McCullough: Coming Quad 4 Scare = Dovish Fed

Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains that the second the Powell Fed sniffs out a potential move towards Quad 4, they will very likely cut rates.

In our model, Quad 4 is an environment of U.S growth slowing, inflation slowing. That spells trouble ahead for the market.

The U.S. economy now appears to be heading into Quad 4 market scare.

The U.S. economy now appears to be heading into Quad 4 market scare.

In our model, Quad 4 is an environment of U.S growth slowing, inflation slowing. That spells trouble ahead for the market. And so the question becomes, how will the Federal Reserve react? And how fast?

In this recent video below from The Macro Show, Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains that the second the Powell Fed sniffs out a potential move towards Quad 4, they will very likely cut rates.

That’ll be your liquidity signal, and then you bounce back to Quad 3,” McCullough explains. “I’m looking at a three month window of big-time risk that has already started to develop.”

Watch the full video above for more insight.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.