Chart Industries: Adding And Diversifying

Chart Industries (GTLS) announced a large deal in May, one received with some scepticism by shareholders. The purchase of Air-X-Changers looks to take place at a fair multiple, certainly if tax and synergy benefits are accounted for, as investors apparently worry about the distraction from the rapidly emerging LNG opportunity. I must say that I am quite attracted to the LNG story and related potential earnings, as this potential in combination with a recent selloff means that the appeal is rapidly improving in my book.

Adding Industrial Air-X-Changers

Chart announced on May 9 that it has reached a deal to acquire the industrial Air-X-Changers business of Harsco corporation in a $592 million cash deal. Important to note that is there are large expected future tax benefits from this deal, lowering the effective purchase price to $502 million.

The acquired activities are expected to contribute $260 million in annual sales this year with EBITDA margins of 23%, suggesting a $60 million EBITDA contribution. The company stresses that 90% of anticipated sales this year are in the current backlog already and that growth across the cycle (last ten years, has been solid at mid single digits). Upon consolidation of manufacturing and facility synergies, another $20 million in annual synergies are projected over time.

The rationale behind the deal is that it will reinforce the company's positioning into core cryogenic engineering and products used in industrial gas and energy. The deal will furthermore provide access to the compression market for air cooled heat exchanges, serving blue chip customers across the key oil and gas business. In terms of the metrics, the effective purchase price comes in just shy of 2 times sales, and about 8.4 times EBITDA, although the latter multiple drops to 6.3 times if synergies are fully realised and accounted for.

Mixed Market Reaction

Of interest was the reaction of the market in response to the deal. Shares jumped from $86 to $93 on May 9, the day of the deal announcement, only to fall to $77 in the time frame of just two weeks.

The market reaction was not 100% pure, in the sense that the deal announcement was accompanied by a revised outlook for 2019 and beyond. Let's first look at how significant the deal and reaction is.

Chart has 34 million shares outstanding on a diluted basis, which works down to a $2.9 billion equity valuation ahead of the deal. Including $246 million in net debt (excluding convertible debt), the enterprise value comes in around $3.15 billion, suggesting that the deal is significant, equal to about a sixth of the enterprise value.

Alongside the first quarter earnings release on April 18 the company guided for full year sales to come in between $1.29 and $1.34 billion. Adjusted earnings were seen at $2.70-$2.85 per share. This outlook was of course for the year 2019. Including recent trends and the deal the company sees sales at $1.41-$1.46 billion with adjusted earnings of $2.85-$3.20 per share. The $120 million increase in the midpoint of the sales guidance is not so comforting as Harsco will add 6 months to earnings, while the company reports $260 million in annualised sales, suggesting a $10 million decrease to the ''base'' sales outlook for the year, assuming no seasonality in sales of acquired activities of Harsco.

The earnings guidance works down to about $100 million in adjusted earnings. After adding back $15 million in annualised interest expenses, a 22% tax rate and $30 million in annual deprecation and amortisation expenses I end up with roughly $170 million in annualised EBITDA. With net debt increasing towards $850 million following the deal, and pro-forma EBITDA improving to $230-$250 million leverage ratios will increase quite a bit.

This might be the reason why the market is cautious on the deal, as the market is clearly focused on the big LNG upside in the investment case of Chart, so it seems that the market does not want a debt distraction from the emerging thesis around LNG by making this large acquisition currently.

About The LNG Opportunity

Based on the current earnings power, it goes without saying that at $90 per share, levels at which shares recently traded, expectations and multiples were very high at 30 times earnings. The reason for that is the ''hidden'' upside in the stock: that of LNG. Chart is tied heavily to the fortunes of the energy industry, despite some diversification efforts, but the real upside has to come from huge LNG orders. The company specifically recognises this in the 2020 outlook a year in which sales are seen at $1.73-$1.77 billion, with earnings seen at $5.05-$5.35 per share. The 2020 outlook as discussed above does not include big LNG orders which could boost sales by another $300-$370 million and add about $3 per share to reported earnings. Talk about margins, as this accretion (after-tax) amounts to about $100 million!

With earnings seen as high as $8.00-$8.75 per share if all goes well, and with LNG orders indeed being delivered, the earnings power looks compelling with shares currently trading around $75 per share. Obviously these are adjusted earnings, but improved earnings, bright prospects and lower forward earnings (in case orders actually are delivered) look rather compelling.

While I understand that the timing of the deal and focus raises some eyebrows, with the massive LNG opportunity in front of Chart, the story is interesting enough to keep watching, certainly if the stock sees further dips.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.