Major Shareholder Seymour Schulich Loads Up On Pengrowth Energy Shares

Major shareholder Seymour Schulich increased his holdings in Pengrowth Energy (OTCQX:PGHEF) shares to 165 million or nearly 30% of the outstanding shares. He is convinced of the asset value behind these shares and thinks that the company can overcome its debt issues. The Canadian billionaire has had his fair share of high profile investments over the years. Many fans are hoping that he wins his latest bet in Pengrowth Energy shares because the payoff could be huge from current prices.

Stock Price Action

This time the stock price action was muted compared to some past announcements.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website May 15, 2019

The stock may react somewhat to the press release on May 16. But clearly, the stock has been in a downward trend for a while. This stock has lost more than 90% of its value over the last five years.

Management has long had trouble reporting a profit. The lenders got tired of waiting and leaned upon the company to reduce debt. That led to a lot of asset sales and a very small stock price.

Through all of this Seymour Schulich has been increasing his investment in the company over the last couple of years believing there is value there. The question is should the average investor follow him into this company?

Finances

Obviously, the financial situation of Pengrowth Energy makes this investment a very dicey situation. Billionaires can afford to lose their entire investment. The average shareholder may have to be a lot more careful.

Source: Pengrowth Energy First Quarter 2019 Earnings Slide Deck

Management has previously alerted shareholders of the start of a review of strategic alternatives. Many companies do not do well once the "strategic alternatives" announcement is made. In fact, it is assumed by many that bankruptcy or a lot of dilution is just around the corner. This company sold a lot of property to reduce debt in the last few years. Cash flow remains pitiful compared to the debt Nonetheless, there are shareholders that wonder if the backing of a billionaire is enough to overcome usual dire outcomes.

Investors need to remember that even billionaires have off days. They may calculate a risk and still lose on a particular investment. They are billionaires not because they made all the right moves, but because they made more right moves than wrong moves. Mr. Schulich may have made several of these high-risk bets while planning that enough of them would succeed to ensure a profit. In short, there is no guarantee that he and the common shareholders will profit from a current investment in Pengrowth Energy.

Finances

Father time is clearly working against the company.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Pengrowth Energy First Quarter 2019 Earnings Slide Deck

This company clearly has a lot of debt compared to production levels of just above 20 KBOED. Asset stories are not as viable as they were doing the oil and gas heydays before 2014. Now some decent cash flow and demonstrated ability to pay are required for loans. There is clearly some lender anxiety about the debt due soon.

Management reported adjusted funds flow of C$10 million for the month of March. That funds flow for March represented more than half of the funds flow reported for the entire quarter.

The debt at the end of the first quarter had climbed to C$722 million. That is about C$60 million higher than the level of the first quarter in the previous year. The best annualized cash flow figure of about C$120 million does not begin to come close to acceptable lending guidelines.

Strong oil prices would tend to argue that lenders would look for cash flow of about half the debt level. But that would mean this company needs cash flow of about C$30 million per month. Nobody would argue that this company could do that even under the best possible scenarios for a sustained period of time.

Management has made the argument that rising oil prices give management room to negotiate a deal. That argument is fair enough. But the simple financial figures shown above argue that a substantial equity injection is needed. Current shareholders are probably about to experience considerable dilution. Substantial amounts of the debt shown above need to become equity.

Whether the assets that Seymour Schulich envisions when he made his investment will still provide an adequate return given the likely potential for dilution is an open question. Clearly, the company cannot continue to operate as it has in the past.

Operating Costs

The company is making belated progress on costs.

Source: Pengrowth Energy First Quarter 2019 Earnings Slide Deck

Competitor Cenovus Energy (CVE) reported operating costs of slightly more than $9 BOE for the first quarter of 2019. Management expects to reduce that figure once the production curtailment ends.

Pengrowth clearly has some work to do to catch up with the industry leaders. Still that cost figure shown above is finally improving after years of no real change. That cost decrease does provide some hope of better cash flow in future years. Also the projected decrease in general and administrative costs is a positive.

Even with all that there appears no way for the company to cash flow reasonably. Reasonably would be defined as generally accepted lending guidelines. Therefore, more asset sales are very possible in addition to shareholder dilution. There is a legitimate question of the value of these assets given that Pengrowth has not reported an annual profit in several years.

The Future

A billionaire has far more potential resources and financing to come out ahead in a situation like the one above. Common shareholders only have stock price appreciation. For the last few years, the only appreciation of this stock has come from volatile trades.

The financial situation and the announcement of a strategic review make an investment in this stock a lottery ticket at best. Seymour Schulich could have a very different time horizon than many investors and a different risk profile as well. He may or may not win this risky bet. The key is that he can afford the outcome that many potential investors cannot afford. Everybody is happy if this stock suddenly appreciates. But what happens to you, the average investor if the worst possible outcome happens?

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.