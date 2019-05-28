Edison International: Wildfires Act As Headwinds

Edison International (EIX) has recently released its Q1 2019 results that show Y/Y improvement in both top-line revenues and bottom line earnings. Despite the strong fundamental performance, EIX's growth outlook is affected by the outcomes of the Californian wildfires. Although EIX has delivered suitable dividend growth during the past 15 years, I believe that its debt and liquidity position may impact future dividends and may well slow down the dividend growth rate.

On the technical front, EIX appears to be an interesting investment promising suitable upside. But in my view, unless we can see a way out of the uncertainties mentioned above, EIX may have a hard time building price growth momentum.

During Q1 2019, EIX posted revenues of $2.82B, which exceeded expectations by $40M. The GAAP EPS of $0.85 also saw a Y/Y increase (Q1 2018 EPS:$0.67). Being a public utility company, EIX's revenues are largely affected by the decisions of CPUC (read: California Public Utilities Commission) regarding base rates. Based on a GRC-PD (read: General Rate Case-Proposed Decision) issued by CPUC last month, EIX expects a revision to FY 2018 base rates and a decline from previous forecasts for FY 2019 and FY 2020 (Figure-2).

These revisions are downward and will impact EIX's revenues for the current and following fiscal years. Keeping in view the fact that these are proposed decisions, the actual implications may vary. It should also be noted that EIX's revenues for FY 2018 and 2019 may be revised as a result of the '2018 GRC decision' (Figure-3).

EIX’s spending on transportation electrification initiatives would act as a cushion in softening the adverse implications of Californian wildfires on its business (discussed later). On that note, EIX approved a $356M budget for transportation electrification program on medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles, in an attempt to reduce carbonization on the roads of California (Figure-4). This program, together with ‘Wildfire-Mitigation Related Spend’, is expected to provide for some funds from the authorities.

But there are certain risks for EIX that became stronger following the Californian wildfire. First, the inverse condemnation rule in the state which holds public utilities responsible for wildfire damages in certain circumstances. This rule recently led another Californian utility company namely PG&E Corporation (PCG) to file for bankruptcy against a ~$30B suit.

Although EIX is safe from such heavy damages, it is already facing a $100M suit from the Los Angeles County, which claims that the wildfire was triggered by a set of electric equipment wires owned by EIX. The case is under investigation, but the adverse decision against EIX would be a blow to its cash flows. Others are also following LA County’s lead; as Ventura County plans to file a suit against the company. In my view, these recent suits are a continuation to the suits filed previously by various stakeholders, including the one filed by 100 property owners and tenants in February against EIX’s subsidiary, Southern California Edison (SCE).

If more lawsuits follow or if we see adverse decisions to the existing suits, then EIX’s liquidity position may be affected and will indicate a point of concern particularly when its balance sheet is not very strong already. Based on Finviz data, EIX had a quick ratio and a current ratio of ~0.70x each. Similarly, its D/E ratio stood at ~1.60x. In turn, a frail liquidity profile may affect EIX’s ability to pay increased dividends, which have been on a growth trajectory during the past 15 years (Figure-5).

From a technical viewpoint, EIX is trading at attractive levels where its price is currently under the 200-day SMA (Figure-6) and appears to be in a sweet comparative position against its peer, Sempra Energy (SRE). Similarly, its technical price (Figure-7) chart shows chances of recovery within the range of $65-70 in the medium term.

Nevertheless, despite its attractive technicals, I believe that upside in EIX’s share price would be contained by the implications of the Californian wildfires and GRC-Proposed decisions that simultaneously impact its revenues and costs. Hence, investors need to be wary of any adverse developments in the suits filed against EIX that may impact its liquidity and put more pressure on the share prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.