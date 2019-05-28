Bloomin Brands Should Bounce Following Dubious Downgrade

What's the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Outback Steakhouse? I'm fairly certain you didn't say its pork chops. And yet, Outback's corporate parent, Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) plunged 10% last week following an analyst downgrade. BMO cut its outlook and price target for Bloomin' because it views it as among the restaurants most heavily exposed to African Swine Flu "ASF".

I normally don't follow Bloomin' Brands' stock too closely. However, I have been researching ASF a good deal. Several of my bigger holdings, including Hormel Foods (HRL), have considerable exposure to ASF. Unlike some past media blitzes surrounding pandemics, this outbreak appears to be quite serious. So investors should be paying attention.

But that doesn't mean every stock that is mentioned as being hit by ASF is necessarily going to suffer much of an impact. When you have a hot story, analysts sometimes get a little cute in looking for an angle to tie it back to the stocks they cover. In this case, I would suggest that the BMO analyst, Andrew Strelzik, that downgraded Chipotle (CMG) and Bloomin' on ASF concerns is making a mountain out of a molehill.

Suppose Pork Prices Surge, Does Bloomin' Care?

Bloomin' for those unfamiliar, owns four different restaurant chains, and has operations both domestically and overseas. Outback is the biggest brand by far, with 585 U.S. corporate-owned locations and another 155 franchised units. Furthermore, it has 228 Carrabba's Italian Grills and 201 Bonefish Grills in the U.S. Finally, it has its 69 Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bars. Don't underestimate Fleming's however, as it is upscale with an average per person check size of $83 compared to just $23 at Outback.

Now let's think about Bloomin's brands for a second. Do any of them seem particularly focused on pork? I haven't been to Outback in awhile but I don't recall them having an especially wide selection of pork offerings. I'm sure they sell a fair amount, but it's not the main event. Bonefish, according to the 10-K, specializes in market-fresh fish and offers chicken and beef alternatives besides fish. Carrabba's certainly sells some pork, but its menu seems tilted toward chicken and seafood as far as protein goes. Fleming's, as another steakhouse, is clearly beef-centric as well.

None of these four brands seem particularly reliant on pork sales as a major part of the business model. Some restaurant concepts absolutely need a key ingredient - Chipotle, for example, has to grin and bear it if avocado prices go up because people demand guacamole with their food. But Bloomin's concepts (primarily) rely on beef, not pork, as the center of the brand. A rise in pork prices shouldn't matter too much to food costs, and Bloomin should be able to substitute out a number of pork dishes for other proteins if pork prices remain elevated for a long period. As Bloomin notes in the 10-K:

Beef represents the majority of purchased proteins and of our overall global commodity procurement.

Interestingly, for what it's worth, if you run a word search on Bloomin's most recent 10-K, you can get another data point to confirm my suggestion that pork isn't so important. In its 10-K, the word "beef" appears 25 times along with "steaks" four times. The words "chicken" or "poultry" appear four times. "Pig", "hogs", and "pork" don't appear at all, while "chops" appears three times. So we know that beef is the outright majority of what Bloomin sells, and even within the remaining minority of proteins, it's unclear that pork is particularly important compared to fish or chicken.

I'd also highlight that the BMO analyst appears to have messed up on their related Chipotle downgrade. Remember that BMO downgraded both Chipotle and Bloomin shares on swine flu concerns. Chipotle already rebutted this downgrade. Seeking Alpha summarized its response as follows:

Commenting on the Strelzik downgrade, Chipotle reminds that it purchases more expensive pork than commodity pork and has pricing agreements in place. Pork costs, says the company, represent less than 2% of total food costs. A significant impact isn't expected.

I don't know Chipotle's breakdown of sales by type of meat, but I'm under the impression that they sell a good volume of pork carnitas meat. In which case, it's rather impressive that pork makes up just 2% of their overall food costs. Also, it casts some doubt on Strelzik's thesis of ASF being a game-changer when Chipotle specifically uses a different pork supply chain that is less at risk due to the outbreak. It seems Strelzik's thinking on these downgrades may have been a bit superficial.

It's also worth considering just how small the likely impact will be. Keep in mind a good restaurant should be running something around 30% food costs as a portion of revenues. If, let's suppose, Chipotle is spending 2% of that 30% on pork, that means that only 0.6% or so of its total revenues are spent on procuring pork. Even if the price of pork goes up 50% (an extreme move), we're only talking about something like 30 basis points of margin pressure - that shouldn't be a thesis-breaker. As far as I know, we don't have pork costs as a portion of Bloomin's overall total food cost, but given their heavy focus on beef, I'd expect it to be fairly low so the same general math should apply.

Finally, I'd note that management took a question on this topic on the last earnings call. Here is the excerpt covering ASF:

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays There has been a lot more talk lately about pressure potentially from African swine fever. I’m just wondering how you guys are positioned and where you think the commodity basket will play out as we move through the year? Dave Deno - CEO Yes, Jeff, we're in a pretty good shape as it relates to beef for this year. Our overall commodity basket, I’m not going to give specific to be, but our overall commodity basket is actually a bit more locked at this point in time than it was last year at this point in time. For us, as we look at commodity headwinds, I think the sea food has been the biggest drive of our inflation this year.

As you can see, beef is the top priority. The company is more hedged than it was the previous year. And at least for the time being, sea food price inflation is a bigger concern than pork. So, there is good reason for skepticism toward the idea that BLMN stock should be down so much on ASF worries.

How Far Can BLMN Stock Rally?

On Friday, following the BMO downgrade, Guggenheim stepped into the mix, upgrading BLMN stock from neutral to a buy and offering a $25 price target. They cited improving operational trends over the past few quarters as a reason to get long the stock.

I'm not sure I see BLMN stock rallying that far, at least in the near term. 8x EBITDA, for example, gets you to around $22 per share. Restaurant stocks can trade higher than 8x, and in any sort of private equity deal, they'd get a bigger premium. But conservatively, unless traffic really picks up, I doubt the market will be much more generous than that.

On an earnings basis, the stock is trading around 11x forward earnings. Historically, BLMN has earned closer to a 15x multiple. If it returns to that level going forward, that would amount to a stock price around $23.50 per share.

Neither $22 based on EBITDA or $23.50 based on earnings is huge upside from the recent close at $18.37. But they both represent decent gains that could play out fairly quickly assuming the ASF concern is largely baseless.

BLMN stock was trading near $21 just before the swine flu downgrade, and has seen strong technical resistance at the $22 level. It wouldn't be surprising for the stock to trade back up to $21-$22 fairly quickly. Finally, it's worth noting that at this share price, the stock yields 2.2%. That's not a huge income source, but it provides a little extra benefit for picking up the stock here as well.

If you enjoyed this, consider Ian's Insider Corner to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.