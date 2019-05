Summary

A New York Times article describes a remarkable new trend, confirmed by Census Bureau data, that Americans are fleeing what are thought to be its most appealing urban centers.

This is a reversal of the postwar pattern of people leaving smaller towns for opportunity in the big cities.

A janitor who left the Deep South for San Jose in 1940 more than doubled his salary; doing that today would cost him 28% of his earnings.

The article doesn’t discuss retirement, but it would seem that this changed economics of daily life may have similar implications for those planning to retire.