Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) CEO Polys Hajioannou on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you for standing by, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Safe Bulkers Conference Call to discuss the First Quarter 2019 Financial Results.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

Following this conference call, if you need any further information on the conference call or on the presentation, please contact Capital Link at (212) 661-7566. I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today.

Loukas Barmparis

Loukas Barmparis

Good morning. I'm Loukas Barmparis, President of Safe Bulkers. Welcome to our conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of 2019.

We will start our industry update on Slide 4, where we present the quarterly charter hire average for both Panamax on the top graph and Cape on the bottom graph. As seeing both graphs we witness a situation of weakness in the beginning of each year followed by strengthen in the market during the second half. In addition the uncertainties of the US-China trade relations and the disruption of the Brazilian iron ore trade have seasonal weakness.

In Slide 5 we discuss the demand side [indiscernible] the substantial disruptions in iron ore trade from Brazil which affect directly Cape market functioning directly the overall drybulk trade. On the top left we present the market trade of coal in China [indiscernible] in the first quarter of 2019 appear to be softer above similar pattern is raised from our previous years. On the top right graph we see this fine niche industrial production growth.

On the bottom left graph, we presented Chinese gain imports where there [indiscernible] is evident in 2018 and in the first quarter of 2019. On the bottom right graph we presented Chinese iron ore import growth, while iron ore crisis consist a five year high, above $100 per ton mainly attributed to the ongoing supply disruption from Brazil and strong Chinese demand on the back of rising stimulus spending.

Let's move on to supply dynamics and fleet outlook on Slide 6 where we present the outlook of the next three years, blue bars on the left; and the aging profile of the Panamax fleet, blue bars from the right. The green line on the top is the aged cumulative percentage of sold about 3% or about 400 vessels of Panamax fleet or older than 17 years old. We accepted enforcement of new age deletions for shafts and ballast water treatment systems and the related substantial capital requirements may create commercial disadvantages for the older vessels. This, together with a delayed environment of scrub prices [indiscernible] scrubbing.

Furthermore the order flow of the next three years is about 254 vessels or 11% of Panamax fleet sizable should be compared to the older 400 vessels facing the market challenges.

In Slide 7 we present the number of vessels to be scrubbed the fleets by segment. The vast majority of rubber feedings estimated to be in the region of 100 and 600 and will take place during 2019 and especially towards the first half end of the year. This may create bottlenecks in the drydocking experience and eventually tightness in the supply of vessels.

Turning to Slide 8, we drilled down to classes data, specifically for drybulk where about 7% of the global drybulk fleet will be scrubbed and fitted. Face values will comply fully with IMO 2020 regulation by installing and establishing about 50% of its Panamax to Post Panamax fleet, mainly in a relatively heavier fuel consuming vessels and in the remaining by using compliant fuels. Please note that we presently have 11 vessels.

In Slide 9 we present the outlook of the futures market on fuel and the new compliant fuel. The low sulfur gas oil price is presented on the top right graph and the high sulfur fuel oil future price on the top left graph. The spread of the compliant fuel versus the currently use higher sulfur fuel oil is in line with the focus and expectations of market eyes. Scrubber return on investment may reduce overtime if fuel price differential declines.

In Slide 10 we present the key takeaways of the market outlook. We experience weak market fleet charter market since the beginning of 2019 attributed mainly to seasonality, iron ore trade disruption and increasing trade war concerns. Existing orders will be relatively low compared to the older vessels in the face of market challenges.

We have the remaining inflation ballast water treatment systems in scrubbers and grow substantial investments and may create tightness in the supply due to downtime. The vast majority of vessels in the Panamax to Post Panamax Class have both older scrubbers and as a result the slow streaming maybe used to compensate for the potential increased fuel costs. Older vessels towards their 4th special survey maybe scrubbed. As a result environmental investments to be up in the correct and low market.

