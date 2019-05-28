JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Brokers Conference (Transcript)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference May 28, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Matt O'Connor

Thank you, Christian, Jamie, welcome. Thanks everyone in the audience and on the webcast for joining. Obviously it was a holiday weekend and appreciate your interest and support so early this morning.

Jamie want to start on the macro, obviously fourth quarter was very challenging. The first quarter start off weak as well but markets have come back up until some recent volatility. As you look across your broad business base, what are you seeing in terms of market sentiment?

Jamie Dimon

So welcome everybody here. So look we had a slowdown, a real slowdown in the fourth quarter. There were massive overreaction in the marketplace, it was a slowdown, global growth kind of was growing like 3.5% now, people think it is going to be some like 3% that's not terrible, that's not a recession, that's just slower growth and then the first quarter was kind of okay, continued at 2%, 2.5% pace. Our focus in this quarter would be 1% but mostly due to seasonal bunch of different factors and the year might be 2% to 2.5%.

And we look at the actual data we get credit card - auto sales are down but it's still 16.7%, credit card spend is still up, our consumer confidence is still high, business confidence is high, capital being retained in United States, you have growth kind of little bit of growth around the world, Japan's up 1% surprisingly, Europe is 1.5% this year, Brazil is negative 0 or 1. Europe, I mean China will grow at 6%, India at 6.5% to 7%, it's okay, of course markets fluctuate, markets always reacting and often overreacting to short term stimulus but it's okay.

Matt O'Connor

So in your annual letter you talked about the volatility in the fourth quarter about being differentially harbinger of things to come. Maybe you could just elaborate on that comment?

Jamie Dimon

So in the fourth quarter you saw the stock mortgage down 20%, and bond spreads gapped out 100 basis points some like that, and very sharp moves and volatility dramatically went up. And we just asking the question, what was that all about. And so the fact is and this is like the fourth time has happened in the last several years, you have companies flash crash stuff like that and there are a lot of culprits involved in this.

First of all markets overreact, but high frequency trading we all think that's the reason, though I think it adds to volatility or intraday volatility because they start the day at zero, they end the day at zero positions, they create liquidity during the day but every now and then they just pull right out.

And so therefore they create some kind of liquidity but then maybe more volatility. So they increase the volatility, volatility in my opinion. Dealers have less inventory, regulatory requirements from both lucrative to liquidity and capital pride to a little bit of it. The markets are far bigger, obviously got algorithms and passives and all these various things but I guess my main point was the fourth quarter nothing really bad happened and you saw what happened there.

So I'm just telling people we should be prepared that we actually have bad environment, it'll be bad and worse, and that doesn't mean it's worse for JPMorgan. We don't always, it doesn't mean we are going to be worse off, the markets will be worse off and people that can cause people panic a little bit faster than they should because people react to the market too sometimes.

Matt O'Connor

So the consensus view is that we're late cycle or end of cycle depending on the day and the mood of the market. When I step back I see an environment where the central banks have become more accommodative. You've got directionally deregulation. Although I'm trying to be some debate around that, got low rates, low inflation, things like fiscal policy globally is more conducive to growth and say five years ago but why can't the cycle keep going and why can't we be surprised and maybe it's like 90s?

Jamie Dimon

I think you’re exactly right. If you look at the history of recessions, every - it's really geopolitics. It wasn't 72 but very really is it geopolitics. It is often fiscal tightening which no one sees than you around the world, monetary tightening but certainly does seem like any was doing that. In fact the Fed kind of reversed their position, I think was probably the right thing to do in the short run, huge imbalance in inventory like industrial imbalances which isn’t doesn't seem to be out there.

And like you said I agree with you, confidence aside, people coming back to work, inflation is low, you've accommodative governments around the world, regulatory reform is a plus. It can go on for quite a while. I mean it can go on for years. I’ll remind you Australia grew for 28 straight years, China I think it's 40 straight years. I mean so it isn't like you have to have a recession.

On the other hand, if you look at just some basic numbers unemployment is down at 3.6%, 3.7%. It might be we're in the last third that it could be five more years. So I just I think you're right not to overreact to it. And this can continue for a while but it also might be the next recession will be different. It might be a confluence of factors that of course surprise you because most people always surprise, the surprise here might be rates having to go up, pricing getting worse, too much global growth or maybe just I mean I think the trade is a real issue. I think trade has gone from being kind of a skirmish to being far more important than that.

And if this goes South in a bad way and you have surprises and other surprises that could be a pause in the change to confidence changes people going to invest, your eyes start to see businesses start to think about moving their supply lines and stuff like that. And that obviously could slow down business investment and cause uncertainty of all different types.

