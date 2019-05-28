Time To Buy 11.3% Yielding TCG BDC With Upcoming Special Dividend Announcement And Share Repurchases

This article also provides analysis showing a potential increase to its regular dividend in 2019 that was discussed by management on the recent call.

TCG BDC (CGBD) is a business development company ("BDC") that is externally managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management and part of the Carlyle Group which is a global alternative asset manager with $222 billion of AUM across ~360 investment vehicles (including CGBD).

CGBD Article Follow-Up

In December/January, I purchased additional shares of multiple "oversold" higher-quality BDCs with risk-averse balance sheets prepared for a potential economic slowdown, including CGBD as discussed in "I Just Bought More TCG BDC, Which Is About To Rally With A Safe 13% Yield".

The previous article included the following CGBD chart and mentioned:

CGBD has declined more than the average BDC, and I purchased shares yesterday at $12.34 for the reasons discussed in this article.

In December 2018, the BDC sector was oversold (along with other higher-yielding assets) due to wider yield spreads as discussed in previous articles. BDC pricing is closely correlated to yield spreads including other non-investment grade debt and 'BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate B Index' (Corp B). I typically make multiple purchases when Corp B effective yields rise. As shown in the chart below, Corp B yields have been falling back to previous levels driving higher BDC pricing this year:

CGBD Final Release of its Pre-IPO Shares

CGBD was formerly known as Carlyle GMS Finance, Inc. and closed its IPO on June 19, 2017, selling 9 million shares with four lockup periods each releasing 25% of an additional ~52 million pre-IPO shares. On April 24, 2019, the Board unanimously voted to accelerate the elimination of the final transfer restriction (the “Lock-Up”) applicable to shares purchased by investors prior to the company’s initial public offering (“Pre-IPO Shares”). The following information was not provided in the recent 10-Q or the earnings press release by the company but was included in an 8-K filed last month (SEC Filing: 8-K):

Under the Lock-Up, investors could not transfer Pre-IPO Shares until certain specified dates, upon each of which 25% of Pre-IPO Shares would be released and thereafter permitted to be traded (each such date, a “Release Date”). Release Dates have occurred on December 11, 2017, June 9, 2018 and December 6, 2018, and the final Release Date was scheduled for June 4, 2019. Following approval by the Board, the final Release Date has been changed from June 4, 2019 to May 13, 2019.

The final “Release Date” has resulted in additional technical pressure driving lower prices similar to previous Release Dates as shown below. The December 2018 decline was a combination that included the recent general market pullback as discussed by management on a previous call:

There is the release of the pre-IPO shares. As you probably also remember that puts enormous technical pressure on the stock. It had previously and history has shown that it did again here, but that's also complemented or contributed with the overall sell-off in the BDC space as well as the overall general sell-off in the broader market.

Source: CGBD Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

As discussed in this article, CGBD recently reported mostly positive Q1 2019 results and the company will likely increase its dividend and/or pay a Q2 2019 special dividend.

Yesterday, we released our first quarter earnings for the year. By every metric whether it's earnings, originations, portfolio growth or NAV improvement, the business delivered strong results.

Source: CGBD Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CGBD Share Repurchases

The company repurchased another 958,182 shares during Q1 2019 at $14.70 per share (14% discount to previous NAV) resulting in accretion to net assets per share of $0.04. On November 5, 2018, the Board approved a $100 million stock repurchase program at prices below reported NAV per share through November 5, 2019, and in accordance with the guidelines specified in Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act.

We also continue to actively utilize our share repurchase program. During the quarter, we repurchased nearly a million shares at an average cost of $14.70 which resulted in accretion to NAV per share of $0.04 quarter-over-quarter. This first quarter repurchase activity represented over $14 million in proceeds deployed which is nearly a three-fold increase in the amount repurchased by the program in the fourth quarter of 2018. To date, our total repurchase activity is up to nearly $29 million and has represented approximately $0.08 in NAV accretion for our shareholders.

Source: CGBD Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The stock is still trading at a 15% discount to its recently reported net asset value ("NAV") per share and there will likely be additional accretive repurchases including another 658,581 share through May 7, 2019.

