How To Play The 20+% Current Dividend Yields On REML, MORL, And MRRL

Various risks and threats to the financial markets have arisen recently. The 2X Leveraged High Yield mREIT ETNs have less exposure to most of those risks than most other sectors.

Why Focus on the 2X-leveraged mREIT ETNs?

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML), UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL), and a twin which is essentially identical in all economic respects, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL) are 2X Leveraged High Yield mREIT ETNs. Mortgages and mortgage-backed securities that are held by mREITs would generally not be directly impacted by some of the new risks and concerns, that were mostly not on anyone's radar screens until recently. That combined with the current yields above 20% paid by the 2X Leveraged High Yield mREIT ETNs makes them very interesting, especially for those seeking high current yields.

Risks that hardly anyone considered a few years ago keep popping up in the financial markets. Imagine that some market participants were asked three years ago, to list in order of the probability of occurrence, the 100 most likely events or issues that might roil, the financial markets. I doubt that any would have predicted that a serious presidential candidate would call for the forgiveness of student loan debt. As was discussed in: The Student Loan Problem The Macro Impact And A Long Term Fix, student loan debt is now about $1.6 trillion, exceeding the level of revolving credit of $1.06 trillion and motor vehicle debt of $1.15 trillion. There are now nearly 45 million Americans with some level of student loans outstanding.

Actually forgiving that student loan debt would have enormous fiscal and macroeconomic ramifications. It is also possible that even before the 2020 election, the media might start reporting that many student borrowers have stopped making loan payments in anticipation of the possible debt forgiveness. That would be a rational thing for the borrowers to do. That could also be very disruptive to the financial markets. Mortgages and mortgage-backed securities that are held by mREITs would generally not be directly impacted by wide-scale student loan defaults. However, many financial institutions do have some exposure in that area.

The most well-known student loan forgiveness plan comes from Elizabeth Warren. Under Warren's plan, which she released in April, a large swath of student-loan borrowers could have at least part of their debt cancelled. Borrowers with a household income of less than $100,000 would have $50,000 in student debt cancelled, borrowers with a household income between $100,000 and $250,000 would be eligible for some debt cancellation, though not the full $50,000 and borrowers with a household income of $250,000 or more would receive no forgiveness.

Warren is not the only candidate explicitly calling for student debt forgiveness. Some of the candidates have not publicly made their views on the matter know, but some have. Some candidates may attempt now to outdo Warren regarding debt forgiveness. After Hillary Clinton became the Democratic nominee, Bernie Sanders, backed a Clinton proposal to make college "tuition-free for the middle class and debt-free for all."

Beto O'Rourke has floated the idea of supporting graduates who agree to work in an under-served field by either wiping away their debt or not allowing it to accrue in the first place. Mayor of Miramar, Florida, Wayne Messam's first speech as a presidential candidate in late March, said that if elected he'd throw his support behind the idea of national student debt forgiveness.

Elizabeth Warren has also called for breaking-up big tech companies including: Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG), Facebook (FB), and Twitter (TWTR). It is likely that some of the other candidates will announce support for Warren's proposals or possibly suggest even more disruptive ideas. Again, mREITs, mortgages and mortgage-backed securities that are held by mREITs would generally not be directly impacted by any plans that Warren claims will drastically reduce the "excess" profits that the big tech sector's current business plans are now generating.

Four years ago, if asked to list the factors and concerns that could impact the securities markets, almost no one would have listed the risk that America could so regress in terms of its former leadership in the area of free trade so as to threaten the world economy and financial markets. The attitude of America's leaders since World War II could be summarized by what President Ronald Reagan said:

As the leader of the West and as a country that has become great and rich because of economic freedom, America must be an unrelenting advocate of free trade. [Address before a joint session of Congress on the State of the Union, January 25, 1983]

See Trump's Trade Policies: America's Brexit?, for a discussion of the risks related to tariffs and other forms of protectionism. Again, mREITs, mortgages and mortgage-backed securities that are held by mREITs would generally not be impacted by trade policy related risks as much as would be the case with many other sectors of the economy and securities that are related to those sectors.

