CVS Looks Undervalued

For long-term investors who can tolerate the short-term uncertainty, CVS's stock could be a buying opportunity at current prices.

The business has produced solid financial performance, both in the long term and in the most recent quarter.

CVS's (CVS) stock is under considerable pressure lately, shares of the healthcare services giant are down by 35% from their highs of the year due to regulatory uncertainty and the risks associated with big acquisitions. However, the business is still delivering solid performance, and CVS's stock looks clearly undervalued from multiple points of view.

A Solid Business Facing Uncertainty

CVS has made a series of big acquisitions in recent years, with high profile acquisitions such as Caremark, Omnicare, and Aetna representing game-changing deals for the company.

Acquisitions always carry significant implementation risks, and leverage can be a double-edged sword, magnifying returns when things work out well and increasing the size of the losses when those deals don't work as expected. It's worth noting that the company has taken big write-downs from the $12.9 billion Omnicare acquisition in 2015, so the recent Aetna deal - for a much larger $70 billion - is understandably generating some concerns among investors.

Adding to the uncertainty, there is a lot of political noise regarding the need for reform in the healthcare sector, and the PMB segment could be hurt by new regulations reducing profitability levels in the coming years.

That being acknowledged, CVS has positioned itself as a leading player in healthcare services, with a wide presence across PBM, retail pharmacy, and managed care. This gargantuan scale and integrated business model should allow the company to benefit from cost advantages over the long term, a crucial success driver in the current healthcare environment.

Source: CVS Investors Relations

CVS has a solid track record of financial performance over the long term, with key metrics such as revenue, operating income, and earnings per share moving in the right direction over the past decade. Besides, earnings during the first quarter of 2019 came in ahead of expectations, confirming that the business keeps performing well as of the most recent quarter.

Data by YCharts

The Stock Looks Too Cheap

The company is facing an uncertain environment going forward, but the stock still looks more than cheap at current prices. The forward price to earnings ratio for CVS stands at 7.75, while the average company in the S&P 500 trades at a forward PE ratio of 16 and the average company in the sector carries an even higher forward PE ratio of 23.

It is not about just one valuation ratio in particular. Looking at metrics such as forward PE, EV to EBITDA, and price to earnings growth, CVS's stock is trading at a massive discount versus the average player in the sector.

CVS Sector Discount Forward PE 7.75 23.15 -67% EV/EBITDA 11.48 16.43 -30% PEG 1.02 1.95 -48%

Data Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

Historical Valuation And Dividend Yield

Not only is CVS's stock remarkably cheap in comparison to the market in general and with the sector in particular, the company is also trading at bargain low valuation levels by its own historical standards.

Ratios such as price to sales, price to free cash flow and price to operating cash flow are at record lows, and the stock is trading more than 50% below the average levels for these ratios in the past five years.

Data by YCharts

It's one thing to say that a stock is undervalued based on revenues or cash flows, as this can seem like a purely theoretical concept to many investors. However, when the stock is undervalued based on cold-hard dividend payments, then undervaluation becomes much more tangible.

The dividend yield currently stands at 3.77%, which is a record high for CVS and quite an attractive return in comparison to a dividend yield of 1.85% for the S&P 500 index at current prices.

Data by YCharts

The company has a solid track record of dividend payments over the years, and dividend payments are clearly sustainable based on current earnings and cash flows.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

The annual dividend amounts to $2 per share, and CVS is expected to make $6.85 and $7.22 in earnings per share during 2019 and 2020. This means that the dividend payout ratio is a very comfortable 29% for the current year and 27.7% for next year.

CVS will be prioritizing debt repayments in the coming years, so the dividend will not be increased until debt levels have been significantly reduced. However, the dividend yield is quite attractive at current prices, and the company has the financial strength to sustain dividend payments over the long term.

Discounted Cash Flows

The discounted cash flow valuation is based on the following assumptions.

Sustainable free cash flow is $6.5 billion.

Free cash flow growth is assumed to be 5% per year over the next 8 years.

The terminal growth rate is 3%.

The required rate of return is 10%.

These assumptions provide a fair value estimate of $83.4 per share for CVS, which implies a big discount of over 57% versus the current market price.

Sum of Present Value of Cash flows (Millions): $42,418 Perpetuity Value of Final Cash flow (Millions) $65,921 Equity Value (Millions) $108,339 Implied Share Price $83.40 Discount/Premium to Current Price 57.14%

The discounted cash flow valuation exercise is not intended to accurately forecast free cash flows or to calculate a precise fair value for the stock. As opposed to that, the idea is assessing if CVS's stock is reasonably valued or not based on conservative assumptions about cash flow generation.

In this particular case, the stock looks in fact very reasonably priced, if not downright undervalued.

Multi-Factor Analysis

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative algorithm available to members of "The Data Driven Investor." This system basically ranks companies in a particular universe according to quantitative return drivers, such as financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

The backtested performance data indicates that there is a positive correlation between the PowerFactors ranking and subsequent stock returns, meaning that companies with high PowerFactors rankings tend to deliver superior returns over the long term.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

CVS has a PowerFactors ranking of 71.05 as of the time of this writing, which puts the stock in the top 30% of companies in the US market based on this combination of factors. Importantly, the company excels in the value factor, CVS has a value score of 97.27, meaning that the stock is in the top 3% of names in the US market based on valuation levels.

The Bottom Line

Integration risks from recent acquisitions and the political noise coming from the healthcare reform discussions are relevant risk factors to keep in mind when evaluating a position in CVS. However, these factors are already reflected on valuation levels to a good degree.

There is a reason why value investing works in the long term, the market usually overreacts to short-term uncertainty, and this can create opportunities for value-oriented investors with a long-term horizon.

CVS remains a fundamentally solid business, and the stock looks clearly undervalued at current prices. For long-term investors who can withstand the short-term uncertainty, CVS's stock looks like an attractive idea to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.