I will finish the statement with the glance at the markets in Slide 11. We have 41 drybulk vessels at $30.8 million goodwill capacity and 8.5 years average age, 11 of our vessels are fuel efficient echo design. Our remaining order book includes only one Japanese Post Panamax vessel and newbuild with expected delivery in the first half of 2020.

Our TCE rate was $12,480 per day during the first quarter of 2019 and our total daily operating expense in G&A expenses were $5,527. Our consolidated leverage was 58% and have achieved low through our financing is moved the profile for the next five years with a 2% average margin.

We remain focused on implementing our environmental investments in ballast water treatment systems in scrubbers. Our monitors are certified with ISO 14001 for environment and ISO 15001 for the energy efficiency. And 39 out of 41 of our vessels had environmental limitation for the prevention of sea and air pollution. We have 15 ballast water -- we have 15 vessels scrubbers with ballast water treatment systems. We were expecting about 12 installations in 2019 and we're on schedule on our scrubber installations for 50% scrubbers of our fleet, which will be completed on that base throughout this year.

Our Chief Financial Officer, will present our quarterly financial results.

Konstantinos Adamopoulos

Thank you, Loukas and good morning to all. Slide 13 represents our quarterly time charter equivalent, which stood at $12,280. And we focus on our expenses, both running expenses as well as general and administrative expenses. The audited figure for OpEx and G&A for the first quarter of 2019 was $5,527 and this was a result of increased maintenance then our store and spare expenses, as well as increased management fees, charged by our managers.

Moving to Slide 14, we present some financial data on a quarterly basis. Our quarterly revenues, our adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow have been improving our overall financial strength.

We present in Slide 15 our daily free cash flow waterfall for the first quarter of 2019. During this period, we continue to be profitable. We went about $12,300 and spend less than $11,300 per day per vessel for all our daily outflows including operating G&A interest, deferred dividend and principle repayments. Our daily free cash flow stood at about $1,000 per day per vessel.

Moving now to slide 16, with our quarterly financial highlights for the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. Net revenues increased by 11% to $48.3 million, from $43.5 million, mainly due to increase in charter rates. Our time charter equivalent rates per vessel increased by 2% to $12,280 per day from $11,990 during the same period in 2018.

Daily vessel operating expenses increased by 1% to $4,153 compared to $4,132 for the same period of 2018. Whereas daily vessel operating expenses excluding dry-docking and pre-delivery expenses, increased by 3% to $4,150 for the first quarter of 2019, compared to $4,047 for the same period of last year.

Our adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2019, increased by 7% to $24.9 million, compared to $23.2 million. Our adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2019 was $0.03 calculated on a weighted average number of 101.6 billion [ph] shares and remains constant in comparison to the same period of 2018, again $0.03 per share, calculated on a weighted average number of 101.5 million of shares.

Closing our presentation on slide 17, we present our quarterly free data and average daily indicators compared with the same period last year. We would like to emphasize I think this period will work extensively in implementing environmental investments in scrubbers as well as ballast water treatment systems. Our press release present in more details our financial and operational results.

Now, we’re ready to discuss detail and take your questions.

Hello, do we have any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Yes, thank you. We have three questions in the queue. We will now take our first question. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Sean Morgan

Hey guys, this is Sean Morgan, I'm on for Jon Chappelle this morning. So you guys, I guess did pretty well considering it was a more challenged market in the first quarter than we had expected and another racer starting to move back up a little bit in dry-bulk. As you start to think about capital allocation decisions going forward in an environment where free cash flow starts to improve with the preference be from mortgages continuing to do CapEx on scrubber bidding or what about potentially looking at retiring some of the preferred strand reduce the costs associated with those?

Polys Hajioannou

At this point we're in middle of this year and we're investing heavily in scrubbers and ballast water treatment systems. So we don’t foresee any action total prepared at least this year.

