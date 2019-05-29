Solvay: A One-Time Glitch Or The New Normal?

But this will also have a negative impact on the earnings potential, so the question will be 'is Solvay downsizing or looking for acquisitions?'.

Solvay's new CEO was thrown into the deep and immediately had to walk back on the full-year guidance of her predecessor.

Introduction

After checking out Viking Line in last week's edition of Focus on Europe, this week's article will zoom in on Solvay (OTCQX:SVYSF) (OTCQX:SOLVY) (OTCPK:SVYZY), a Belgian company in the chemical sector, a sector which is, per definition, quite volatile.

Solvay is in the final stages of selling a division to German giant BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) (OTCQX:BFFAF) for 1.6B EUR, but selling that part of the business will also have an impact on the future financial results of Solvay. In the past few weeks, Solvay released light Q1 results, the full-year guidance was cut to 'no growth this year', and the stock went ex-dividend. The result? Solvay's share price peaked at 110 EUR in April, but now, just over a month later, it's trading at just 85 EUR per share. Perhaps a good moment to revisit the thesis.

Solvay no longer expects growth this year

Although the entire chemical sector has been quite weak in the second half of last year due to the uncertainty on the world markets, the outgoing CEO of Solvay (who was replaced on March 1st) still expected the Belgian company to post a higher revenue and net income for this year.

Unfortunately, one of the first things the new CEO now had to do was to walk back on that promise as the company's performance in the first quarter of the year was a bit weaker than anticipated. Solvay now expects the underlying EBITDA for 2019 to be 'flat to modestly down', while the free cash flow result is expected to be roughly 490M EUR, which should be sufficient to cover the dividend payments and to slightly reduce the net debt.

But, was/is the situation really that bad?

In the first quarter, Solvay reported a total revenue of 2.86B EUR (an increase of 2% compared to Q1 last year) while the gross margin increases from 744M EUR to 771M EUR, an increase of almost 4%. The EBIT almost doubled from 144M EUR to 278M EUR, but this is where it gets tricky as it appears there were some non-recurring items that had a huge influence on the EBIT result. In Q1 last year, the 'result from portfolio management' came in 110M EUR lower than this year, while in Q1 2019, the earnings from JVs and associates more than doubled to 26M EUR. But even after neutralizing these elements, Solvay's performance in the first quarter of this year would still have been better than last year.

The bottom line shows a net income of 228M EUR attributable to Solvay's shareholders, for an EPS of 2.21 EUR. The EPS from continuing activities was just 1.58 EUR per share as Solvay is still trying to close the sale of the polyamides business to BASF.

Looking at the cash flow statements, Solvay's performance remained quite strong as well. The investment in the working capital position skyrocketed (with a 332M EUR investment), and Solvay also paid 22M EUR more taxes than it would be due based on its Q1 result. Additionally, we still need to deduct the 2M EUR in payments to non-controlling interests, the 6M EUR in interest and perpetual security payments, but technically, we should also take the normalized interest payments into account as some of Solvay's senior debt only requires interest payments to be made every six months, or just once per year. The 36M EUR quoted in the quarterly income statement as an interest expense is probably a more reasonable assumption than the 6M EUR that was effectively paid out in cash in Q1.

After making all these adjustments, Solvay's adjusted operating cash flow in the first quarter of the year was 488M EUR, and after deducting the 181M EUR in capex, Solvay generated approximately 300M EUR in free cash flow in the first quarter as its capital expenditures (181M EUR) were lower than the depreciation charges (251M EUR).

Of course, this still includes the discontinued activities (as the sale to BASF is expected to be completed in Q3), but in the 'supplementary information' pages, Solvay has pegged the free cash flow from the discontinued operations at 58M EUR. So, excluding that, the free cash flow result from continuing operations will be around 245M EUR (still on an adjusted basis).

The net debt position

Solvay's balance sheet shows a net debt of almost 3.3B EUR, but the company also adds the 2.5B EUR in hybrid securities back to that equation (which really is a fair thing to do), and this boosts the net debt to almost 5.8B EUR, resulting in an underlying net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.1 (which includes the trailing 12-month EBITDA from the to-be-divested polyamides business.

Considering Solvay will sell the division at a value of 1.6B EUR, after completing the transaction, the net debt will be approximately 4.2B EUR, while the underlying EBITDA (again based on a trailing twelve months principle) would be 2.34B EUR. So, despite the strong contribution from the polyamides business to the net income in Q1, the debt ratio will actually decrease by quite a bit after completing the sale. The new net debt/EBITDA ratio will be 1.8, and this definitely makes the balance sheet safer.

There is, however, one additional 'pet peeve' I'd like to discuss here, and that's Solvay's pension liabilities which have been estimated at 2.75B EUR. So, after selling the polyamides division, this will represent an additional 1.2 times EBITDA, so if one would include the employee liabilities in the net debt position, the debt ratio would increase to 3, so there's a bit more work to be done to further strengthen the balance sheet to protect itself against the volatility in the chemical sector.

Conclusion

I understand Solvay's reluctance as the excellent performance of the polyamides division is the main driver of the good net income results in the first quarter of the year. Unfortunately, that division is still scheduled to be sold to BASF later this year, so the EPS post-sale will definitely decrease compared to the headline results. That being said, the (adjusted) cash flow results shouldn't be impacted too much, and there should be room to reduce the net debt even further (although the exact impact on the net debt decrease will depend on further working capital needs).

Even if Solvay doesn't hike its dividend from the 3.75 EUR/share paid over its FY 2018 results, the company does remain relatively attractive as a steady dividend payer.

Other news from Europe

LafargeHolcim (OTCPK:HCMLF) (OTCPK:HCMLY), the Swiss cement producer, continues to shed assets in Asia after completing the sale of a Malaysian subsidiary for proceeds of almost 1B CHF. Lafarge didn't make it a secret it would like to reduce exposure to the very competitive Asian markets and try its luck elsewhere. The net debt will increase by approximately 10% after completing this transaction, and the debt ratio should fall to less than 2 by the end of this year.

Patriotic feelings in Italy as the Benetton family seems to be rallying the troops to make sure insurance company Assicurazioni Generali (OTCPK:ARZGF) (OTCPK:ARZGY) doesn't end up in foreign hands and remains an Italian insurance company. The Benettons seem to have a gentleman's agreement with two Italian entrepreneurs to increase their stakes in the insurance company and the strong local ownership could perhaps be the best poison pill possible for a company. But of course, everything has its price!

Belgian brewery AB InBev (BUD) got a slap on the wrist last Friday in a US court as the judge ordered the beer giant to stop using 'specific language' in its commercials where it's targeting Molson Coors' (TAP) use of corn syrup in its Miller Lite and Coors Light beers. The judge still has to rule whether or not InBev can continue to use 'no corn syrup' on its cans, as that's an additional stab towards Molson's light beers.

Danish shipping company AP Moller Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) (OTCPK:AMKAF) (OTCPK:AMKBF) is warning for a substantially lower growth in the container shipping sector this year as it expects the growth to be one third lower. Maersk reported a net loss of almost $660M, mainly due to a loss of in excess of half a billion from discontinued operations. Despite this, Moller Maersk continues to expect a full-year EBITDA of $5B, and the company also initiated a new dividend policy as it now wants to use a payout ratio of 30-50% to reward its shareholders. The uncertain outlook has had an impact on the share price, which fell by approximately 20% in the past month.

