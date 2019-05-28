Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs  - Third Consecutive Negative Week For The Benchmark

In this article, I am not going to review a fund as a potential long candidate due to the lack of a statistical edge.

Most of the closed-end funds from the sector continue to be traded at a positive Z-score, so you need to be cautious when you select your long positions.

The trade war and the decline of the crude oil were among the worrying factors for the market participants and the high-yield bonds reported losses for a third consecutive week.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past four months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions due to the lack of statistical edge. Me personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds. If the stock market situation remains hesitant and we observe increased volatility, we may see some decline in the prices of the high-yield bonds.

The Benchmark

The trade war situation and the decline of the crude oil were the main factors which reflected on the prices of the equities and the high-yield bonds. In periods of uncertainty, we observe a strong relationship between the movements of the stock market and the high-yield bonds. Even though they are bonds, the high-yield sector is highly sensitive due to its lower credit quality. The price of the benchmark iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) declined by $0.29 and finished the Friday session at $85.65 per share.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice an increase of 0.16 bps. The credit spread remains at relatively low levels. The last time when we saw a significant increase was in December 2018.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread, and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors - it is 0.67 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 80 days. As you see, it is 0.98 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) $0.0215 per share of beneficial interest.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) $0.05905 per share with -$0.00005 change from the prior distribution.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) $0.0655 per share of investment income.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO) $0.0295 per share with $0.0005 change from the prior distribution.

Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX) $0.0465 per share with $0.0005 change from the prior distribution.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) $0.1050 per share.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) $0.0204 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

In general, I could say the past week was without a clear direction for the prices of the high-yield closed-end funds. On the other hand, only Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) reported an increase in its net asset value. The spread between the prices and the net asset values is shrinking which is a precondition to see higher Z-scores this week.

The Z-score metric is very common in finance and statistics. It is one of the main tools which we use when we prepare our research for closed-end funds. It shows us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period and may be useful to conclude if the fund is overpriced or undervalued from a statistical point of view.

Currently, most of the high-yield CEFs are trading at positive Z-scores and I am very cautious when I try to find interesting long positions. The statistical edge which was available a few months ago has vanished after the funds raised their prices.

One of my favorite positions at that moment is Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH). Still, trading at an attractive discount of 10.92%, this fund may catch your attention. The current yield is 8.80% and it has one of the most stable dividends in the sector. On top of this, the latest earnings per share were higher than the dividend which is a positive sign for the stability of the future payments.

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conversely, if we are looking for potential "Short" candidates, we need to sort the funds by the highest Z-score. As we saw, the performance of the benchmark is not so solid in the past several weeks and if the whole situation around the trade war between the U.S. and China does not reach the desired outcome, we may see some sort of panic in the riskier instruments. This is only an assumption, but if this becomes reality, there will be a lot of interesting opportunities which can sell from this sector. Let us take a look at Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) for example. Z-score of 2.20 points indicates that the discount/premium is 2.20 times above its mean. If I include the confidence interval, we will see that it was traded only 0.70% of the time at such discount/premium. So, from a statistical point of view, I would suggest you to close your long positions in this fund and the rest of the funds which are traded at very high Z-scores.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 1.09 points. On a weekly basis, we find an increase of 0.24 bps of the average value. At the end of December, we had -3.43 points average Z-score, and now, it is slightly above 1.00 point.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The next criterion which I am going to review is the spread between the prices and the net asset values of the funds. On a weekly basis, we do not see many changes among the top ten funds. PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY) remains at the leading positions with its discount of 13.28%.

New America High Income Fund (HYB) is the perfect choice for investors who want to include a proven fund with good past results to their portfolios in order to increase their returns. This fund is on the market for more than 30 years and the management team proved its quality by the return on the net asset value which they achieved over the past decade. Below on the chart, I have compared the results of the NAV of HYB in dark blue and its peers in yellow.

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -6.54%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -7.05%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The price of Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) was the worst performer of the week after a decrease of 2.35%. However, the closed-end fund is still trading at a premium. If we see this fund traded at a discount and the situation in the sector is stable, I will definitely review it as a potential "Long" candidate. Below, you can easily notice that over the past decade, the price reached the net asset value only a few times.

Source: CEFdata.com

I believe MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) may be a very good "Short" candidate if we see turbulence in the sector. As you see, we can easily categorize this CEF as overpriced if we use discount/premium as a reason.

Source: CEFdata.com

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average return for the past five years is 4.84% for the sector. As you can see, the current yields of most of the funds are much higher than the historical ones. This fact can be easily explained by the sharp declines in their prices over the past year.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.22%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.63%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

One of the reasons for the high Z-score of BGH may be exactly its leading position in this ranking. Nevertheless, you can re-allocate your funds to other participants of the table with lower Z-scores. IVH and KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) are appropriate choices.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.84%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation to review them as a potential "Buy" candidates.

Note: This article was originally published on May 26, 2019, and, as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IVH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.