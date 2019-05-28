W. P. Carey: An Overvalued Blue-Chip With Likely 7% Annual Total Returns

Between the 4.9% yield, likely 4% AFFO growth, and 2.1% valuation multiple contraction, the company is likely to deliver total returns of 6.8% the next decade.

While the company is high quality, that is more than reflected in its stock price. The company is likely 24% overvalued and poses 19% downside from its current price.

WP Carey is a quality company that will likely be able to grow FFO in the 3-4% range.

Image Source: Lazard Asset Management

In the market we currently find ourselves in, there are certain sectors of the economy that are overvalued overall, and one such example of this is within the REIT space. This is why I recently wrote about how the legendary Realty Income is also moderately overvalued, and why Realty Income is a hold at current prices.

According to Lazard Asset Management, the P/FFO multiple as of April 2019 within the REIT basket is 17.1, which is slightly above the overall long-term average of 16.3.

While this may not seem like a big deal, it's important to remember that some REITs are actually undervalued while others are moderately overvalued, which contributes to the overall average within the basket of 53 REITs that is referenced in this report by Lazard.

Today, I'll be discussing why I believe WP Carey (WPC) is the latter category, and why an investment at current prices is not advisable for investors seeking both total return and maximal dividend yield.

We'll discuss the viability and growth aspect of WP Carey's dividend, the growth catalysts and risks facing WP Carey, WP Carey's fair value in comparison to its current stock price, and we'll wrap it up with my estimated total return potential of WP Carey over the next 5-10 years.

A Safe Dividend With Decent Dividend Growth Ahead

A company's dividend safety and dividend growth profile are very important considerations for dividend growth investors such as myself, so we'll begin by examining WP Carey's dividend safety.

Rather than examining the EPS payout ratio or FCF payout ratio, I will be assessing the dividend safety of WP Carey by examining the REIT equivalent, which is the adjusted funds from operations or AFFO payout ratio.

Diluted AFFO per share during 2018 for WP Carey totaled $5.39 against the $4.09 in dividends per share paid during 2018. This equates to a payout ratio of 75.9% during 2018, which is a fairly safe payout ratio for a REIT.

For 2019, WP Carey is forecasting a midpoint of $5.05 in diluted AFFO per share against the likely $4.14 in dividends that will be paid out in 2019, for a payout ratio of 82%.

This is yet again, what I believe to be a reasonably safe dividend payout ratio for WP Carey.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

As per usual, dividend research firm Simply Safe Dividends and I agree that WP Carey's dividend is reasonably safe for the foreseeable future.

With that in mind, we'll now move into the growth aspect of WP Carey's dividend going forward.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Given that WP Carey's 5 year DGR is 4% and that the company is expected to grow its earnings per share by 4% annually over the next 5 years, (and similarly, its AFFO, which is what ultimately funds its dividend) it is reasonable to expect a 4% long-term dividend growth rate.

We'll now delve into why it is likely the company will be able to deliver upon the above growth estimates.

One Of The Best Triple Net Lease REITs In The Industry

Image Source: Q1 2019 WP Carey Investor Presentation

WP Carey is one of the largest triple net lease REITs, boasting an enterprise value of $19 billion, and 134 million square feet of property spread across 1,168 properties in 25 countries throughout the world.

While the company once also managed $13 billion in REITs under its asset management business, it will not be an asset manager of REITs for much longer once its remaining funds are closed to new money and rolled into WP Carey or sold at a profit between 2019 and 2023.

WP Carey is among the best in its industry for a variety of reasons, as illustrated above.

It is evident that WP Carey's 310 tenants as of Q1 2019, and top 10 tenants representing 23.2% of ABR places this company among the best in its industry for the very fact that few in its industry are as diversified as WP Carey.

Image Source: Q1 2019 WP Carey Investor Presentation

As we're all aware, diversification in any business is a necessary measure of caution. We can refer to the recent dividend cut of Uniti (UNIT) for confirmation of this fact. When a company is dependent upon another company for the vast majority of its revenue, it doesn't take much for things to deteriorate in a hurry, prompting a dividend cut or suspension of a company's dividend altogether.

