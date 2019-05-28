Tailored Brands: A Speculative Bet On Debt Reduction

Still, investors need to keep in mind that TLRD faces severe risks. If any of them materialize in the near term, then the company could face serious liquidity issues.

In my view, buying TLRD is a bet on delivering the company's balance sheet. If management is successful, this will create a lot of shareholder value as debt is repaid and equity increases.

Furthermore, TLRD's dividend yield of 11.4% is an attractive proposition. Plus, the dividend appears to be covered by the company's FCF and low payout ratio.

TLRD appears to have a low EV/Operating Income multiple, which suggests that the company's valuation might indeed be too cheap.

Tailored Brands is trading at historically low valuations. This offers a compelling speculative proposition regarding the company's ability to delever its operations in the near term.

Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) is down over 90% from its all-time high back in July 2015. The ongoing headwinds in the retail sector have beaten down the stock and capped its growth potential. The company’s FCF quickly covers its attractive dividend yield and its interest expenses. Thus, TLRD should also be able to repay its debt over time. However, there’s no denying that TLRD’s leveraged operations pose a severe risk for investors. Thus, I’d recommend (at best) a tiny speculative position size in the stock.

Source: Tailored Brands.

Overview

Tailored Brands is part of the retail apocalypse. After all, they have to face the fact that most of what they sell can easily be ordered online. This has created severe competitive disadvantages versus online retailers (mainly Amazon (AMZN)). I believe that this has scared investors from the sector as a whole. As a result, retail has become an interesting sector for value investors.

Moreover, I think that TLRD has a very well-defined market niche in custom-tailored clothing. In my view, this offers them protection versus other online retailers because customers appreciate trying on the suits and tailoring them. This type of apparel requires, for the most part, that clients go to the stores. This dynamic allows TLRD to differentiate itself from other clothing retail stocks, which I think could work out nicely for shareholders once the retail sector starts to recover.

TLRD's "Men's Wearhouse" is the company's bet on e-commerce. This segment produces $404 in net sales per square foot, which is the highest for the company.

Bull thesis

TLRD is trading at a low valuation. Investors buying the shares now will receive an annualized dividend yield of approximately 11.43%. This is a historically high dividend for the company, and I think it compensates investors reasonably well for the risks taken on the company (I’ll cover them later). Therefore, the bull thesis for the stock rests on three pillars:

The core business of the company resides in a very niche market that should offer investors some protection as online sales become more prevalent in the future. The company pays a dividend yield that is historically high for the stock and compensates very well investors for the risks taken. TLRD will be able to delever its operations while maintaining its dividend.

In my view, reason number three is the critical assumption for bulls. However, this could easily be derailed in the event of a recession. If credit markets dry up, then TLRD won't be able to refinance its maturing obligations, which would quickly send it into restructuring. Still, if no recession occurs in the near term, it's possible to envision TLRD successfully delevering its operations.

Sales have headwinds, but the situation isn’t hopeless

As for the first item of the bulls’ investment thesis, it's evident that since 2009, TLRD's revenues have actually grown. Since then, revenues had a total growth of 64% or a compounded annual growth rate of 5.1%. In either case, the main point is that growth did occur.

However, the shares are pricing in a massive drop in FCF YoY of -41% going forward. This seems a bit too pessimistic, but it could happen if a recession occurred. Nevertheless, my valuation model for TLRD assumes a 5% YoY decline in perpetuity.

TLRD is a high dividend yield play as well

As for the second point of the bulls’ investment thesis, I would like to point out that the company now pays a dividend that is almost 2.5 times its historical average. Currently, TLRD offers an 11.43% dividend yield, vs. its four-year average yield of 4.56%. Thus, this is a juicy dividend proposition.

Dividend yields are typically a good valuation benchmark.

Furthermore, I think this dividend should be relatively safe (assuming no recession occurs in the near term). TLRD has sufficient FCF to cover it, and management seems to be committed to preserving the dividend. Also, as TLRD repays its debt, the interest expense will decrease. This reduction in interest expenses will provide an additional cushion for the dividend. Lastly, the current payout ratio is only 32.96%. So in my view, it is fair to say that the dividend is safe, and over time, should become even safer (as debt is repaid).