Matt O'Connor

So shifts in the regulation, you talked in your shareholder letter about some of the efforts out there and frankly the deregulation. It's not just in the banking industry you're seeing it across a number of sectors, maybe touch on what you think might get accomplished and what it might mean to the economy to banks?

Jamie Dimon

So I think the regulatory reform for getting banks for SEC that is going to be big plus and look at regulations as mind numbing paperwork and bureaucracy which is sucking this country dry and you see it - I give people an example that now takes 10 to 12 years to get the permit to build a broken bridge that might fall and kill people.

And if you go to other parts of the world I mean Germany and Switzerland takes two years. And so that compliance - the legal the litigation, it's a huge wet blanket on top of what is strong economy. So I do think it really matters.

And it's also true in banking. I mean look I'm not against regulations. The banking system wasn't the banking system, the financial system had a crisis and it emanated in mortgages and Fannie and Freddie and banks who did dumb things and investment banks who were massively over leveraged, massively over leveraged.

So capital liquidity resolution those are all good things but we ended up with is a Balkanized system, we've got seven regulators doing mortgages, five regulators doing this, six regulators doing that and therefore it's hard to resolve all these things. And of course it will be politicized, the agencies were given a huge amount of authority and they used it and they did a lot of different things, so for banks it's also large, they should without making the system any less safe reduce some of the mind numbing bureaucracy that's been put in the banking system. It's not only Volcker, it's operation with capitals, it's the overreliance on models, it's we - banks are being criticized not for bad credit, not for bad credit models but not for challenging credit models properly.

I mean that's a legitimate complaint. That's not a reason to slap a bank around. So as I look at a whole bunch of different things that hopefully will change one day and be more rational system.

Matt O'Connor

What areas specifically do you think could change and mortgage an area?

Jamie Dimon

In the United States the GSIB charge was doubled for no reason, GSIB itself is one of the dumbest calculation I've ever seen. It is not. It doesn't reflect risk. It doesn't reflect diversification. It doesn't reflect earnings. It doesn’t reflect capability. It's a non risk. I don't even know what they were trying to measure in that thing. And then we just doubled it. Now that's all about putting the CCAR, so I just the rash of it.

So when you eventually when you look at regulation around the world, there is to be exactly the same. There may be a reason have slightly different rules in Germany, the United States or somewhere else because there are good reasons sometimes, bankruptcy laws or mortgage laws and they make some safer, one country to another.

But these should be thoughtfully done somewhat coordinated to help economies grow. So the

mortgage requirements have to change over time. Everyone understands that. Of course it's been 10 years we haven't done it. So I'm not unbelievably helpful about it, operational risk capital, JPMorgan has $400 billion of operational risk capital, the biggest chunk emanated from mortgage redemption Bear Stearns normally they don't do anymore. It just sits there. I mean is that, that was intended to do, liquidity in the system is very high. The monetary policy transmission differences been before.

So I think over time just reduce the paperwork, standardize certain things and make it simple like BSA, KYC, AML. So what will happen over time is, overhead would come down a little bit. Some capital freed up, some liquidity be freed up. And I think it'll help - I think it'll make banks safer because it'll make the economy better which is also a factor in having a better safer, safer banking system.

Matt O'Connor

You mentioned changes to mortgage being needed. Are you hopeful that we could see some changes clearly like the FHA, it's something you and other banks have been vocal about essentially the banks have exit or significantly reduced FHA lending?

Jamie Dimon

FHA, they if I was the government, okay. There should be a safe harbor on mortgages that done that failed because of minor errors and not just be sued and fined with triple damages, if they do that some people go back in, and that is the biggest one, the other FHA VA things that have to be changed too but the fact is what bank wants to do that to be sued by the federal government for making mortgage that they want us to make. And so they have to - I think they will change eventually. This is bad for America.

Matt O'Connor

When you look at the regulatory, I think even standardized capital, most banks constrained by sterilized capital now and so therefore owning a mortgage is not longer a good thing for a bank or do you see banks shedding mortgages?

Jamie Dimon

Look that could change the future of JPMorgan Chase absolutely not. Is that bad for America probably, does that increase the cost of mortgages to consumers, yes. And always other requirements increase the cost of mortgages to lower paid individuals, absolutely.

Again mind numbing paperwork you can't get securitizations done, 3000 federal and state servicing origination requirements. I mean is that the rational way to run a system, so yes someone rational fixes one day I think by the way the regulators today are aware of all these issues and want to do something about it and they can do without legislation because you'll never get legislation through Congress.