Trading REML, MORL, and MRRL

MORL started in 2012, MRRL in 2015, and REML in 2016. Until September 6, 2018, MORL and MRRL usually traded very close to each other and to their net indicative (asset) value which is identical for both. The price relationship between MORL and MRRL changed after September 6, 2018. UBS then announced that they would no longer issue any new shares of MORL. While typically called "shares" ETNs are actually notes. The price of MRRL has continued to closely track net asset value since that announcement. However, MORL began trading far above MRRL (and the net asset value of both). The spread between MORL and MRRL eventually widened out to $0.97 on September 17, 2018.

This enormous spread prompted my article: Sell MORL, Buy MRRL which included:

..Just because MORL can possibly trade at a significant premium to net asset value does not mean that it should. This is especially true since the identical twin MRRL is still available at very close to net asset value. There may be some sort of a short-squeeze occurring in MORL. These are dangerous to participate in from either side. However, some short-term traders may want to get involved. For investors who own high yielding 2X leveraged ETNs for the very high current yields. If they are making a new purchase, MRRL is a better buy than MORL at present prices. Those that own MORL may want to take advantage of the historic spread and sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy MRRL...

The spread between MORL and MRRL narrowed dramatically soon after the article appeared on Seeking Alpha. The spread has bounced around since then, with MORL generally trading higher than MRRL, but until recently not approaching the spread levels seen on Friday, September 17, 2018, and on Monday, September 20, 2018, prior to the article appearing on Seeking Alpha. There are some investors such as myself that have positions in MORL and may be wondering whether and/or when, to switch to MRRL or REML. They and others may be trying to decide as to which of 2X leveraged mREIT ETNs to add to or establish new positions in. Likewise, some may be trying to decide which to sell.

For some, liquidity is a major issue. REML is followed much less than MORL or MORL. The volume and liquidity of REML are in the category of what some would derisively refer to as a "trades by appointment" security. There are some who see advantages in low volume securities. At times, I have been able to execute very favorable trades utilizing limit orders with prices far away from the market in low-volume securities. During periods of extreme market volatility, it is possible to buy and/or sell low volume securities if you have limit orders in place at prices drastically better than previous levels. Recently, there has been some improvement in the liquidity of REML, as measured by the spread between the bid and ask. That said, REML is probably not for those who plan on trading in and out frequently. Limit orders should be used for now when trading REML. Market orders are usually not advised.

At the other extreme, those who plan to hold a 2X Leveraged ETN until maturity does not care about liquidity. They might be interested to know that REML matures on July 11, 2036. MORL and MRRL mature on October 16, 2042. Waiting 19 years until REML redeems the shares at net asset value may be more attractive for those very long-term investors than waiting 25 years for the maturity of MORL. It should be noted that it is unlikely that 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs will pay their $25 face value at maturity. They will pay whatever the net indicative (asset) value is at the maturity date. That is likely to be lower than $25. The fees and expenses for most 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs including REML, are deducted from principal rather than income. This imparts a downward bias in price. The methodology used by most 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs that I follow, and why in terms of the total return, it generally does not matter whether the fees and expenses reduce dividend or the principal, was discussed in: Is An ETN Yielding 20%, Expected To Decline In Price By 4% A Year, Better Than One Yielding 15% Not Expected To Decline?

Another reason MORL holders might consider REML as a good substitute, for at least some of their holdings is to diversify the credit exposure. As was discussed in Bank Issues Could Impact 20% Yielding ETNs, recently, a French court ordered UBS, Switzerland's largest bank to pay 4.5 billion Euros ($5.1 billion) in fines and damages for helping wealthy French clients evade tax authorities. UBS is the sponsor of MORL and MRRL. REML is sponsored by CS another very larger Swiss bank. It is possible CS that might face similar issues.

I do not regard the credit risk relating to ETNs to be very significant. However, diversification among ETN sponsors could reduce whatever small risk exists in that regard. In UBS Leveraged ETNs: Separating Fact From Fiction, I said regarding the credit risk posed to the dependence on UBS to make payments to ETNs:

