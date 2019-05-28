Despite Swine Flu Concerns, Hormel Keeps On Growing

The market wasn't sure what to make of Hormel Food's (HRL) earnings report on Thursday. The stock traded down sharply in pre-market following the earnings release and opened around 5% lower. However, buyers stepped in immediately and the stock recovered most of its losses. On Friday, the rebound continued, and HRL stock ended up finishing slightly above where it was prior to the earnings release:

Data by YCharts

Some of this was certainly due to the volatility in the stock market as a whole over those two days. Still, this was nearly a 10% swing in Hormel stock from bottom to top following earnings. What explained the market's back and forth reaction to the report?

The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

Regardless of your outlook for HRL stock, there was something in this earnings report for you. We might as well start with the ugly, since that was why the stock initially went down.

The company lowered its 2019 guidance to a midpoint of $1.78 per share from the previous outlook of $1.84 per share. If you value the stock at 20x earnings, a reasonable if slightly conservative target, this trims $1.20 off of fair value, as your 20x earnings price target would drop from $36.80 per share to $35.60. So the stock's initial reaction to earnings would be justifiably to the downside, even if the drop was exaggerated.

However, we have to ask why the company cut guidance. Is it some fundamental problem with the business, or a transitory effect? This brings us to the bad.

The other unfortunate fact with Hormel's earnings release was that the company missed on revenues. Revenues of $2.34 billion were just a hair short of analysts' expectations at $2.37 billion, but a miss is a miss. If you follow Hormel closely, you know that management isn't big on playing the massage the quarterly earnings financial game so we tend to see a lot of these small misses. Still, for people (and computer algos) just looking at headline numbers, it is a negative.

It's also worth considering, on this point, that analyst consensus was a bit muddled this quarter as some analysts accounted for a divestiture in their estimates and others didn't. The analyst from Stephens noted that while giving their reaction to earnings in this note:

“While the result in the quarter was slightly ahead of expectations, guidance was softer than street estimates (albeit consensus is a bit messy with some analysts accounting for the sale of Cytosport in numbers, while others did not), and management’s mention of ASF uncertainty could pressure the stock [May 23]. We have an EW rating and our estimates/PT are under review.”

However, that just about does it for the negatives, which brings us to the better parts of the earnings report. Revenues were still up year-over-year and hit a new record high. This is particularly impressive for two reasons. One, many packaged foods companies have struggled to grow sales recently, so any growth is good. Additionally, Hormel divested CytoSport during the quarter, leading to slightly lower overall revenues than it would have achieved if it had owned the Muscle Milk maker for the whole period.

Also in the good news pile, adjusted earnings rose from 44 cents for this quarter last year to 46 cents this year. That 46 cent figure topped expectations by a penny. The unadjusted earnings figure was even higher, as the company realized a one-time gain from the sale of CytoSport (contrary to all the bears' expectations that Hormel would have to take a write-down on that unit). A solid upturn in profit margins led to adjusted earnings growing by 7% year over year even while revenues grew by just 1%.

How Big Is The African Swine Flu Threat?

Hormel has publicly acknowledged that the African Swine Flu "ASF" could have a big effect on business. On last week's conference call, CEO Jim Snee stated that:

As we look forward, the biggest unknown in the protein industry is related to the outbreak of African swine fever in China.

Hormel is not alone in viewing ASF as a high impact event. The CEO of Tyson Foods (TSN) stated on their latest conference call that:

This is an unusual, perhaps unprecedented time for the protein industry. In my 39 years in the business, I've never seen an event that has the potential to change global protein production and consumption patterns as African swine fever does. The situation is fluid and fast-moving, but we're working with others in the industry, government agencies and producers to prepare in the event ASF spreads to North America.

