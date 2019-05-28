McCullough: Our GDP Tracker Is Below Consensus

That was a big reason why our Macro team changed its view on the Energy sector, just before its 6.8% decline last week.

Our forecast for U.S. GDP is below Wall Street consensus estimates.

Our proprietary U.S. GDP “nowcast” is lower than consensus. New economic data coming in continues to confirm our forecast.

As Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains in the video below from The Macro Show, Q3 of 2019 is looking to move more squarely into Quad 4 (growth and inflation both slowing).

When something starts to change – and hopefully you saw that last week with the difference between Quad 3 and Quad 4 – we’re very quick to change our positioning,” McCullough explains. “It’s not my job to lose my family’s hard-earned wealth."