...that does expose the investor to some degree of credit risk. However, it is very different and of much less magnitude than the type of credit risk one would face by buying a regular senior bond issued by UBS. If you were to buy a bond from UBS and something drastic happens causing UBS to be downgraded, to say BBB, you would suffer an immediate loss since the credit risk of the downgraded bond would be reflected in the market price. However, the net asset value of UBS redeemable ETNs such as MORL and CEFL would not be affected, and because shares of the ETN can be redeemed at net asset value, the market price of the ETN would not be impacted either. If giant meteors were to simultaneously destroy Zurich, London and New York overnight there might be an advantage to holding a UBS fund which was bankruptcy remote as compared to a note. However, under reasonably foreseeable circumstances the redemption feature eliminates the credit risk. Even if the ability to redeem shares did not exist, the UBS credit risk with MORL and CEFL would be rather small. USB has a relatively high percentage of their revenue from fees for managing assets, which is a much more stable revenue base than making loans, underwriting or trading securities. UBS is the biggest bank in Switzerland, operating in more than 50 countries with about 63,500 employees globally, as of 2012. It is considered the world's largest manager of private wealth assets; with over CHF2.2 trillion in invested assets. According to the Scorpio Partnership Global Private Banking Benchmark 2013, UBS had assets under management of US$1,705.0 billion, representing a 9.7% increase versus 2012..."

The gist of that is still essentially true regarding the credit risk posed to UBS ETN holders. The rating agencies still rate UBS highly. I have not seen any rating changes since the announcement of the French fines and penalties. The most recent rating action was on June 18, 2018, under the headline: "Moody's upgrades UBS AG's long-term senior debt ratings to Aa#, outlook stable." That is a very high rating. Additionally, UBS is appealing the action of the French court. It will take years for this to work its way through the legal system.

I am going to keep an eye on both UBS and CS with regard to any possible credit concerns. However, I still do not see either UBS or CS going from investment grade to default in the less than the 5 days that a redemption at net indicative (asset) value can be effectuated.

That said, in order to trade out of MORL and into REML efficiently, observation of some metrics is advisable. Since, the relationship between MORL, MRRL, and REML changed after Friday, September 14, 2018, it should be useful to look at the period after that. The Chart I below shows the ratio of REML over MORL since September 17, 2018 through to May 23, 2019. For that period the mean spread was 1.708. The highest spread was 1.776, on December 18, 2018. The lowest spread was 1.615 on May 20, 2019. The standard deviation was 0.031.

Using a guideline of two standard deviations, the ratio of REML over MORL data since September 17, 2018, through to May 23, 2019 would suggest that a good point to sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy REML would be when the spread is equal to or less than: 1.708 - (2 x 0.031) = 1.646.

It should be noted that REML and MORL do not always have the same ex-dates. That would tend to increase volatility and thus possibly cause the observed standard deviation to overstate the "true" standard deviation. More importantly, anyone considering a transaction involving out of MORL and into REML should be sure that either they both are trading ex-dividend or cum-dividend, but that it is not a date where one is ex-dividend and the other is not. Such problems do not happen every month, but there are some months when both ex-dates do not occur on the same day. That would distort the spread.

Chart I

Analysis of the June 2019 REML Dividend Projection

My projected May 2019 REML monthly dividend of $0.0814 is a function of the calendar. Most of the REML components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October and July "big month" REML dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months. Thus, the $0.0814 REML dividend paid in June 2019 will be a "small month" dividend.

As can be seen in the table below, only four of the REML components - AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), Orchid Island (ORC) and Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) - now pay dividends monthly. Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) had an ex-date of 5/22/2019. Thus, it will also contribute to the June 2019 dividend. That only one quarterly payer will contribute to the June 2019 MORL and MRRL dividend, will make the June 2019 dividend one of the lower "small' month dividends. AGNC reduced its' monthly dividend from $0.18 to $0.16. That reduction to the June dividend was somewhat offset by the increase in the quarterly ABR dividend to $0.28 from the prior $0.27.

The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the table includes the price and contribution to the dividend for the REML components that will contribute to the June 2019 dividend. My projection for the June 2019 REML monthly dividend of $0.0814 is calculated using the contribution by component method. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, it includes the price and contribution to the dividend for the REML components that will contribute to the June 2019 REML monthly dividend.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is a fund based on the same index as REML, rather than a note and does not employ the 2X leverage that REML does. REM also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to contribution by component dividend projections as an ETN like REML, which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

Conclusions and Recommendations

MORL, MRRL, and REML have been the primary positions in my portfolio which are constrained to only contain securities with current yields above 15% at the time of purchase. My view regarding the Federal Reserve has been a significant aspect of my decision to buy mREITs and then 2X leveraged mREIT ETNs when MORL appeared in 2013. In 2013, the recovery from the financial crisis that began in 2007 was well underway. Many were forecasting that much higher interest rates were imminent. My contrarian view was based in part on my opinion that the Federal Reserve was not artificially depressing short-term, risk-free interest rates, but rather was preventing them from declining even more. In 2013, I said in my article "Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs":

... Most investors now believe three things about the Federal Reserve, money and interest rates. They think that the Federal Reserve is artificially depressing rates below what would be a "normal" level. They believe that in the process of doing so the Federal Reserve has enormously increased the supply of money and they believe that the USA is on a fiat money system. All three of those beliefs are incorrect...