CGBD Risk Profile Update

CGBD has a higher credit quality portfolio for many reasons including almost 88% of the portfolio in first-lien assets (including Credit Fund) highly diversified by sector, access to an experienced credit quality platform and low non-accruals. Credit quality remains strong with low non-accruals at $17.5 million fair value or around 0.8% of total investments.

We’re acutely aware that we're investing in what could be late cycle and therefore we remain ultra-selective. Carlyle's credit investment platform has over 100 investment professionals that have the expertise to evaluate opportunities across the capital stack, company sizes, sectors and market cycles all with the lens and relative value and fundamental credit investing.

Source: CGBD Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: CGBD Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Presentation

During Q3 2018, Product Quest Manufacturing, LLC was written down due to “operational and liquidity challenges” and its smaller first-lien loan was added to non-accrual in Q1 2019 as shown below. On a previous call, management mentioned that all lenders (including CGBD) have provided an additional credit facility to support the working capital needs and will provide updates on future calls. SolAero Technologies Corp. ($14.7 million FV, $23.8 million at cost) was slightly marked up during the quarter by $2.1 million and remains on non-accrual status. Its Credit Fund portfolio investment in DBI Holding was on non-accrual as well.

Source: SEC filings and www.bdcbuzz.com

My primary concern is two investments that were added to ‘Internal Risk Rating 4’ defined as:

Borrower is operating more than 30% below the Base Case. At the current level of operations and financial condition, the borrower does not have the ability to service and ultimately repay or refinance all outstanding debt on current terms. Payment default is very likely or may have occurred. Loss of principal is possible.

Source: SEC filings

However, management discussed these investments on the recent call and likely positive outcomes:

You'll note that watchlist deals rated in the four categories increased this quarter. This was driven primarily by the addition of two borrowers. One of these companies has experienced some temporary operating issues but we're already seeing a rebound in performance this year. The other position has some more pronounced and likely longer-term operating and reporting challenges. However, the private equity sponsors plus additional equity capital to support the business and we're finalizing amendment that could pave the way to repayment in full of our position hopefully within the next nine to 12 months. We're anticipating a full recovery.

Source: CGBD Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: CGBD Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Presentation

During Q1 2019, net asset value (“NAV”) per share increased by 1.2% or $0.21 per share due to overearning the dividend by $0.08 per share, net realized/unrealized gains of $0.09 per share “primarily driven by a decrease in market yields” and accretive share repurchases adding $0.04 per share.

It is important to note that CGBD has higher quality management that accurately values its portfolio each quarter.

When we held our initial earnings call as a public company back in August of 2017, I highlighted that based on our robust valuation policy, each quarter you may see changes in our valuations based on both underlying borrower performance as well as changes in market yields and that movement evaluations may not necessarily indicate any level of credit quality deterioration.

Source: CGBD Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

There is a chance for additional market-based NAV appreciation in Q2 2019.

Source: CGBD Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Presentation

CGBD Dividend Coverage Update

For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, CGBD hit its best case projections mostly due to higher-than-expected portfolio growth and leverage covering its dividend by 121%. Similar to previous quarters, there have been continued increases in recurring sources of income implying the potential for a dividend increase or at least additional special dividends in the coming quarters. The company has covered its dividend by an average of 118% over the last 8 quarters.

Source: SEC filings and www.bdcbuzz.com

Middle Market Credit Fund, LLC (“Credit Fund”):

Investments in the Credit Fund increased from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion during Q1 2019 producing a 13.7% annualized yield. The Credit Fund’s new investment fundings were $137 million for the quarter with sales and repayments of $58 million.

Source: CGBD Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Presentation

CGBD Increased Leverage

The company has been increasing its use of leverage that will likely continue. Previously, CGBD received shareholder approval to reduce its asset coverage requirement to 150% effective June 7, 2018, and the Board approved a 0.50% reduction in the 1.50% annual base management fee on assets financed using leverage in excess of 1.0x debt to equity.

Our debt to equity at the end of the first quarter was just over 1:1, the increase from the prior quarter was the result of strong net originations and represented the execution of our stated strategy regarding the intended use of leverage to fund growth. When we adopted the lower asset coverage requirement, we'll look to operate in the leverage range of 1 to 1.4 times.

Source: CGBD Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

As of March 31, 2019, CGBD had cash and cash equivalents of $40 million and $109 million available for additional borrowings under its revolving credit facilities.