WP Carey is a very balanced REIT in terms of property type diversification, with no more than a quarter of its property type being designated as industrial, warehouse, or office space. This is also the case with tenant industry, which is encouraging. Unlike some REITs that are very vulnerable to the decline that brick and mortar retail has been experiencing for some time, WP Carey has limited its exposure to this sector of the economy, focusing on other industries instead.

Image Source: Q1 2019 WP Carey Investor Presentation

In recessions, it is WP Carey's level of diversification that is able to guide the company through those times with relatively little turmoil. Even through the Great Recession, occupancy rates remained in excess of 96%.

Image Source: Q1 2019 WP Carey Investor Presentation

It's also just as important for a REIT to be geographically diversified as it is for one to be diversified by property type and across all industries of the economy. WP Carey passes this measure, with over a third of its ABR originating throughout Northern and Western Europe and the other two thirds originating throughout the United States.

This is an area where I believe WP Carey has a considerable advantage over Realty Income (O) because unlike Realty Income, which just entered into the European market, WP Carey has nearly 20 years of experience in this market. This gives me confidence that WP Carey will continue to adequately navigate the European market.

Image Source: Q1 2019 WP Carey Investor Presentation

Yet another encouraging characteristic of WP Carey is that 99% of leases have contractual rent increases in place, with 63% linked to CPI. This ensures that even in times of high inflation, the company is able to increase its ABR enough to offset inflation.

Image Source: Q1 2019 WP Carey Investor Presentation

Another component that makes WP Carey one of the industry leaders is that the company is very selective in its evaluation process, assessing the above four factors before determining whether its sourced volume is worth acquiring.

Image Source: Q1 2019 WP Carey Investor Presentation

Due to its weighted average lease term of 10.2 years, WP Carey also has a manageable amount of lease expirations as a % of ABR through 2021, before 2022 and 2024, which are the two years with the highest amount of lease expirations.

Image Source: Q1 2019 WP Carey Investor Presentation

In addition, the company has a number of projects that have already come online this year or will come online at some point this year, with the above being a few of the major projects of late from WP Carey to drive growth going forward through an expansion of its real estate portfolio, as well as its contractual rent increases.

Image Source: Q1 2019 WP Carey Investor Presentation

Besides WP Carey's geographic and tenant diversification, the contractual rent increases, continued focus on growth projects, and stringent investment selection process, WP Carey is also positioned well from a balance sheet standpoint, with a BBB investment grade credit rating from S&P. As a result of its investment grade credit rating, the company boasts a weighted average interest rate of 3.6%.

It is for the above reasons that I believe WP Carey will be able to continue upon its growth in the years ahead and maintain its status as one of the top triple net lease REITs in the industry.

Risks To Consider

While WP Carey is among the leaders of the triple net lease REIT space, it is important for investors to be presented both the growth catalysts of WP Carey and the risks, so that they can independently determine whether an investment in WP Carey fits their risk profile at the appropriate valuation.

As alluded to on page 7 of WP Carey's most recent 10-K in the Risk Factors section, the company generates 37% of its annual base rent outside the United States in 2018.

Beyond the usual risk of unfavorable currency translation in periods when the dollar is stronger against other currencies (although this risk tends to even out over time), there are a variety of other risks this exposes WP Carey to, such as laws relating to the foreign ownership of property, limited contractual rights laws to protect WP Carey, and a variety of zoning, land use, and environmental laws that could hinder the company's ability to collect rent from its tenants or increase the company's compliance costs.

While WP Carey has proven itself to be a high-quality player in the triple net lease space, it is worthy to mention that the company does have 19% of its leases based upon ABR expiring over the next 5 years. Although an inability to renew those leases at terms favorable to WP Carey seems unlikely given the company's track record, it is far from a guarantee that the company will be able to renew those leases. In the event that does occur, the company may have to incur renovation expenses to attract a new tenant because the property was designed for the needs of the previous tenant (WP Carey 10-K, page 7).