Matt O'Connor

If you look at the Fed's treatment of Wells Fargo I'm not going to ask you if you agree or disagree or right or wrong but it is very unusual you've gotten asset cap in place potentially for two years plus, you've got openly pressure on management and press up until the last CEO retired. Does that impact how you think about risk management, how you think about running JPMorgan?

Jamie Dimon

No because we obviously one of our biggest risks other than Cyber and other normal stuff is reputational risk and reputational risk always banks is enormous and I don't think it's right, if one person is more and the company gets treated like that - that should be an isolated event but obviously anything reputational yes, you try to set the highest standards. You literally don't you get close to that line so that you're not - so you don't jeopardize your company and I don't know what the intent, when they did this thing on this, I wouldn't have done asset, but it's a bad way to manage your bank.

I don't know but maybe they had a purpose or intent to I don't fully understand. And I think Tim Stone was doing a good job. I think he is not responsible for a company. Just my own view to have a CEO with no plan in place, I don't personally understand that and I'd be surprised if regulators wanted that to happen because it's irresponsible.

How can the regulator be pushing something irresponsible. So I don't know if it was a board level decision, I don’t know he felt pressure from whatever but it's not the way to run the railroad.

Matt O'Connor

So back to JPMorgan as we think about your growth opportunities from here, the bulk case will be he has got leadership positions in many, many businesses. The flip side of that is you've got leadership positions number one in many of them. Number two in most of the ones he got number one. So that might be harder to grow from here, harder to gain further share. Where do you see opportunities to continue to grow and take share?

Jamie Dimon

Everywhere - I mean literally everywhere. And of course if you and I think one of the things at JPMorgan, you look we do like, I love this chart that Daniel Pinto put up there about. We're number one, two or three in their 24 subsets kind of subsets of business and global investment banking. And we've gone from being number one in like four or five or six to number one in 16. And only one are we not in the top three which is trade finance, and I don't know that we didn't do a good job or we some was deliberate but looking in hindsight maybe we should do it slightly differently but the more important slide that Daniel puts up he talks about when you dig a little deeper to that same thing regionally and deeper by product all of the sudden, we're number eight in this and 12 in this and 14 in this, we're doing a terrible job in this country and a terrible job in that country and we failed to capture this type of flow and customers aren't happy here.

And so building technology adding Bankers, adding clients we could do everywhere, everywhere. So the United States we have not quite a 10% share in retail, the deposits I don't know why you can't go up but we do a really good job of digital and we opened branches, four new branches and like many normal more markets, we have 1% market share in $3 million to $10 million investment side high net worth.

We have like I think 8% or 9% in ultra high net worth in private banking, okay commercial banking we now in all major 50 cities, we're expanding verticals like technology, life sciences et cetera and we're growing other businesses, the commercial bank has been, it now does 25% or 30% of U.S. investment banking business and we merchant processing, we can grow credit card, we can grow. So I look at all of these opportunities and all organic and organic growth is hard but think it's products, technology, branches and bankers with all the attendant support you need to get those things done.

So we look at, always looking for ways we could do a better job and of course I know we have competition, the competition is global, the competition is tough, the competition is somewhat invisible, we don't know who it is yet but we'd always try to look at fairway to do. So we’re going to fail some of these areas but I don't see any area where we shouldn't be trying. No management team should walk in JPMorgan to say I can't grow anymore.

And I think it is going to be hard to grow fixed income trading share but not in parts of the United States, parts of Asia. I think it is going to be hard to grow prime company who want to put their business world good. So it is going to be hard to grow certain businesses. But prime broker Asia, we got plenty of room to grow. Custody cash management I think growing those businesses, and they're also would I look at adjacent businesses like things that you can add that you could do better job just through data or services or straight through processing, we can have happier clients.

Matt O'Connor

Are there any areas whether it's products, segments or the kind of targeted customer where you don't feel like you're firing on all cylinders, and we talked some mortgage.

Jamie Dimon

Mortgage process in overseas, high net worth individuals. I think we do a better job doing digital, we didn't do a good job at doing digital outer footprint type of stuff in the United States. If you look at CIB, it's basically, it's going to be more coverage in eventually more countries. So we have required you can enter the 5% every year or something like that and then building the technology to capture these things.

So, I'd say just about everywhere. And some of you guys see shrink, so, like, loans are an outcome of a strategy. We don't sit there in Management team and say "Grow your loan book." So you're going to see our mortgage loan book go down because we're selling mortgages. CIB, it's more episodic based upon flow of business. And I'll point that right now, you-all in your models, you have the wrong number for investment banking fees. It's going to be close to $1.7 billion and lot of you to remain higher just for this quarter just to help you out a little bit.