Sean Morgan

Okay. And then as you guys are now starting to have a little bit more experience with operating with scrubber and dealing with the market impact on your clients and how they sort of respond to I guess the reduced cost that you guys would be experiencing and as you start to move toward a business environment where you are going to have a preferential cost relative to non-scrubber fitted ship, is there any effort by the client to sort of capture that and how you seeing that in charter negotiations?

Polys Hajioannou

The market is still good for tariff with this question. Neither side of the charter is more focused, because I hope that late something that won’t grow what parameters will look like. And so I don’t expect discussions in charter and scrubber fitted ship, before the last quarter of this year when things will be more clear. I mean right now we would be more thinking of differential of $200. It could be $150, it could be $350, it could be $450, what will be the value intense charter performance are right for the [indiscernible] we hope that we have a clearer picture.

Sean Morgan

Okay, guys. Thanks for the answer.

Konstantinos Adamopoulos

If I include my one point and how we deeper the investment in 20 out of let's say about 46 that we have and half of our fleet. And basically, actually move closer to the actual situation, we will see that if you have to say and make it the benefit that you may derive from this investment in scrubbers, we will be successful if more or less compared to the benefit that you have, let's say a state of consolidated last year. So what we did really that we have selected the most dedicated ship, the heaviest ships to make installation instead of choosing old ships. So we have been selecting ships because you got easily compete. I mean our ship management compete with a 95%, 97% of the adjusting fleet out there because we're very fuel efficient. So the issue is to set always above from the future and about retake of money with by implementing the environmental regulations.

Sean Morgan

Okay, great, thanks. I will turn it over.

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Ben Nolan

Thanks. Hey guys this is Ben Nolan of Stifel. I have few questions sort of around events honestly. So compared to what you are doing another acquisition of private equity backed drybulk company. I’m curious if you guys are looking or staying the same things and how you would think about doing those, think about doing all of that will forward move for you or things that you are getting.

Polys Hajioannou

Yeah. It's another company. I am not sure with another company, I will not comment on what they are doing from what we know is there is a backing there from big plant, work issue is completely different company there. I heard the reports that is one at the same time you are read it so, we have none alive [ph] and I guess we're doing it, means it’s a good business program and it good to have growing there company. And elsewhere…

Ben Nolan

More, really the question was for you. I mean, is that type of business things that you guys are pursuing or if not something that you really spend a lot of time?

Polys Hajioannou

We have not come across any proposal like that. And we are obviously, seen the cover of later consists mainly on Japanese built systems issues. So I'm not prepared to change the profile and our model of working on the profitable modem, because simply, I don't think we will find 10 Japanese which is put in the market at the same time by one moment in order to start these discussions.

So at the moment, I think the best thing we're doing is investing on this scrambles of 2019, where we are very focused on this. Hopefully we have the returns, we expect we will have next year and then maybe the opportunity to seem to other deals, but for us already, this investment is in the scrubbers is a big one for this year, and we want to remain focused on completing it in time as successfully technically, without any issues because, you know, I mean, with the scrubbers on the other hand there will be issues in the industry, because there are many type of scrubbers out there. So ourselves we will try to be here to focus of the quality and get the right results and that's why we selected reliable manufacturer for our scrubbers in Scandinavia.

So we're focused on that. 2019, I don't expect we will be doing too many other things.

Ben Nolan

Okay. Now, that's helpful. Although now that sort of switch gears a little bit, it does seem like they're being, given these transactions or other things that are going on the market, it does seem like that there is some move towards consolidation, you guys, arguably are trading at a discount to nab, but if somebody were to come along and offer you, a premium or trade shares or something like that, that is equitable. Is that something that you would look to in terms of possibly even selling your company, high quality assets and so forth?

Polys Hajioannou

Yeah. And look on this reply to hypothetical question. Let them come and we'll see what they offer, we analyze it at the time. I was completely theoretical process equally we may say what we would do if the market goes to $30,000 a day. So we cannot think about it, because simply we don't have such things in front of us. What we are focused would be profitable like we were in the first quarter despite the terrible market, which thank god is improving a lot in the second quarter.