It is also worth noting that TLRD has a long dividend history. Up until 2012, the company was raising the dividend every couple of years. Since then, secular headwinds forced TLRD to pause on any additional increases. Nevertheless, management has fought tooth and nail to keep the dividend in place without any cuts. I think this proves that the board realizes how important it is to maintain the dividend. After all, this keeps investors interested in the stock, but it also keeps short sellers away.

Low PE ratio

As a side note, it’s worth mentioning that TLRD also trades at a low forward PE ratio of only 3.3. This means that in about 3.3 years, the company would have produced enough profits to pay for itself. This implies an earnings yield of 30.3%, which far exceeds the required rate of return for the S&P of 7.49%. In fact, even the company’s dividend yield exceeds the market’s RRR.

However, it’s worth noting that TLRD is extraordinarily indebted. Bears could argue that the reason TLRD’s PE is so low is due to leverage. This is because debt makes a company’s earnings inherently riskier.

Debt

It is essential to realize that TLRD has a considerable amount of debt. Its debt to equity ratio (D/E) is roughly 322. This would imply that TLRD is massively leveraged. However, going forward, it’s reasonable to expect TLRD’s debt will trend lower, while its equity will trend higher. This is because the company has a four-year average FCF of $233 million. Hence, these cash flows should be able to cover the dividend ($36.95 million) and pay down the debt. In my view, this dynamic should create a lot of shareholder value in the future.

Nevertheless, as I previously mentioned, debt can misrepresent a company’s real value due to leveraged results. Thus, a good way of assessing TLRD’s value is through the enterprise value to operating income multiple (EV/Operating Income). As you can see, TLRD has a low EV/Operating Income multiple of 6.19. Still, going forward, this multiple should trend lower as TLRD pays down its debt.

Risks

The reality of the situation is that TLRD is plagued with uncertainties. In my view, these are the most important:

Brexit. In the short term, this event probably has lost TLRD some potential customers due to reduced spending. However, the long-term effects of Brexit on TLRD will depend on the resulting negotiations and tariffs going forward, which generates much uncertainty. Debt and contractual obligations. TLRD’s contractual obligations for 2019 are worth $357.5 million. A portion of this will likely be refinanced, and the rest repaid. However, this is contingent on relatively stable macroeconomic conditions. If a recession occurs, then credit markets would dry up, which could quickly send the company into restructuring procedures (worst-case scenario). General economic conditions. In particular, the level of consumer spending has a direct impact on the company's total sales. If consumer spending declines, the company's results will probably suffer as well. Potential impairment of goodwill and intangible assets. This is a common occurrence in retail stocks. As sales decline, goodwill and intangible assets tend to be written off. This results in impairment charges that negatively impact earnings. TLRD currently has $243.39 million in goodwill and intangible assets. Failure of the omnichannel initiative. This strategy has cost the company a substantial amount of investment. If it fails or doesn't perform as well as TLRD expects, then shareholder value could be destroyed. However, I think that this is a good strategy that will help TLRD offset the trend towards digital sales. Shift towards online sales. This trend has so far been a headwind for retail stocks, but it could still get much worse. However, I think that this could also play out well for retailers that switch their focus towards building an online presence. In my view, TLRD’s omnichannel initiatives and e-commerce websites could eventually become a growth driver. Thus, I remain optimistic about TLRD’s business prospects despite this particular risk.

Conclusion

I think that TLRD is a sound business with stable prospects. I believe the retail apocalypse has created many opportunities for investors in the sector. In my view, TLRD could be one of those opportunities. However, there’s no denying that TLRD carries with it a great deal of risk. If a recession occurs, then all bets are off for the company.

Furthermore, the retail industry is facing considerable headwinds. Still, I don’t think that retailers are going to disappear. I believe that they’ll be forced to evolve, and those who don’t will decline and get bought out. Also, the current 11%+ dividend yield compensates investors very nicely for taking the previously mentioned risks. TLRD’s future cash flows quickly cover such dividend (again, assuming no economic meltdown occurs in the near term). Moreover, my conservative valuation of the company’s future cash flows indicates an upside potential of 97%.

In my view, investors should regard TLRD as a high-yield junk bond. In fact, I think that its credit rating is a perfect proxy for the overall risk profile of the issuer. In this case, TLRD’s Ba3 score is considered a “highly speculative” security (not investment grade). Thus, I think that the stock deserves (at best) only a small position in one’s investment portfolio. Personally, I prefer not taking on TLRD's risks. After all, cheap tends to get cheaper.