By the way it's very much, we think it's very much tracking the same market share. But obviously the market is little bit lower.

Matt O'Connor

And I guess while you brought it up, anything else that you want to comment on in terms of second quarter? I know you don't like to give guidance, but you do the trading environment.

Jamie Dimon

It's okay. Remember, the second quarter of last year was quite good. This is running 4% or 5% less, the first two months. Now the next month could dramatically change that. So that's what it is so forth, extra gain. We're going to have gain in fixed income, but "X" that, regular run rate trading is down a couple of percentage points.

Matt O'Connor

And any color between the second equities, what's doing better?

Jamie Dimon

Not really.

Matt O'Connor

And when you think about the outlook for the rest of the year investment banking, like, obviously the first quarter was impacted by the government shutdown, the volatility. Some could argue that just kind of pushes back some activities. So maybe 3Q won't be a seasonally slow as it normally is for example?

Jamie Dimon

I honestly don't know. I mean, look, investment banking, I think it's a great business but there's kind of episodic nature to it unlike cash management or asset management. So it's going to fluctuate based upon a million different things over time and you're trying to get quarters, it is not a good idea. I mean, so we just spend, we just build the business, cover your clients, people, systems, ops, services, execution, trade through processing, and it will be what it is. And, yes, it may very well change because of short-term spending or something like that. Having said that, if the economy looks like it's okay and America is still growing, it will be fine.

Matt O'Connor

So [indiscernible] longer-term growth opportunities, JPMorgan rolled out You invest, maybe if you could just tell us what is that and what's the target of the customer base?

Jamie Dimon

How many of you have a Chase account? Okay, you can now buy or sell stock for free. Okay, if you have a Sapphire banking account. But if you're a good client, you can buy and sell stock for free and you're going to get research, we are going to add - we don't have options and margin yet, we're going to add that. So, it's not the full product set yet. We're going to add some form of self-directed robo type of investing, very basic stuff to get people started. And it's just a product among all the products to offer.

So, we're doing - we want to offer you more products and services to get your FICO score, I think it's like 19 million people. And soon we will offer, show you ways to improve your FICO, so you can actually see what could you do tomorrow that actually might make your FICO score go up by 10 points. We'll call it the credit journey. So what we want to do is offer more things to client, very good clients, to get more of their business. Like I said, in high net worth, we have a 1% share.

So Chase Wealth Management started as - the private clients in the branches started to hope in a dream, like, 10 years ago. Now there are 3,000 of them. And I was just imagining, why not 6,000, why not 20,000, does it work? If it worked, we have a formula that works and so - and then you can look at our product set. People, my view, people need advice.

And if you look at some of these companies around the world, and you see Fidelity doing it, Schwab doing it, Robinhood doing; they all started to do, which is, this is for free. But a lot of people gravitate to some type of advice and how they pay for that. They may pay for it differently. Some people want to pay by trade, some people want to pay a subscription $10, $20, $30 a month.

So, we'll figure it out. But we want to offer great products and services to get more of your business. And of course, it makes it easy to open accounts, to move money, to start saving, to educate people how to have a rainy day fund, all these things that make a better financial journey for people.

Matt O'Connor

So you also announced branch expansion plans into several new markets. Some are arguing that that's caused some of the consolidation that we've seen among banks beneath you. But how is that branch expansion going?

Jamie Dimon

You all know the banking system was because interstate banking was not allowed, people started the banks because you had kind of a hodgepodge of banks, some adjacent to states and some aren't, so like that. But I looked at JPMorgan and Chase and it appeared why not, why would we use some of these cities? Now, I always knew if you were any retail business, clustering matters. Your market share by city matters. Going from 0% to 1%, you probably be losing money. Going from 12% to 13%, I guarantee you that 1% will gain you money.

So there's always more of a temptation open where you are and always opportunities where you are. And where you are, you're always kind of consolidating and opening, changing, changing your fleet; but why not, I always wanted to do DC. And of course I couldn't do it for a while, but when you get the green light regulators, so now we've opened I think 5 or 10 branches in DC and they're doing really well.

And what I always worried about a little bit is what's a new city? Like, if you go to new city, everyone has already got a checking account, everyone has already got a small business account. How can we entice you in other than with great products and services? So, we're doing better than we thought, which is great. I mean, it's very exciting. It is very positively growing and expanding, and now we're doing Charlotte, Nashville and Boston and so far so good.

Matt O'Connor

So technology is a big area of focus for the banks. You spend a lot of money in technology, you spent a lot of time at Investor Day highlighting it. What competitive advantage does it give you? And I'm sure it varies by business and by region.

