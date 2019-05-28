Target: Strong Digital Offerings Help Drive Comparable Sales Growth

Target (TGT) reported 1Q EPS of $1.53, ahead of street's $1.43. Comparable sales growth for 1Q grew 4.8%, driven mainly by a 4.3% increase in comparable traffic. Notably, their comparable digital sales gained 42% yoy, accelerating from last year's 28% growth. EBIT margin also increased yoy for the first time since 1Q16.

Digital driving sales both online and offline

The success of their digital offerings is that they are attracting customers to the physical store (contributing to store comps increase by 2.1% with store traffic +4.3%), which is an envy of most brick and mortar retailers.

Target performed best in Essentials/Beauty/Apparel categories with comparable sales up 5%+ yoy, including strong underlying growth in intimates, sleepwear, baby and swimwear which are key categories they have likely gained market share in. Their other core categories - Food and Beverage, Home and Hardlines also comped 3% yoy. Target guided a low-to-mid single digit comp sales growth in 2Q which might seem like a deceleration but it is due to the lap in closures of Toy's R Us/Babies R Us starting from 2Q rather than a QTD deterioration of the business.

Guidance reaffirmed

For full-year 2019, Target reiterated its outlook for a low-to-mid single digit increase in comparable sales, a mid-single digit increase in operating income, and Adjusted EPS of $5.75 to $6.05. The midpoint of adjusted EPS roughly implies 10% yoy growth.

Management has already assumed the increase in tariffs from 10% to 25% on the existing US$200bn of goods in FY19 guidance. But, further increases are not yet factored in. Their team is also working on moving supply chains to mitigate such tariffs in the future.

Improving fundamentals help drive Target share price

The share price is closely related to the company's revenue and revenue growth rate. We are continuing to see an acceleration of the topline, driven by market share gains at the expense of single category and weaker retailers. Digital sales help build synergies with the physical stores. These factors should benefit the topline.

Gross margins have been stable owing to good inventory management and sourcing abilities

Operating income has been recovering consistently for the past year

1Q19 marked the first quarter since 1Q16 with a yoy expansion of operating margins due to cost savings from technology and tight expense control across the company which offset continued pressure from wage growth. There was a one-off marketing expense benefit in 1Q19 though.

Valuation: Room for upside

Based on forward P/E and EV/EBIT, Target is trading slightly below its 2-year mean but expected revenue/EPS growth rates are quite solid (guided to be low-to-mid single digit for sales growth and about 10% for EPS) which could merit a higher multiple given that it is outperforming its peers recently.

Target is also trading cheaply compared with its peers.

If we apply a 14x forward PE multiple to the high end of the EPS guidance of $6.05, we could get an implied target price of ~$85 or ~5% upside from its last close of $81.57.

Risks

Intensified competition among retailers both online and offline.

Comparable sales miss expectations.

Margins are worse than expected due to higher costs, e.g. rising wages.

Additional tariffs on goods and unable to diversify supply chains.

Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.