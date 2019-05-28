What Is A Good Long-Term Price Assumption For Iron Ore?

If the Vale disaster never happened, seaborne iron ore would still be in deficit by more than 50 million tonnes annually from 2019 to 2021.

Why A Long-Term Price Target?

A core strategy I use when it comes to investing in mining companies is to analyze the fundamentals of each primary metal produced to determine a reasonable long-term price for the metal which I then use in my financial models for mining companies. I find this to be imperative because it helps me determine when to buy low and sell high - avoiding miners valued with metals' price assumptions that are too high. There is certainly not much of this going on nowadays, but the day will come when it will and I would rather be prepared ahead of time.

Buying miners that produce metals currently trading below reasonable long-term price assumptions gives investors a tailwind. Buying miners who fit this category that also have strong production growth pipelines provides a double tailwind for earnings growth.

Now let us take a look at iron ore.

Before The Dam Burst

It is important to recognize that before the Vale (VALE) tailings dam disaster on January 25, 2019, the price of iron ore was already on a strong uptrend. At the end of 2018, I wrote a report for Industrial Minefinder™ subscribers explaining this which included the following weekly logarithmic price chart with monthly trendlines superimposed:

Chart courtesy of barchart.com

You can see here that the lower end of the monthly price channel was showing support for 62% iron ore at $70 per tonne heading into 2019. Moreover, iron ore was also breaking above the long-term monthly downward trendline. Why was this?

It did not receive much press and was downplayed by the many analysts who have consistently been too bearish on iron ore, but world crude steel production increased 7.4% in 2018 underpinned by an 11.8% increase in China. As recently reported by the Wall Street Journal, Chinese steel production continues to hum in 2019. I am expecting a 5% increase in 2019 but this will likely prove to be conservative.

Because of the strong 2018 steel production, seaborne iron ore was actually in deficit in 2018 by 12 million tonnes.

Seaborne Iron Ore To Remain In Deficit

Over the last 7 years, world crude steel production has increased by an average of 2.5% per year while Chinese crude steel production - comprising roughly half of world production - has increased by 4.2% per year on average.

Assuming Vale was producing all out as if the tailings dam disaster never even happened, world crude steel production growth of 2.5% in 2019 (again, probably conservative given what is going on in China), and world crude steel production growth averaging 2% annually thereafter, seaborne iron ore would still be in deficit by 57 million tonnes in 2019, 55 million tonnes in 2020, and 71 million tonnes in 2021 based on my fundamental analysis.

The key takeaway here is that underneath the currents of Vale headlines, iron ore is really in a deficit anyway. The tailings dam disaster threw gas on a small fire. This deficit will not be erased until we get either a (1) significant supply response from one or more major players, (2) collective small supply responses from a large number of players that add up to something meaningful, or (3) a global recession.

One major source of additional supply is the (generally) lower grade stockpiles at Chinese ports. It looks like these have been filling the gap as The Syndey Morning Herald recently reported that port stockpiles have fallen to a 2-year low and are now at 128 million tonnes. 128 million tonnes is roughly 10% of China's annual iron ore demand or 36.5 days' worth of supply.

Analysts with more bearish iron ore forecasts have tended to focus on what they see as a long-term peak in Chinese steel production. We are not there yet. Moreover, Chinese steel exports as a percentage of domestic consumption have been declining, from 13.8% in 2015 to 7.2% in 2018 as recently reported by the U.S. Department of Commerce. In other words, in recent years, the Chinese have been consuming even more of their own domestic steel production.

Getting To A Long-Term Price Assumption

Accounting for the Vale supply that has been taken off the market and expected to remain off the market for the foreseeable future, I see a deficit of 142 million tonnes in 2019, 119 million tonnes in 2020, and 111 million tonnes in 2021.

I think we are going to see a situation where all the easy, excess supply is wrung out of the iron ore market until we get either a significant supply response or a global recession that hits demand significantly. This will mean structurally tighter supplies for years to come. For now, elevated iron ore prices are here to stay and this "wringing out of easy supply" will mean an even higher average price longer term. This is interesting because until recently, iron ore was one of the few metals markets that was not as structurally supply-challenged. It is now set to join the likes of the base metals copper, nickel, and zinc providing a further bullish anchor to the broader mining sector.

In conclusion, after weighing all the fundamentals, I see the annual long-term price of 62% iron ore averaging $70 per tonne, after at least a few years of a relatively higher price environment. This is the average annual price I am using long term in the financial models of producers. I think investors who use this price to value producers will not be overpaying.

Industrial Minefinder™ Looking for a unique perspective on industrial metals and miners? Check out my Industrial Minefinder™ Marketplace service which covers the industrial metals & mining sector. I present what I think are the best opportunities across the full spectrum of majors, intermediates, and juniors. Subscribers like how I put numbers on juniors and provide ongoing rankings and target prices for the stocks I cover. If you are interested in subscribing to Industrial Minefinder™, you can sample my work by reading my "author's picks" accessible from my Seeking Alpha profile. Direct message me with any questions you may have.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm an investment advisor and owner of True Vine Investments, a Registered Investment Advisor in the State of Pennsylvania (U.S.A.). I screen electronic communications from prospective clients in other states to ensure that I do not communicate directly with any prospect in another state where I have not met the registration requirements or do not have an applicable exemption. Any investment advice or recommendations involving securities referenced in this article is general in nature and geared towards a readership of sophisticated investors. This article does not involve an attempt to effect transactions in a specific security nor constitute specific investment advice to any particular individual. It does not take into account the specific financial situation, investment objectives, or particular needs of any specific person who may read this article. Individual investors are encouraged to independently evaluate specific investments and consult a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. All data presented by the author is regarded as factual; however, its accuracy is not guaranteed. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own comprehensive analysis. Positive comments made regarding this article should not be construed by readers to be an endorsement of my abilities to act as an investment advisor.