Jamie Dimon

See, I don't think this is new. I think it has been true my whole life that technology is kind of a key driver of stuff. And if you look, like, Paul Volcker, he said that banks haven't invented anything other than the ATM, that's just grossly untrue. The costs of conducting business in wholesale is almost a tenth of what it used to be. With straight through processing, lower error rates and stuff like that, you can raise money in three or four currencies around the world in an hour. And so it's great for a business. And consumer side, in some ways the pricing hasn't changed but the products has changed.

So, on the consumer side, you didn't have Bill Pay before, you didn't have alerts, you didn't have mobile banking, you didn't have digital account opening. And now ATMs can do a tremendous amount of stuff, you could do - now we are investing in stuff like that. So, what drives all this is technology, and so you have to invest in technology. I think one of the main points that Marianne Lake, Daniel Pinto and Gordon make is that we've increased a lot of technology spend. They think we continue to invest in the future but not have to grow it a lot anymore.

And so I want to make sure we make all the investments that win. Obviously, you want to do it efficiently. So, both are true. But I think if you don't keep up in technology, you lose. I think it's just a matter of time. And so to me it's not, it's not can you do it, you have to do it. And if you don't do it well, you will lose.

Matt O'Connor

And what are a couple of examples within the technology that you think JPMorgan has that maybe some of your competitors don't have? It's a big number that you put out there, the $11.5 billion. I'm often asked, like, has anybody else competed? It's not always apples-to-apples comparison to say a regional bank or a foreign bank.

Jamie Dimon

Remember, things show up in different lines in accounting. So if you're a regional bank, they get some of these things from their providers who are adding digital and account opening and all these various things and all the banks are eligible to [indiscernible] real time payments, we're building real time payments system for the industry through TCH et cetera. So all these things, they will participate in some of these things.

But I wouldn't - when you say unique, every business remember we've got Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and certain businesses. And we've got Schwab and Fidelity and other business. We've got Robinhood and [indiscernible], and eventually you're going to have Ping An, Lufax, [indiscernible].

So to me, we're not - it's not like you're ahead of all these people, you're simply not. You're just investing in the stuff you need to do a better job for your own people, straight through processing, easier, cheaper, better, keeping it simple, because on the mobile you can't make these over complicated, and you just have to do that. So I would never sit here and say; no, we are better in technology and all those kinds, we're not.

I think couple of competitors are ahead of us in Cloud. I think on AI, we're doing quite well. But I'm sure some competitors are doing equally good job in some of those businesses on AI, and those things are real. And obviously, Cyber, we have to do to protect our company and our clients.

Matt O'Connor

Switching to credit quality. You've been very clear that you think most of the risks related to leverage lending is outside the banking industry. This is obviously an area of focus?

Jamie Dimon

I don't think that is factual. Okay, I mean, we give these numbers all the time. But people, they still hyperventilate over it.

Matt O'Connor

Well, I think part of it is every few weeks it feels like some regulators coming out, talking about the risk and leverage lending and kind of making it an issue or making us focus on it.

Jamie Dimon

I think since the crisis we have this never ending hyperventilation about what people are worried about, the risk they see, I'm worried, scared. Honestly, it gets overdone sometimes and you bear risk in a bank and you serve clients. And what you want to do is mitigate that risk and serve your clients, you know there's going to be a cycle. I don't know when the cycle is going to come or go. I do think that credit, if you actually look at credit, underwritten since 2009 or 2010, consumer side it's really good.

Credit losses are going to go up not because anything bad. It's just the maturation of businesses and normal growth and stuff like that. But mortgage, which is $10 trillion of the $13 trillion, it's getting worse with the subprime or all-day type of component. It is much smaller than ever was and now it's growing a little bit, the shadow banks are picking up big share of that. But credit card, same thing; auto, I think the subprime components about the same. maybe lease is extended a bit too much; student lending is bad but it's all the federal government owns that and you're going to pay $100s of billions through taxes to make up for profligate lending that they did.

And the business side, there's always this chart that was in I think the papers morning, corporate debt is higher as percentage of GDP but interest payments aren't. And remember, these companies are bigger and they're stronger, And, yes, the $2 trillion plus of BBB rated debt; yes, there's a recession, a couple $100 billion we downgraded. So the high yield market will go from a $1 trillion to $1.02 trillion or $1.03 trillion. Is that something that is systemic? No. They'll just cause close pain and consternation as I say, really typical.

So, of all the leverage lending $800 billion is in banks. It's the more senior piece, I think it's pretty good. And then even if stuff is not in banks or with insurance companies, I think much better constructed CLOs used in the past, direct lenders who are very smart people. You're talking about Oak Tree and Aries and Blackstone and BlackRock, and this is not, these are not people who don't know what they're doing and so of course you'll have a cycle.

