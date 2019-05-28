My base case remains the same for now – stocks can still easily experience a Spring Crash and re-adjust to the message of various intermarket trends.

Utilities matter because they are the most interest rate sensitive sector of the stock market, and as a defense play have historically tended to get ahead of major declines.

“Every moment is the paradox of now or never.” - Simon Van Booy

Why do I keep repeating myself by saying that there remains a very real chance of a Spring Crash in the S&P 500 (SPY)? Why do I believe that if it were to happen, it likely would be in the coming weeks? Let’s review the behavior of Utilities (XLU), Treasuries (TLT), and Lumber.

To be clear, this is not a “call.” Frankly, my preference is that stocks not crash. Even though we are defensively positioned currently and would likely stand to benefit from a performance perspective in our various ATAC strategies, it isn’t good for anyone if stocks have a sudden and severe collapse. What concerns me is the near vertical strength of historically leading indicators of volatility.

Let’s first take a look at Utilities, the stock market’s equivalent of the bond market in sector form. When looking at the sector relative to the S&P 500, the most recent three weeks have been incredibly strong, similar to how the group behaved in the lead-up to the December collapse last year.

Speaking of rates, take a look at the ratio of long duration to intermediate duration Treasuries. When long duration is outperforming intermediate, historically, equities have also experienced higher volatility afterwards with a lag. Same story as Utilities here.

Finally, Lumber which has been getting attention on Twitter (@leadlagreport) since I first brought up its weakness on Real Vision late April. Relative to Gold, Lumber is still giving a loud warning (though we may finally be sitting at support here).

It is surprising that a larger collapse hasn’t happened yet in light of this, but perhaps all of these are false positives. This weekend on Twitter I shared a chart that got a tremendous amount of exposure showing 30-year yields across the global relative to Fed Funds (arguably an odd way to look at inversions, but given that the Fed is the leading central bank there is some logic to it). The fact that this tweet got so many bears roaring does make me wonder if bearishness is too extreme here.

My base case remains the same for now – stocks can still easily experience a Spring Crash and re-adjust to the message of various intermarket trends. However, I do think this is a “now or never” moment whereby if stocks don’t break down soon, then the opposite may occur. The bulls have a major catalyst, which is simply the oversold positions of cyclical trades and most notably emerging markets and commodities. Given how depressed those have been, bears need to be wary of a “tradeable bounce” in reflation trades that cool volatility.

Should be a fun few weeks. Oh, and remember…