I updated that article on August 23, 2018, with "Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs: An Update," which presented new evidence supporting my original conclusions that the Federal Reserve has been and still is keeping interest rates higher than what a free market in risk-free, short-term, fixed-income securities would be. Recently, some seem to be adopting in part my view on the Federal Reserve regarding short-term interest rates. Chairman Powell has indicated that the Federal Reserve is no longer anticipating any increases in short-term interest rates. Recently withdrawn as a Federal Reserve Governor nominee, Stephen Moore has called for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by half a percentage point. When I wrote my original article in 2013, Moore was adamant that the Federal Reserve needed to raise interest rates much faster and more than they actually did.

Interest rates are the key determinant of both the dividends paid and the share prices of mREITs, and thus are the major source of risk. For MORL, MRRL, and REML, interest rates are even more important because of the 2X leverage. The spread between the longer-term interest rates paid by the mortgage-backed securities held by the mREITs and the shorter-term rates they pay on the borrowing they do to finance their mortgage-backed securities generates the income that's used to pay their dividends. MORL, MRRL, and REML add another level of leverage and effectively borrow at an interest rate based on three-month LIBOR in order to increase their monthly distributions.

I am still willing to collect the very high yields that REML, MRRL, and MORL pay while waiting to see if my views of the future course of interest rates and economic conditions prevail. The emergence of Modern Monetary Theory as something possibly on the radar screens of investors makes me somewhat more willing own the 2X Leveraged High Yield mREIT ETNs. See: Modern Monetary Theory And 20+% Dividend Yields On REML, MORL And MRRL. Those views include that despite all of the risks posed by the exploding Federal Budget deficit, the massive shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class will eventually bring interest rates down. This argument is based on the fact that the wealthy clearly have a lower marginal propensity to consume than do the non-rich. My rationale was explained in the Seeking Alpha article, A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs.

In addition to protectionism and the recent calls by presidential candidates to forgive student loan debt and break-up major tech companies, other risks that I had not previously considered particularly relevant has arisen since the 2018 election. There are some newly elected Democrats and others that appear to be favoring far left policies that have previously been tried and subsequently been rejected and reversed to a major extent, in countries such as France, Sweden, and the Netherlands. It is unlikely that these could ever be enacted in the United States. However, many things have taken place in the last few years that may have previously been considered unlikely. These far left policies such as increasing the minimum wage to a level where a large portion of the workforce is covered by it, as is the case in France, are distinct from adopting modern social welfare policies that are in place in every developed country except for America, such as controlling health care prices. See: Single Payer, Medicare-For-All And The Investment Implications.

Addressing the acceleration in inequality caused by the tax code is not just a concern of those on the left. There is a growing view that the 2017 tax bill went too far in what Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), was describing when he said that "through the tax code, there has been class warfare waged, and my class has won. It's been a rout." Whatever one thinks of the advisability of enacting legislation that reverses the massive shift in the tax burden onto the middle class and away from the rich, it could have negative implications for the financial markets. Since shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results in there being more funds being available for investment, reversing that results in less funds being available for investment.

My focus in this article is not to examine the merits or feasibility of these proposals, or if the amounts that advocates claim would be raised from such taxes on the rich are accurate. I do think there is a reasonable likelihood that the 2020 Democratic nominee for president will be someone who favors, to a greater or less extent, something along the lines of the "tax the rich" plans being recently proposed by Sanders, Warren, and Ocasio-Cortez, among others.

The probability of the 2020 election resulting in a change in the tax code that significantly reverses the massive shift in the in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class is still very probably low as long as the Democrats continue to combine such tax proposals with plans to spend the proceeds on various social programs like free college tuition. However, a plan to raise taxes on those with assets above $50 million and/or incomes above $10 million and use all of the proceeds to reduce the taxes on everyone else might have a much higher probability of being enacted.

