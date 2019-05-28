GreenSky's Potential 175% Return

In our Global Hidden Gems Portfolio, we often uncover all businesses which are profitable but trading less than their net cash. Sometimes, we also encounter some opportunities arising from the irrational selloff of fast-growing businesses. One of these opportunities is GreenSky (GSKY).

GreenSky has been growing its business quickly since 2015. Its revenue has increased from $173.5 million in 2015 to $414.7 million in 2018, while the operating profit has risen by 150% to $152.8 million in the same period. However, in the past three weeks, GreenSky has lost a third of its value in the market, from nearly $16 to only $11, creating a great opportunity for investors to buy into the stock.

A Fast-Growing Platform for Merchants, Consumers, and Banks

GreenSky provides a platform for merchants, consumers and bank partners to buy, sell and provide financing. Merchants use its platform to enable 2.2 million consumers to finance $16.3 billion transactions with the company’s bank partners. Currently, it has around 15,000 active merchants, mainly home improvement contractors, and healthcare providers. The platform supports merchants by facilitating promotional point-of-sale financing and payment solutions, which could drive sales volume higher. Consumers can apply for financing on the platform and get approved in less than 60 seconds at the point-of-sale. Bank partners use its platform to build a diversified portfolio of good yields but high-quality consumer loans. The company's top ten merchants account for 27% of its total revenue in 2018. One of the largest global home improvement retailers, Home Depot (HD), is its biggest single merchant, representing 5% of its total sales.

A recent drop in profit was a non-cash charge

In the first quarter of 2019, GreenSky delivered operating results which were in line with the expectations. The company experienced a 20% year-over-year growth in transaction volume and a 35% year-over-year increase in average loan servicing portfolio. The strong transaction volume growth has driven the company’s growth in sales, from $85 million in the first quarter last year to $104 million in the first quarter this year. However, the operating profit dropped by nearly 50%, from $24 million to only $11 million. The significant drop in operating profit was caused by the sharp increase in fair value change in FCR (finance charge reversal) liability. Most of the loans provided by the company’s bank partners are in the form of deferred interest. When the deferred interest loan is paid in full, before the end of the promotional period, the company needs to pay its bank partner to offset the reversal of interest which has been billed to the consumer. Although all the change in the FCR liability was considered the cost of revenue, a portion of it is not real cash outflow, because the FCR liability roll-forward is only an assumption made by the company.

Source: GreenSky’s presentation

Indeed, the FCR liability should only be expensed in the period that the FCR occurs, not a cost of revenue based on management assumptions. Thus, for the purpose of business valuation, we should look at the company’s free cash flow, not net income. In the fiscal year 2018, the free cash flow came in at nearly $250 million. Thus, with the market cap of $1.96 billion, GreenSky is trading at only 7.84x free cash flow.

Negative Market Overreaction

The market has reacted quite negatively on the news that Regions Financial (RF) would not renew its contract with the company when it expires in November this year. Regions, with the funding commitment of $2 billion, accounted for only 17% of the total funding commitment of GreenSky. Out of that $2 billion, only less than $150 million was unused. By the fourth quarter this year, I would expect Regions’ commitment will be fully funded by the time it expires. GreenSky’s total funding commitment at the time of writing is $11.8 billion, and there are still as much as $4.5 billion available to be funded. Thus, I do not believe that the Regions withdrawal will have much of a negative impact on the company’s operating performance.

Moreover, Regions' decision not to renew the contract with GreenSky is not because of GreenSky’s operating performance, but because of Regions' overall lending strategy. In its first quarter 10-Q, Regions announced that it would discontinue indirect auto lending business due to “competition-based margin compression impacting overall returns on the portfolio”. As it shifts its focus more onto the direct lending business, it's logical to that it would gradually discontinue its indirect loan activities, which includes GreenSky’s funding commitment.

A $5.4 billion valuation by 2021

In the period of 2015-2018, GreenSky has managed to increase its free cash flow from $115 million to nearly $250 million, delivering an annual compounded growth rate at 29.5%. If the company keeps growing at this high double-digit rate in the next three years, its free cash flow will reach $534.4 million. At a 10x free cash flow valuation, GreenSky should be worth $5.43 billion by 2021, generating a 175% return. Moreover, the company seems to be very good at allocating its capital. Taking advantage of the recent selloff, GreenSky’s CEO announced that it has bought back around $100 million worth of shares, and continued to repurchase shares aggressively.

Conclusion

The withdrawal of Regions Financial is unlikely to have a negatively impact on GreenSky’s operating performance. Thus, the negative market overaction has created an opportunity for investors to buy in at a much lower price. If GreenSky can grow its free cash flow as it did in the past, by 2021, it can deliver a 175% return to shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.