The bridge book on Wall Street say the whole bridge book is like $50 billion or $60 billion. It was $480 billion in 2007. So people, if you look at the big picture, it's actually okay. Of course, there'll be a cycle and there'll be downgrades and things you can come to expect. But it looks okay and I think it's kind of rational that you can borrow 3% or 2% around the world that you borrow to do stuff.

The other thing, I also want to point about the emerging markets. If you look at the emerging markets, you'll say the same thing. They are far better structured than they were before. They have twice as much foreign exchange reserves they had to go back 20 years, something like that. Their countries are bigger, their clients are bigger, they're better managed in terms of foreign exchange reserves.

And we try to study like how many companies or countries have huge currency or interest rate mismatches. And it seems to us a lot of these cases, they hedge them or they earn in dollars, they do other things. So it's not - that does not say there's no risk, it just isn't the same than it was 20 years ago.

Matt O'Connor

Do you think we're in the environment where we'll continue to see one-off say within commercial rates are higher and liquidity has dried up maybe in some areas, so we continue to be prepared for some of these one-off commercial credits?

Jamie Dimon

In bad credits?

Matt O'Connor

Correct.

Jamie Dimon

Yes, of course. I mean I think that's a natural state of affairs if companies make mistake and trouble competition changes, technology drives, things - there are industries under stress today. You see that some of the retailers, and the best I would say almost a normal state of affairs. So you have upgrades and downgrades all the time.

And I'm telling you, on average, things will get worse over time. Not because they're going to get bad, only because it has been so good for so longer. There'll be some little bit of just return to normal and you're going to see that a little bit in almost every product out there.

Matt O'Connor

If you look specifically at the consumer, is there any concern that out kind of 9, 12 months have lapped the benefits of tax reform and maybe we'll see more cracks in the consumer than we're seeing right now?

Jamie Dimon

We say it's any risk of course. But again, wages are going up, particularly the low end which is good, people re-entering the force, consumer confidence is high. Their balance sheet is in very good shape. Their debt service ratio is like 10%. That's what it was when they started keeping the measure that like 30 or 40 years ago.

It's like 14% in 2009 or 2008 or something. So it's in pretty good shape. Yes, of course, rates going up can hurt some consumers. Some of that debt floating rate, but there's recession of course. And all the consumers will be hurt, but there's no automatic that that will get worse in 12 months from today.

Matt O'Connor

I want to ask about some of the Management changes that you just announced. But if there's any questions in the audience, please raise your hand. I will get you a mic. So, Jamie, you’ve done a good job moving your management around into different roles over the years. Now again, it was recently moves to head-up credit - consumer credit. Jennifer; who’s in the audience will take over as CFO. Anything else you want to add in terms of management changes?

Jamie Dimon

No. First of all, this is - we’ve been talking about this at the board level for the better part of two years. So it isn’t like these things happen overnight. So and this is my testimony in Washington that I had to do something to show we are promoting women, which is patently ridiculous. And we have great women inside in the company. I have my direct report to women more than half now. And 30% to top 200 people, I think it’s great. And they are all there because they’re good. And obviously we try to have a diverse company. We try to make sure we treat people properly and let people raised at the top, that all there because they’re good.

And Marianne did a great job as CFO, but it’s been six or seven years. So, to get line responsibility; and if you see it today, she seems so happier. Almost irritating, she’s still happy of doing she is doing.

And Jen, who is in the audience. Just standup one second, Jen, who has enormous experience. Jen was a Controller in the Investment Bank effectively. She was in mortgage probably during some of the worst times there. They’ve been running the credit card. She’s been in the line and now she’s moving to corporate. I think it makes lot of sense to move people from line to corporate, okay.

And [Trevor], because I think you get too comfortable in corporate, you think you’re actually running all the businesses and you’re not. Meanwhile, you have to cover the whole waterfront. And you - when you go to - if you come from line of the corporate, you have a lot of respect that for bureaucracy to be created that you want to get rid of and so, I think it’s a great to move people around, but lucky to have two stars.

Matt O'Connor

Well, I think, Marianne is probably relief. She’s going to have to run the Investor Day again next year. You have one of the most comprehensive annual investor day; so a lot of work and efforts into that. Any question from the audience? Just wait for a mic please.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Jamie, you briefly touched on this - the topic on open market liquidity. It does feel to me that there is a structural change here. In that you now have 2 trillion of corporate bonds sitting in mutual funds offering daily liquidity. Do you share that view and the risk that is one there?