And I'm pleased to say that, despite the trade war, which, we don't know when this will be solved or not solved or what will happen there, and very optimistic about the second half of this year, irrespective of the things. What the first too many shoes are out of the market for scrubbers and scrubbing has been very healthy in the first quarter the other which is very low and we're very optimistic, but we will see with the return of valley to the game and the iron ore not from Brazil and coming into the equation. We expect to see a very healthy market in the second half of this year.

Ben Nolan

Right, okay. Well and then just to follow on your last point there. With respect to vessels being out for scrubber, any estimate as to how much equipment or ships being out for scrubber fitting is having on the effective supply of ships and how much of the recent improvement maybe in the market. Do you think it might be attributable to them?

Polys Hajioannou

Look, it's -- on the big ships, you have 21% of the Cape staying outside the market for anything up to 40, 45 days at the time could be anything between 30 and 45 days depending industry as other works to do and things like that. So if you keep the Capesize fleet, 20% of the Capesize fleet up -- of the market for a month and a half all of them at the same time in the second half of the year, which additional is a strong [technical difficulty] market in the US, do you expect that freight rate should be improving a lot or should we combine this with the effect of the extra production from Brazil will start at some point in the second half of the year.

We expect the Capesize rates too sharp and take with them also the larger Panamax the Post Panamax. So on the Panamax to post-Panamax size the scrubber considering is down to 6% is not that great. On the other hand, it gives you much less competition when you get the ship sync [ph] treated with a scrub. So you don’t have the boom of supply, but that you have the big ships and you have far less competition when you move the charters and this is not only the money that you will be receiving on shipments and also the opportunity that may appear because you would be able to offer a ship into a long-term contract and secure long-term revenue out of this scrubber that is fitted in the right time and also with the right manufacturer.

Ben Nolan

Okay. Now that's helpful. I appreciate it. Thanks a lot guys.

Operator

Thank you. We will not take our next question. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Chris Wetherbee

Yeah, hey guys, this Chris Wetherbee from Citi. I wanted to ask I guess follow-up on some sort of scrubbers but from a different angle. Wanted to get a sense of the availability of compliant fuel, when do you expect to see that begin to hit ports, is in the third quarter?

What and then maybe a follow-up question sort of what will be the time the timing of sort of recycling through non-compliant fuel to compliant fuel for vessels that don't have scrubbers? Is there any downtime associated with that process as you go through and sort of take out the higher sulfur fuel out of the tanks and put in the lower sulfur fuel?

Polys Hajioannou

Yes. Regarding the compliant fuel availability, I think the major ports they should have availability in the third quarter in some countries like Japan and some other countries, it will be more like a for marine plants, will be for like a fourth quarter event, but anyway it will be available before the deadline and people have to do the necessary arrangements to get fuel available in time.

Now regarding the debunking of the vessels, as you have to manage your fuel on board in months, you have to do some treatment of the fuel you have on board in order to be able to clean the tank easier and save the tank you perform certain processes of bunking with using some chemicals, but they are widely available in the market. The tank should clean sufficiently enough, and or course you have to inspect visually and you may need a few days here and there to put down people to clean the last bits and pieces in each tank if this is not satisfactorily done.

You know, we are following this procedure, we have started already this treatment of the of tanks since the first quarter of 2019 and we believe we will be formidably ready in the last quarter of the year to switch the compliant fuel; now depending on who the charter is, some charter is they are more conservative and more sensitive to environmental issues. They will switch to compliant fuel, I believe in October November and that's a prudent thing to do whether we are charter or a normal.

Some others they will want to burn edge of go until Christmas and then switch over between Christmas and the New Year. And I mean these things, you cannot go to the edge and the ships are not robots are not computers, we have to make sure that by sometime in October, November, all our ships where would be switched into compliant fuel of the unlock diluted service.

