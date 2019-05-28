High Probability Of An Upcoming Deal Means Lions Gate Is Now Finally A Speculative Buy

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) (LGF.B) is one of the few attractive media assets left after massive consolidation in the industry, leaving it as a mouse amongst elephants. Management's pride and inability to close previous deals means that now it is trying to make M&A deals at about half the market cap of just a year ago. However, interest in the company's assets is still out there as the company's Starz division is a bright spot for the company that could bring instant shareholder value. Lions Gate is in a precarious position with a massive debt load and additional international expansion on the horizon as a small player in the growing media landscape. It is time for Lions Gate to swallow its pride and get an M&A deal done as desperate times call for desperate measures.

Lions Gate got an offer for at least $40 a share back in early 2018 from the toy company Hasbro, Inc. (HAS), which it turned down, as management was most likely looking for at least $50 a share. Since then, Lions Gate's stock has had a tough ride as its market cap has dropped precipitously since the beginning of 2018 as other media deals have gotten done including The Walt Disney Company's (DIS) acquisition of the majority of Fox's assets and AT&T Inc.'s (T) completion of its Time Warner merger.

M&A speculation around Lions Gate is heating up again as CBS Corporation (CBS) made an informal $5B offer for Starz in the recent past with Lions Gate countering at around the $5.5B level. These numbers are close enough that a deal looks to be very possible in the near future as Lions Gate wants to look like a winner in any deal after it spent $4.4B acquiring Starz back in late 2016.

What makes the deal all the more interesting is that the bid for Starz will be worth more than Lions Gate's current market cap which currently sits at ~$3.1B. This is in part because of Lions Gate's inability to get a deal done in the past along with its overwhelming debt load which sits at a little over $3B while the company's cash position sits at ~$184M after the company's last conference call. This means that the company's currently leverage ratio currently sits at ~4.9 times while many of its peers aim for leverage ratios closer to 2 to 2.5. Lions Gate payed off ~ $181 of net debt in the last quarter on an adjusted annual free cash flow of ~$638 million which means it has a long ways go to yet to get its debt under control. This is especially true after the company swung to a double digit revenue loss last quarter as Starz was just about the only bright spot in the company's report.

A larger debt load along with declining earnings makes for some poor stock performance over the last year as Lions Gate is not doing itself any favors.

Starz was a bright spot for Lions Gate, but management still expects its international expansion losses to peak in 2020 in the $125 - $150 million dollar range with profitability not expected to come to that business until fiscal 2023. This puts the company in a bind as it will need to raise cash for its future international Starz expansion with most likely an upcoming equity raise as its debt load is already massive enough. Lions Gate does not have the time, resources, or scale necessary for a full international rollout of Starz in time to get it to profitability without significant future shareholder dilution, which means it might be almost forced to get a M&A deal done sooner rather than later.

Selling Starz now for $5B+ could get Lions Gate debt free in a hurry with a nice chunk of cash left over to focus on its 17,000 title library of TV shows and films including hit franchises such as John Wick, Saw, and Hunger Games. With no expensive international growth plans in the works after a potential Starz sale, Lions Gate could regain profitability with its reloaded film and television content pipelines. This would help Lions gate find a buyer for what was left of the company, or it could help it to find a merger partner on better negotiating terms than it has been in awhile.

Lions Gate has its back up against the wall as its fall from profitability is potentially leaving it with few options as an expensive international expansion of Starz would be doable most likely only with further shareholder dilution. With profitability for Starz years away, along with a massive debt load, Lions Gate should swallow its pride and get a deal done now for Starz or the whole company before the situation gets even more dire. With shares trading at half the price of just a year ago, investors might take a flyer on the stock as a potential deal would solve many of Lions Gate's problems. Desperate times call for desperate measures and I think the time could be right for investors to take a speculative position in the company as a deal has become very likely in the near future in my mind. I have taken a small position in Lions Gate as I think a deal of one type or another might be imminent. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGF.A, DIS, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.