Jamie Dimon

Yes. Here's my list of differences and of course these passives ETFs et cetera can cause - people going to sell automatically. The ETFs, I don't know yet. I mean, if you look at there’s one ETF high yield fund that liquidated like two - I can’t say exactly, but a $2 billion or $3 billion in a very quick period. And the ETF usually trades a little bit better than the underlying. Then it trade a little bit worst. But it did its job. It actually stabilized because people coming in, buying the underlying and creating the ETFs.

So, yes, the answer is yes because people can move very quickly and the marketplace kind of assimilated that fast. Then this is yes. I just don’t know the extent of it. And remember, the other thing is to keep in mind, some of these funds, because they also worried about it, effectively keep more cash. So they create a little bit of their own liquidity, because you know if you’re fund manager you can’t get out some of these things that quickly. And therefore you have to run the fund little bit differently. They hate doing it, because you have to do see returns, so those things.

And what I pointed out very importantly that the banks cannot intimidate it like they did in the past, particularly when the times are tough. They will be constrained. And I don’t think that’s a good idea. But that's what it is and that’s what we’ll have to deal with.

Unidentified Analyst

So, Jamie, as you think about capital management, not necessarily for this kind of cycle to ask the question, but you generate a lot of capital while your company is growing, the balance sheet growth has not been that much. How do you think about using and deploying your capital over the next couple of years?

Jamie Dimon

Do you think it’s about tax reform? What here’s important about tax reform, 20 years ago the United States Federal State was at 40%. The world developing world - developed world was at 40%. Over 20 years they came down to an average between 15% and 25%. We stayed at 40%. The result of that was a trillion of dollars got reinvested overseas as it opposed to here. That was the result.

E&Y did an estimate of 5000 companies are now headquartered overseas that would've been headquartered here. Some by acquisitions, some by that - in the inverse, whether they call the inversions and obviously it was far more favorable for foreign company to buy U.S. companies in the other way around. So that was a bad idea. I’d say it’s a bad idea.

So the benefit of the tax reform is they retain capital reinvested here. So 600 billion was brought back, companies are very healthy which is good and that capital being retained and reinvested in the United States, whether through buyback, okay, because remember the politicians act like buyback the money disappears, it does not, it's handed back to you and you do something with it, hopefully a higher and better use.

And so, to me, we shouldn’t act like it’s a bad thing and that has a cumulative ongoing positive effect in the United States of America which will help consumers in ways of overtime. How it helps in one quarter or not? To me there's never been the issue or something like that.

Much prefer - I would much refer never do stock buyback, okay, if I had a choice. And I think you’re showing buyback stock, when you think your stock is cheap, they’re actually doing a favor for the remaining shareholders, but a lot of companies can reuse all that cash or once they do some stock buyback and yes of course some people over pay for. My preferred is to invest in our businesses. And we did a recent acquisition for payments in medical payers and consumers and hospitals and buyers et cetera, that’s something we really want to do.

I’d rather build technology, hire bankers, grow and expand, so that over time I think the banks will start to redeploy their capital not by buyback, but by investing in their business and you end up with something like that will be dividends, that will be reinvested or maybe they will eventually go to buyback somewhat like that, but I think overtime the buyback component will come down.

Unidentified Analyst

So, I’m not going to ask what you think about your stock right now or a specific level that it wouldn’t be attractive, but just conceptually how do you evaluate levels of buyback?

Jamie Dimon

I gave an example, my Chairman led years ago when the stock was around tangible book value that - and I took analysts estimates. I think [indiscernible] by 20% or the back of big chunk of stock and then what happen in five years later, five years latter earnings-per-share and tangible book value per share will higher. So I always said, if you believe in your assets and liabilities you’re probably can afford and we do, okay, and you believe your returns are real, not artificial, not one-time all stuff of that, which we do that is a no-brainer.

So a two times book you do exactly the same numbers and it's a little bit of wash, earnings per share will be higher, tangible book value still want to roll back yet. So still a plus but obviously of diminishing value. And so that's what it is what it is. Bank is earning 15% to 20% - 50% to 70% return on tangible capital and you believe it, it should be worth two times book. I mean, you can argue more, but it shouldn’t be worth two times book.

Remember, our earnings I don't have the stock. You could buy your stock or not buy a stock totally up to you. But look at our earnings. The fact is, people pay for subscription businesses, cash management subscription business, cost effective subscription business, asset management subscription business, retail banking is kind of a subscription business. I can go on and on and on. And so we have these very steady business which will earn a lot of money next year regardless of the environment there’ll be some ups and downs, but the big chunk in that in the bag already.