It is hard to envision the Democrats being politically savvy or ideologically flexible enough to embrace a policy of directly shifting the tax burden away from the middle class and onto the rich. Rather than using the proceeds of taxes on the rich for spending programs. The Democrats have generally been deluded in their belief that the current level of taxes on the middle class is politically sustainable. In Hilary Clinton's speech announcing her candidacy, she said that the middle class pays too much taxes. She never mentioned a middle class tax cut again. Presumably due to pressure from Sanders, who pushed her to the left, which severely hurt her chances in the general election.

Most Democrat politicians are not aware that, by far, the best thing government could do for most middle-class households would be to lower their taxes. Thus, in many cases, middle-class voters have been willing to grasp at any chance they think could lower their tax burden, and thus support candidates who promise them a tax cut, no matter how odious the candidates might be otherwise.

Regarding REML, one item that should be addressed relates to the possibility of early redemption, or the lack thereof. Some comments in Seeking Alpha articles have asserted that while MORL and MRRL can be called, REML cannot. I do not consider that among the valid reason to switch from MORL to REML. Fidelity does not allow new purchases of any of the UBS 2X leveraged ETNs such as MORL and MRRL but does allow new purchases REML (for now). Conversations with people at Fidelity seem to have led some to believe that REML cannot be called. This is not correct, as can be seen from the REML prospectus:

...Our Call Right: On any Business Day through and including the Maturity Date, we may, at our option, call all, but not less than all, of the issued and outstanding ETNs. To exercise our Call Right, we must provide notice to the holders of the ETNs (the "Call Notice") not less than sixteen (16) calendar days prior to the Call Settlement Date specified in the Call Notice. Upon our call in the event we exercise this right, you will receive a cash payment equal to the Call Settlement Amount, which will be paid on the third Business Day following the Call Valuation Date (the "Call Settlement Date")...

REML Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc 16.06% 3/28/2019 0.3 q AGNC AGNC Investment Corp 11.51% 17.05 5/30/2019 0.16 m 0.0498 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp 8.38% 4/3/2019 0.5 q STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc 7.70% 3/28/2019 0.48 q BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc 4.78% 3/28/2019 0.62 q ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc 4.60% 3/28/2019 0.46 q CIM Chimera Investment Corp 4.59% 3/28/2019 0.5 q MFA MFA Financial Inc 4.58% 3/28/2019 0.2 q TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp 4.22% 3/28/2019 0.47 q IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc 3.69% 3/28/2019 0.45 q HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc 2.89% 4/2/2019 0.335 q RWT Redwood Trust Inc 2.77% 3/14/2019 0.3 q LADR Ladder Capital Corp 2.66% 3/8/2019 0.34 q PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2.29% 4/12/2019 0.47 q NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc 1.88% 3/28/2019 0.2 q GPMT Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc 1.73% 3/29/2019 0.42 q ABR Arbor Realty Trust Inc 1.69% 12.94 05/22/2019 0.28 q 0.0169 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc 1.66% 18.13 6/14/2019 0.19 m 0.0080 CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp 1.25% 3/28/2019 0.08 q TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust Inc 1.24% 3/28/2019 0.43 q STAR iStar Inc 1.12% 3/28/2019 0.48 q WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp 0.84% 3/29/2019 0.31 q MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 0.82% 3/28/2019 0.5 q KREF KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc 0.78% 3/28/2019 0.43 q RC Ready Capital Corp 0.77% 3/27/2019 0.4 q ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp 0.72% 3/28/2019 0.33 q DX Dynex Capital Inc 0.71% 5.75 5/24/2019 0.06 m 0.0034 JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc 0.71% 3/29/2019 0.35 q ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp 0.70% 3/28/2019 0.13 q XAN Exantas Capital Corp 0.61% 3/28/2019 0.2 q ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc 0.57% 6.55 5/30/2019 0.08 m 0.0032 CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp 0.50% 3/15/2019 0.49 q AJX Great Ajax Corp 0.39% 3/14/2019 0.32 q AI Arlington Asset Investment Corp 0.38% 3/28/2019 0.375 q EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.20% 3/28/2019 0.34 q

Disclosure: I am/we are long MORL, REML, MRRL, AGNC, ARR, ORC, TWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.