On a macroeconomic note, the company is also exposed to the Brexit situation in Europe, where the company derived 35% of its revenue in 2018. A hard Brexit would likely lead to a deterioration of the economies within Europe, and potentially extend into other continents, thereby harming the company's financial results.

While this is not an exhaustive listing of the risks facing WP Carey, I believe it is a more than adequate starting point for investors considering eventually initiating a position in WP Carey. For those that are interested in a more comprehensive listing of the risks WP Carey is exposed to, I would refer readers to WP Carey's Risk Factors section within its most recent 10-K.

A Company Trading At A Moderate Premium To Fair Value

Since we've established that WP Carey is among the leaders in its industry and is a high-quality company, it is now time to determine the fair value of WP Carey's shares against its current stock price.

The first valuation metric I'll examine is the 13 year median yield. WP Carey's current dividend yield of 4.94% is well below its 13 year median yield of 5.94%, per Gurufocus. In fact, WP Carey's dividend yield is actually near a 5 year low.

This indicates that WP Carey's current stock price of $83.54 a share (as of May 25, 2019) is trading 20.2% above its fair value of $69.49 a share, which means WP Carey comes with 16.8% downside at current prices.

The next valuation metric I'll examine is the P/AFFO ratio. Per Simply Safe Dividends, WP Carey's current P/AFFO ratio of 16.5 is well above its 5 year average of 12.7. I don't believe there has been a marked improvement in WP Carey's business to justify such an increase in this valuation multiple, so this is a prime indication of the extent to which WP Carey is currently overvalued.

A reversion to the 5 year average P/AFFO ratio means that WP Carey is trading at a 29.9% premium to its fair value of $64.30 a share, which also means the company comes with 23.0% downside at current prices.

Image Source: Investopedia

The final valuation method we'll use is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first variable in the DDM formula is the expected annualized dividend per share, which happens to be $4.128 in the case of WP Carey at the present time.

The next variable in the DDM formula is the cost of capital equity, which is simply another term for an investor's required rate of return. While the required rate of return can vary considerably from one investor to the next, I prefer to use a 10% rate of return as this is historically higher than the broader market's returns.

The final variable in the DDM formula is the long-term dividend growth rate, which involves a variety of factors to estimate. I take into account past dividend growth by examining a company's most recent dividend increase, its 5 year average, and 20 year average, as well as considering industry and company fundamentals, and a company's payout ratio (and whether there is room for any expansion in that payout ratio).

Overall, I believe WP Carey's payout ratio is about where it should be for a conservative REIT, so dividend growth will likely track whatever the company can deliver in AFFO growth over the long-term. I believe a continuation of WP Carey's 4% dividend increases over the long-term is likely.

When we plug in the three variables above, we arrive at a fair value of $68.80 a share.

This indicates that WP Carey is trading at a 21.4% premium to fair value and means an investment comes with likely downside of 17.6% at current prices.

When we average our three fair values together, the average fair value of WP Carey is $67.53 a share. This implies WP Carey's shares are 23.7% overvalued and pose 19.2% downside from current prices.

Summary: An Excellent, But Overpriced Company With Lackluster Total Return Potential

WP Carey is without a doubt, one of the best triple net lease REITs in the industry. The company comes with an extensive track record of 21 years of consecutive dividend increases that is only rivaled by fellow triple net lease peer, Realty Income.

It is also likely that despite the risks accompanying an investment in WP Carey, the company will continue to grow its AFFO by about 4% per year as a result of its strong business model and solid management team.

However, we can't ignore the lofty valuation of WP Carey at this time and expect to reap satisfactory total returns. Even if one is simply investing for the cash flow a company like WP Carey provides for them, the current dividend yield of 4.9% simply isn't attractive enough to warrant an investment in the company.

While WP Carey is a company I personally own, I am waiting for the dividend yield to return to its long-term median of around 6% before I consider adding to my position.

Between the current yield of 4.9%, likely annual AFFO growth of 4%, and valuation multiple contraction of 2.1%, WP Carey is likely to deliver average annual total returns of 6.8% over the next decade from its current price, which only reinforces the argument that price matters, and WP Carey's price is simply too high at this time for further investment consideration.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.