And then we some episodic businesses which people over focus on in my opinion, because they’re trying to catch that one momentum ways but we just keep it - we’re doing. We could earn 50% to 70% tangible equity through the rest of my career another 10 years after that, my shareholders get very rich.

Matt O'Connor

Question upfront.

Jamie Dimon

No, do I expect it to go up. Here we get ask these questions like can you increase the number? No we cannot. There’s some called out, they are called competition. This is notion that you can for ever increase your returns is a silly notion.

Unidentified Analyst

Have you seen irresponsible behavior either on the tax - on side of GPs or LPs, due to the fact that as private market both credit and equity have kind of expanded more? The impression because they’re mark-to-model because mark to market is actually much smoother and less volatile than public market investments, but in reality, the underlying moves around just as much as just the way it presented. Thanks.

Jamie Dimon

I always make fun of models because models are imperfect. I mean, models are meant to inform. I'm a fanatic about doing them right with the notion if they’re accurate. I tell people, they don’t include technology, they don’t include character, they don’t include millions of different things and meanwhile you’re calculating the typical iceberg, and one little thing can change dramatically, so to be very, very careful. It is a silly notion that the underlying and private equity doesn’t have the same volatilities you all deal with.

Okay. And of course if you were a pension plan, that’s how you count for. You love it, but it’s artificial. So I think some of the private equity people do very well for the clients. But that is a reason. And always there’s a reason people hype up their returns and stuff like that and so I think there are some markets, these underlying markets.

So, some of you can buy and sell them, doing these big unicorns are being bought and sold by smart people at different prices than a lot of you have in the books or so and even though lot of people, some have dive up here in the book, some of value down here. So, I think it causes some issues.

I think it’s a far big issue which if you were the American citizens you should be concerned about. We’ve got some 8,000 public companies to 4,000. I read recently Canada has more public companies than we have. And the reasons - now there are good reasons to go private, but the good reasons should not be that you can pay your people you want. The board can actually focus on the company and of course [indiscernible] litigation is lowered, disclosure is not as onerous; bureaucratic red tape is not as bad. I mean, those are not good reasons. I mean, having active public - active and healthy public mortgage is good, but in most every company know about it, they could go private, they probably would. I wish JPMorgan can go private, but we can't.

Matt O'Connor

Last question from me, Jamie, health care and the cost of healthcare is very topical right now. And I think it was last year you announce initiative with several other leaders in other industries. Maybe you can just tell us what exactly are you doing in healthcare and what are you hoping to accomplish?

Jamie Dimon

So, look, healthcare is almost 20% of GDP. And if you were a medical company to point out, yes, we have some of the best in the world and we do. People from around the world coming here to get surgery, operations, pharmaceutical, we do a lot of the invention of pharmaceutical, medical devices, we have among the best, but the country as a whole has also some of the worst, opioid crises, 40 million uninsured, huge obesity, pharma strives, heart disease, depression, cancer, stroke, diabetes you name it. We should have better outcomes in America.

End of life is 15% of the cost is probably be half of that unwanted end-of-life care. Okay. We don't take, necessarily take good care of chronic disease, while this programs work for the administrative cost of 25% or 30%, a lot of developed nations, its half of that. Most developed nations the average medical cost is 9%.

And the other thing which is these underlying things, how important health is. So obviously being healthy is, if you every get sick that’s the most important thing for you and your family. You stay healthy. And so there are estimates to say that half of all productivity over the last like 50 to 75 years was longevity, because as you can work longer and you gain knowledge that you’re more productive. And that's an important thing and longevity is now going down in United States the first time in the long time.

And there was article today by Bob Rubin, former Secretary and Treasury and another person about that we also - we should understand how important healthcare is in most of other ways [indiscernible], how it helps its economy and so we should - we got to fix it. So all we said is that we think a long-term effort, sustain to bode effort with very smart people to look at the breath of the problems and try to just come and analyze it and figure out are there relevant solutions.

It could be around - and we haven’t announced that. We don't have anything to announce, but now have a team. So I think a year ago we had no team. Now we have 30 or 40 really good people working with Amazon-Berkshire and JPMorgan analyzing our deductible plans, our wellness plans, our PBM plans, where we have better healthcare outcomes and we hope to come up with some - we don’t if we will, but this is a huge issue for America and so it's worth to sustained effort.

We hope, we'll have stuff we can share with the world. This is not meant to be a profit-seeking thing. It was meant to be a improved healthcare, saw their employees and with anybody out there. So we may very well add other people's bench over time if we can do intelligently.

Matt O'Connor

We’re out of time. Jamie, thank you so much.

Jamie Dimon

Matt, thank you. Folks, thank you very much for having me here.