possible if their turn around is realized and bond prices return to near face value.

What the bonds come down to is a put function with a return that will likely double the S&P 500 in the same period. Buying the stock along with puts is cost prohibitive due to the high volatility of the stock and risk built in. Overall, the bonds provide a better risk reward profile for most investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RAD BONDS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.