Dynavax: Circling The Wagons

We discuss the 'pros' and the 'cons' of this change in corporate strategy in the paragraphs below.

The company is discontinuing pipeline development and laying off employees to conserve cash and focus on ramping up Heplisav-B revenues.

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) was in the news in a major way last week. This is a name I covered several times and I own the shares, which has been a disappointing experience to date. Therefore, we will devote this article to dissecting the company's announcement made late last week and what it might mean for the firm and its shareholders going forward.

Company Overview:

Dynavax Technologies is a small biotech northern California based 'Tier 3' biotech concern. The company is focused on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation for various indications. It currently has one approved biologic on the market, 'Heplisav-B'. This compound is an improved hepatitis B vaccine that was approved by the FDA late in 2017.

Heplisav-B is clearly superior to the current standard both on level of protection (95% vs. 81%) and the fact that it can be delivered in two doses over a month rather than three doses over six months. This should sharply increase 'compliance' which stands at just under 55% for Entergis-B. The company currently has a market cap of just under $400 million. Most estimates for U.S. peak sales of Heplisav-B are in the $300 million to $500 million range. The company's stated peak sales estimate is at the top end of that range. William Blair, which has covered the company very closely over the years, currently has a $420 million U.S. peak sale estimate for Heplisav-B.

The Announcement:

The company disclosed that it will explore strategic alternatives for its immuno-oncology programs (primarily SD-101), and realign resources to focus on commercializing its HEPLISAV-B vaccine. Its long-time CEO will leave the company as of August 1st as well. The restructuring will result in just over 80 job losses.

The Cons:

The company will have to take a one-time charge of approximately $5.5 million to cover severance and other restructuring costs. Dynavax will also have to replace its leader of many years. Finally, the company loses the advantages of having multiple 'shots on goal'. Chances of getting a collaboration deal around SD-101 are also greatly diminished as well in my opinion.

The Pros:

The move will allow the company to solely focus on ramping up Heplisav-B sales and getting to a cash breakeven status as quickly as possible, removing the biggest overhang on the stock. In addition, the departure of CEO Eddie Gray should be a plus. The leader was just not well thought of in the investment community, any cursory glance at the comments sections of my previous articles on Dynavax will confirm that. Dynavax will save $4 million a quarter in compensation costs once the layoffs are complete. R&D costs will ebb and eventually the restructuring will reduce costs by roughly $8 million a quarter when fully implemented by early January according to the post announcement report by William Blair.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Overall analyst commentary has been positive on Dynavax's announcement. William Blair reiterated their Buy rating and Cowen & Co. did the same while maintaining its $30 price target. RBC Capital did lower its price target to $13 from $19 previously, but maintained their Buy rating and was positive on the company's shift in direction.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled just under $185 million at the end of the first quarter. R&D costs for the first quarter were $21.2 million while General & Administrative expenses came in at $18.3 million. With the announced restructuring, R&D costs should fall some $8 million a quarter by early 2020 while G&A expenses will quickly be slashed by $4 million. Cost of goods sold for the quarter was $1.8 million as Heplisav-B revenues rose 44% sequentially to $5.6 million.

Verdict:

While I had solid hopes for SD-101 and the possibility of a collaboration deal around development has gone down dramatically, I think this is the right move for Dynavax. It is like a batter choking up on the bat in a two strike count increasing his chances of solid contact while diminishing his home run potential.

Dynavax can now concentrate on ramping up revenues which I expect to come in at $7.5 million to $10 million in the second quarter and lowering its cash burn. With its long-time CEO leaving and a more simplified structure, the company would logically make a more attractive buyout target as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVAX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.