Chris Wetherbee

Okay, okay, that's helpful. And so when you talk about sort of the second half outlook I don't know how much of that sort of process potentially leads into your optimism, obviously getting the iron ore trade back up and running again potentially clearing some of the hurdles from a trade war perspective with hurt. But do you think that sort of mechanical process of potential, cleaning the tanks but as well as sort of scrubber drydocking or extended scrubber drydocking will have an impact? I guess I'm just trying to make sure I understand how you guys are thinking about the setup for the back half of the year? It sounds like you're optimistic about rates but want to sort of make sure I'm understanding all the sort of pieces that drive that optimism.

Polys Hajioannou

Yeah. I am optimistic. I don't know -- I mean, we may see the levels from last forecast in September, we may see them in September, October or November. You know that $25,000 a day on the Capes, I mean right now is what is it 14, 15? The sport market and the crude market is around 16,000 [ph], so it's not disaster market, it's a decent market even now. But, I mean, simple calculation of taking off 20% of the fleet-to-fleet, scrubbers or anything up to a month and a half.

Lastly, other ones doing to currently and more whatever they may be doing, as the cost of all the delays you that they all denied that I don't things. Because we have to the reminder every half year, 10% of the one fleet go through dry-docking. Both dry-docking will be delayed a lot reported more than presence of ships doing retrofits in the shipyard and the cost possibly will be going high.

For these delays I think will be very, very good for the market at the time when iron ore prices are very high. But you have China's imports supply iron ore are high quality I will now up the lowest in the last 12.5 years. Into Brazil, production should be getting back to more normalized levels in the second half, in the total decisions they have with this safety concerns of production in Brazil.

All of this for me, it adds up to a very good market. We see that there is demand. We see iron ore prices in China reaching $107 in the last report. These numbers are showing so much. So I think that we may be surprised by the freight rates we may see in the second half of the year. The first half of next year again will be -- should be good, because again will be downtime, because of all these supply issues of bunkers and all the other questions.

I expect at the initial period of there will be a lot of consumption of lawsuits at NGO as well. And this will push up freight rates because higher the cost of bunkers will move at the freight market and the value of freight rates become. It's a period of -- but looks interesting for few points. Now, I'm not sure, it will go and there how long it will stay, this turnout of low bunker precisely, but we are positive about the process.

Chris Wetherbee

Got it. Well, thank you very much. I appreciate the points.

Polys Hajioannou

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Randy Giveans

Howdy gentlemen? This is Randy Giveans, Jeffries. How's it going?

Polys Hajioannou

Hi. How are you? Okay?

Randy Giveans

You, sir. Doing well. So you mentioned the U.S.-China trade war a few minutes ago. So obviously it's making headlines. Can you kind of compare and contrast the dry bulk market being impacted by no trade deal this year versus a trade deal actually happening?

Polys Hajioannou

Well, it's a big question. I mean, if the trade war is condensed and there is retaliation from the Chinese goods fair there will be this escalation. And this will affect a lot of the great trade. I do not think it pace anyone, but the trade war go beyond a certain level. I understand that there is huge issues in technology market, international technology and in case longer things on the table, but we're living in the global economy, in the world economy, the Chinese depends on the Americans and the Americans depend on the Chinese. All these grain that is produced in the space it has to be consumed somewhere. So I don’t think that either side want to take road to the end of the limits.

And as far iron ore there are election in U.S next November. So we think that there should be some sort of compromise by before the September or October time. It is will escalate. We will have to see how it happens. We cannot focus.

On the other hand we will see show up and start long trade war. And there is the first ships that will be kept or crucified [ph] will be the older ships and there is a big number of older ships out there. We will see tremendous increase of scrubbing for the next increase of the market after this happens we will be left because of supply-demand or passing supply for first time after many, many years. So I mean I’m not in a market that we were in 2015, 2016 when the trade -- when the shipping market was heavily over supplied and we have as we remember the huge deliveries of 2010, '11 and '12 every year 100 million [indiscernible] entering the market.

