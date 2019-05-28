Sam Adams Lands A Big One In Dogfish Head

On May 9th, it was announced the owner of Sam Adams, the Boston Beer Company (SAM), had agreed to a merger with Dogfish Head Brewery. It was essentially a purchase of Dogfish Head for $300 million in cash and stock. While the price paid for this acquisition could be debated, this is nothing but good news for SAM and its stock price.

SAM produces beverages distributed under the names Sam Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard, Truly Hard Seltzer, and now, Dogfish Head. While you'd be hard pressed to find someone who didn't recognize the name Sam Adams, they still represent only about 2% of beer sold in the United States. This leaves plenty of room for organic growth.

SAM has been on a nice run since earnings were released on 4/25 with an EPS beat of $0.99. The current P/E of 37.9 is certainly high, but with expected growth in the low double digits, earnings will eventually justify that. The $300 million deal is being completed with around $173 million in cash and $127 million in SAM stock. SAM has just over $100 million in cash, so the cash portion is likely to be covered by increasing its debt, but with a debt/free cash flow ratio of only 0.34, they can afford to do that.

Dogfish Head has been a craft beer pioneer since its founding in 1995. They helped popularize the India Pale Ale craze with their 90 Minute IPA which was followed by their 60 Minute IPA, and the highly sought after 120 Minute IPA. They constantly crank out award winning beers, from their heavy and dark World Wide Stout to their light and refreshing SeaQuench Ale. One aspect of Dogfish Head that is less well known is their foray into spirits. Combined with the Truly brand, this gives the combined SAM protection should craft beer growth continue to slow.

Another aspect of the deal that I appreciate as a craft beer fan is the fact that one craft beer is buying another, instead of having a macrobrewer poach a success independent brewer. It is important to note that the combined brewery will maintain its status as an independent craft brewer including the certified seal from the Brewers Association. While it may not make a lot of difference to the casual industry observer, maintaining that distinction will negate the defection that has been seen with InBev's purchases of Wicked Weed and Breckenridge. The Dogfish Head brand will realize many synergies and distribution advantages without the push back of "selling its soul". This is the blueprint created by Artisanal Brewing Ventures, which was a merger between Southern Tier Brewing Company and Victory Brewing. Their combined success allowed for the recent purchase of Sixpoint Brewery. SAM and Dogfish Head certainly took note and will see similar benefits.

Because the most recent earnings report was so impressive and the deal was announced soon after, the merger does not seem to have any effect on SAM's valuation. Therefore, none of the benefits of the merger appear to be baked into the stock price. The Dogfish Head brand will see their distribution network expand from 42 states to all 50 states and beyond almost immediately. Dogfish Head's 300,000 barrels of production are dwarfed by SAM's 4.3 million barrels, however Dogfish Head is still growing volumes in the high single digits while craft beer volume growth has slowed to under 4%. The deal is not expected to have any impact on 2019 EPS results, but once the consolidation is complete, it will provide SAM with an infusion of earnings growth. The cumulative effect of nearly 7% growth in production volume will increase SAM's bottom line, but that ignores many synergies that they two iconic brewers will experience.

The recent deal between Sam Adams and Dogfish Head will be great for SAM's growth and stock price over the coming quarters. It also could be the first of multiple mergers involving SAM. That said, the stock is expensive due to the recent earnings beat and announcement of the deal and trades near its 52 week high. Because of that, I'd expect you'd be able to get a better price in the coming months, but I anticipate I will be happy paying today's price a few years from now and gladly average down if the stock drops. Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.