Source: CGBD Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Presentation

The following table shows the updated Leverage Analysis using the recently reported results including the higher portfolio yield. However, I have taken into account the following:

Management guidance of debt-to-equity "in the area of 1.2 to 1.4 to 1, which we believe to be a prudent level, given the overall risk in our portfolio today".

Reduced base management fee to 1.00% on assets financed with debt-to-equity over 1.0

Higher borrowing rates due to the company diversifying its borrowing sources to take on higher leverage.

Potentially lower portfolio yield of 9.0% due to investing in safer assets at lower yields.

Correspondingly higher income from its Credit Fund (similar to previous quarters as shown in the table above).

Slightly higher 'Other G&A'.

Source: SEC filings and www.bdcbuzz.com

CGBD Summary and Recommendations

Over 4.3 million shares have traded since the final release and overall trading volumes have increased after each release as shown below, currently averaging around 620,000 shares per day.

Clearly, there will be some pre-IPO investors simply looking for liquidity and now that all shares are available some will continue to sell each time the stock rallies. Given the current volume, I would expect many of the sellers will be out of the stock by the end of Q2 2019. I am expecting the stock to rally next month due to a special dividend that will likely be announced in June 2019:

As mentioned earlier, the company has covered its dividend by an average of 118% over the last 8 quarters and typically pays a special dividend in Q4 as shown below. Due to the recent performance, the company has already accumulated another $0.20 per share spillover and will likely announce a special dividend for Q2 2019:

As of March 31, we've generated undistributed surplus income of approximately $0.20 per share. With this surplus, we'll be considering the payment of the special dividend during the second quarter of 2019. As we look at that traditionally, we've accumulated the undistributed surplus over the course of the year and paid that out in the fourth quarter. This year, it’s accumulated more rapidly into a reasonable size that we would expect to size that amount not necessarily the full $0.20 but a portion of that and pay that as the special dividend declaring in June timeframe. In that last year, it reached at year-end a $0.20 number and at this point in the year, we’re at $0.20 wanted to be cognizant responsive to getting that money back to the shareholders. So that's in the coming weeks we’ll size exactly how much of that $0.20 we'll be paying out. And we will declare that in the June timeframe.

Source: CGBD Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: CGBD Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Presentation

Also, as shown in the Leverage Analysis, there is the potential for a quarterly dividend increase from the current $0.37 to between $0.40 and $0.50 depending on the yield of the new assets. This was also discussed on the recent call:

...given the consistency of our NII performance, we'll be considering an increase to our stated quarterly dividend as well.

Source: CGBD Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Management mentioned that they will continue to support the stock with repurchases and have recently purchased almost 2 million shares adding $0.08 per share to NAV. The stock is trading at 15% discount to the recently increased NAV and there will likely be additional accretive repurchases due to the final release as discussed on the recent call:

We've also accelerated the final release of the lockup on our pre-IPO shares to May 13. This will allow us to remove one of the last contractual features of the IPO transaction which limited overall liquidity and also provides us a greater window to utilize our repurchase program on a discretionary basis which we intend to do at market levels recently experienced. We view the repurchase program as another very visible commitment to shareholder alignment and the confidence we have in the value of our portfolio.

Source: CGBD Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

It should be noted that as the stock declines, the company is able to purchase more shares and have a larger accretive impact to Q2 2019 NAV per share that management is already expecting to appreciate due to recent market-based factors:

“I'll note that so far through April, we’ve seen improvement in both the large cap and middle market indices. So with the current market yield levels, we will potentially see further recapture of some of that purely market based valuation decline that we experienced in the fourth quarter.”

Source: CGBD Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

As shown in the following table, CGBD has a much higher-than-average dividend yield after taking into account special dividends. There is a good chance that pricing will improve as there will no more pre-IPO shares released, continued stock repurchases, announced special dividend in June and there will eventually be an increase in the regular quarterly dividend.

CGBD is currently priced at $14.63 and will likely climb back to $17.00 or higher over the next 12 months driving its dividend yield closer to the current averages for the BDCs shown below. I would suggest that investors at least start a position and buy additional shares on weakness as its relative strength index ("RSI") is already at 41 as shown earlier in the article.

Source: SEC filings and www.bdcbuzz.com