Last I know ordering of the eco ships in '13 and '14 and then we have the lot of automotive license with global shipping markets all combined with a huge increase of supply. Now we don’t have increase of supply as you see we serve more order book, there is no order for the order book is what we already know is normal ships being added there. Simply before they are not enough liquidity, there are not enough money around and on the companies are already invested. So even if there is a full long trade war I think the big hit in the market that will not last for great period of time.

Randy Giveans

Okay. And then holding in on SB, looking at your ballast water treatment system. How many of those 15 were completed in the first quarter of '19? And then what's the average cost per system for the remaining 12 this year?

Polys Hajioannou

Yes. The ballast water system is, you know we have the profit number of items. These are equipment of posting roughly $1 million to $700,000 scrubber installation cost, it's increasing of that. I think people have done in States these things before there is some sort of extension, if you remember allowed. And I see companies that have not done deals yet on supply-demand. Then certainly the unpleasant situation of paying increased as paying maybe 34% increased cost of this equipment.

So we move in mid-2017, in the second half of 2017 before we knew these regulations will keep us up at certain point. And [indiscernible] report very satisfying with operations for system our crew is getting up plain business in how to operate the systems and they get familiar. And we expect 12 more to do this year and in the remaining in 2022. So we will be ready ahead of time for this installation and then you remember when charter may appear in 2020 asking for three year or five year charter, so you don't say to him, but I will feed my ship with this equipment next year or during the lifetime of the charter because they don't like this, you better have it on quarterly.

Randy Giveans

And then how many were done during 1Q?

Polys Hajioannou

How many? That’s around 13, 14 units will remain for next year on the schedule of drydockings.

Randy Giveans

Is it seven during 1Q? How many ballast water treatment systems were installed?

Polys Hajioannou

How many we did, it is 15 you see here some were around last year. There's not all 15 in this year, it was some already done in 2018.

Konstantinos Adamopoulos

About two or three we did this year until now. And we have but all the schedule of dry dockings and which coincides with ballast water systems in scrubbers was pushed towards the second part of the year because we were expecting the delivery of scrubber units. So most of the dry dockings will happen in the second half and already we have -- as we report in our press release, we have scheduled three scrubbers this in the second quarter. And most of the scrubbers will be done in the third quarter in about 10 and six in the last quarter. At the same time on all these vessels, in most cases we install a ballast water treatment systems, and show this 12 will coincide with the 20 ships, that 19 ships that will have a scrubber fit, it will be scrubber fitted this year.

Randy Giveans

Thank you for that.

Konstantinos Adamopoulos

It’s a very good table, in our press release, so you can tick there all the data in detail.

Randy Giveans

Yes, I see that on drydocking scrubbers, which is trying to see the 1Q…

Konstantinos Adamopoulos

Yes, yes. Ballast water -- before the scrubbers is the ballast water treatment system table.

Randy Giveans

Perfect. Yeah, I’ll see that as well. And then lastly, for me, your average time charter equivalent earned during 1Q ‘19 was $12,280. Can you give some guidance for 2Q ‘19 in terms of average TTE, or percentage of the quarter that's already been booked?

Polys Hajioannou

Look, we don't report the [indiscernible] but I mean, the market is better in Q2 than Q1 the spot market. And so I expect the rate to improve. That said it is my expectation as we thought I mean we don’t expect it late, but you see the spot market yourself is improving.

Randy Giveans

Alright, no problem. Thanks so much.

Polys Hajioannou

You can do your own calculation.

Konstantinos Adamopoulos

Just look I mean our table, which we which reported in table, you can see really that held the rates have changed. And so for example, for Pedhoulas Fighter, from May we have a 14,000. And just above we have -- I mean, you can see that we have some smaller figures with teams earlier and some other bigger figures coming to late, right now we’re chartering best is about 14,000, 15,000, 16,000.

Polys Hajioannou

It's more like, 12,000 to 15,000.

Randy Giveans

Okay, perfect. Thanks so much.

Polys Hajioannou

Thank you.

Operator