Make no mistake, this could be much bigger than a normal animal epidemic if Tyson sees it as potentially the highest-impact event in 39 years. So what's Hormel's plan to deal with this situation? The CEO said that:

Our prior experiences, such as with PEDB in 2014, suggest our brands can operate and grow in both low and high market conditions. However, the speed at which markets move can cause short-term margin expansion and compression as our prices lag input cost changes. Second quarter demonstrated this dynamic as near term margins were pressured. We expect similar periods of margin pressure as markets move higher in the back half of 2019. We do expect short term volume declines, but they will vary by category. We have taken proactive actions to maintain volumes such as adjusting our promotional activity, and shifting our advertising to support key brands. Once again, we will be leveraging our direct sales force to communicate directly with our customers on how ASF will affect our categories. Pricing discussions with customers are never easy, but finding the right solutions for our customers truly differentiates our company. Animal health issues are not new to us, in fact, this will be our third situation in the last five years.

As investors, it's hard to know just how big of a problem this could cause. The actual effect on earnings should be modest. The company guided to a six cent hit for the year, which in the grand scheme of things is nothing. As the CEO noted, these sorts of animal health scares happen frequently, even if this one ends up being much bigger than normal. For investors with a long-term horizon, few people will remember let alone care about a slight earnings dip in 2019 due to ASF.

Hormel Stock Takeaway

However, in the short run, the stock price could certainly take a hit. In 2017, Hormel stock plunged much farther than could be rationally expected ($45 to $30) on weak pricing in turkey and a price surge for commodity pork. Hormel notes that it generally takes 30 to 75 days for them to make pricing changes go into effect at retail, so rapid swings in prices can create a nasty hit for a quarter or two.

As a result, many analysts - and shorter-term traders - see a decline in year-over-year earnings and assume the growth story is broken. Forget that Hormel has 13% compounded annual earnings growth over the past decade, "What have you done for me this quarter?" they ask. I was pounding the table to buy HRL stock in 2017 when these short-sighted folks were dumping it on the last brief earnings scare.

This quarter, Hormel managed to grow earnings and revenues despite the ASF concerns, so the market didn't turn too negative on the stock. Clearly, however, ASF will be a multi-quarter phenomenon and it's hard to tell just how big the impact will be. There's still a lot of uncertainty about how far ASF will spread geographically, and that will make a huge impact on the ultimate amount of disruption in pricing for pork and other proteins.

The important thing to remember is that Hormel is primarily a branded products company. They strategically got out of a lot of the commodity meat business because margins were low and competition was fierce. Sometimes companies like Tyson, that are primarily commodity producers rather than branded plays, win the short-term earnings and stock price game. But in the long run, Hormel's brands insulate it from too big of a commodity hit.

Interestingly, Hormel and Tyson shares have produced nearly the same return over the past year, albeit with a very different path to getting there:

Data by YCharts

I often hear folks saying Tyson stock is the better buy than Hormel because it has a cheaper P/E ratio. But that's not an accurate comparison. A commodity meat producer will almost always trade cheaper than a branded products player, since the one with the brands earns far higher profit margins and is less volatile in both earnings and share price.

For Hormel, when you get hit with a big external negative event like ASF, it takes down earnings by two or three percent for the year (at least, that's management's guidance for 2019 so far compared to prior expectations). In the short run, people may dump Hormel stock on ASF concerns, meanwhile Tyson can keep running higher as it cashes in on ASF-induced price increases.

In the long run, though, I'm happy to stick with a packaged foods company with net cash, excellent management, and effective niche products that are less susceptible to competition from generics and cheaper competition. Hormel's earnings and dividend growth track records are fantastic, and its Foundation ownership keeps management focused on the long haul rather than trying to juice up quarterly earnings.

If ASF doesn't turn out to be that bad, I see Hormel's earnings hitting or surpassing $2 per share in 2020, and the stock nearing $50, particularly if the market's recent fondness of defensive stocks keeps up. Despite a mixed earnings report, HRL stock bounced back as there is a ton of market demand for a defensive company like Hormel that can still organically grow earnings and which has a fortress balance sheet. Should Hormel stock tumble to $35 or below on further ASF fears, the stock would be a strong buy again, just as it was on the last earnings scare in 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.