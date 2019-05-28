J.C. Penney's Debt Is Untenable

Source: Forbes

J.C. Penney's (JCP) revenue and cash flow continues to deteriorate. Its $3.9 billion debt load also appears untenable. Fitch Ratings recently downgraded the company's debt from to B- from B, reflecting the debt's highly-speculative nature:

Fitch on JCP: "The downgrade to 'B-' reflects the significant EBITDA erosion in 2018, with EBITDA expected to decline to under $600 million from $886 million in 2017, and Fitch's expectation that EBITDA could remain constrained at $500 million - $550 million in 2019 on comparable store sales ("COMP") decline in the low single digits. The deterioration reflects significant execution issues, and in the near term, sales could be hampered by Sears' store closing liquidation sales (even if Sears emerges as a smaller chain but still closes a significant number of stores). There is also uncertainty around company's go forward strategy given the change in management team."

In its most-recent quarter J.C. Penney reported sales of $2.6 billion, down 4% Y/Y. Comparable store sales declined by nearly 6% as well. This followed a low single-digit decline in comparable sales for full-year 2018. The company's net interest expense of $73 million exceeded its $69 million of EBITDA. If EBITDA cannot cover interest expense then the company could be unable to service debt.

J.C. Penney's Debt Appears Untenable

Fitch appears to be spot on pursuant to J.C. Penney's debt load and its EBITDA erosion. Based on J.C. Penney's run-rate EBITDA of $276 million (Q1 2019 EBITDA annualized) its debt/EBITDA would be around 14.2x.

I recently estimated Weatherford's (WFT) debt/run-rate EBITDA at around 17.1x, which I also considered untenable. Weatherford now expects to go belly up. This could give JCP bulls a sense for how dire the company's situation really is. In addition to its mountainous debt load, the company's operations continue to deteriorate. Its gross margin of 33.2% was down 50 basis points vs. the year-earlier period. Gross margin was negatively impacted by the liquidation of inventory related to major appliances and furniture. On a dollar basis, gross margin of $809 million was down 7%, out-stripping the decline in revenue. J.C. Penney still has a $2.5 billion inventory balance. Clearing this inventory could require markdowns, causing more headwinds for gross margin.

Free Cash Flow Remains Negative

Another point of contention is J.C. Penney's negative free cash flow. During the quarter the company had FCF of -$268 million, down from -$421 million in the year earlier period. How can management pare debt if the company cannot generate positive FCF? The company's lack of sales and cash flow growth could be hampered by its lack of a successful omni-channel strategy. Best Buy (BBY) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) both generate over 20% of their revenue from digital platforms. J.C. Penney could be missing out on sales due to the fact that its digital presence may not be as robust as other retailers.

J.C. Penney must continue to invest in its digital platform in order to reach potential consumers where ever they want to buy - online or in physical locations. Necessary investments in its digital platform could stymie cash flow in future quarters.

Conclusion

JCP's debt is untenable. Sell the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.