More Bears Needed For A Bottom

It's not plainly visible yet in the major large cap indices, but a seller's market has been in force for the last five weeks. While several of the most heavily weighted S&P 500 stocks have held firm enough recently to keep the S&P 500 Index (SPX) from sinking, a select group of major industries have seen most of the selling pressure since April. In today's report we'll discuss the likelihood that this weakness will eventually spillover into the broader market and create one last downside move in the major indices before the next bottom is in. As I'll explain here, a sizable increase in the percentage of bearish investors is needed before we get that bottom.

After falling for a fifth straight week, the Dow Industrials continue to be dragged down by the ongoing tariff dispute between the U.S. and China. Investors are afraid to buy stocks with so much uncertainty over the trade issue, and while there hasn't been a meaningful decline lately in the major averages there is enough evidence that liquidation has been steady in the last few weeks across several sectors.

Last week the S&P 500 was lower by 1.2%, while the Dow, the NASDAQ Composite, and the Russell 2000 finished with weekly losses of 0.7%, 2.3%, and 1.4%, respectively. While many stocks were slightly higher last Friday after President Trump said there's still a possibility for a positive outcome to the trade war, the benchmark SPX barely responded to the optimistic tone of the comments. Clearly investors remain extremely skeptical and have embraced a "wait and see" posture.

Trump's latest comment on Monday, moreover, undermined last week's optimism as the President indicated that the U.S. is "not ready" for a trade deal with China. Aside from the continuous stream of hot-and-cold news on the trade front, bad news continues to plague other U.S. industries. On the retail front, shares of Foot Locker (FL) dropped 16% on May 24 after the company provided disappointing earnings results and guidance. This follows a trend began last week when several other high-profile retailers also released disappointing guidance, including Lowe's (LOW), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), and Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN).

As previously discussed, retailers are showing up with increasing frequency on the list of new 52-week lows for both major exchanges. This is a negative sign for the immediate-term (1-4 week) broad market trend given the outsize significance of retail stocks. Below is the daily graph of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), which has held up remarkably well given the major sell-offs in several high-profile retailers this week. However, there is a good chance that XRT will finally wilt under the recent pressure and we could see a breakdown in this ETF in the coming days before the next short-term market low. Retail stocks are of critical significance for the overall health of the U.S. equity market and as long as retail stocks are lagging, investors should hold plenty of cash in case retail sector weakness spills over into other industries.

While it would be risky to assume a worst-case-scenario for the broad market outlook based strictly on the retail stocks, it's nonetheless surprising to see any retailers on the new 52-week lows list given the strength of the economy right now. It's likely that the recent weakness in the retail sector is a knee-jerk reaction by investors to the potential for higher tariffs - and thus higher prices to consumers. In other words, investors may be discounting depressed retail sales in the months ahead. For now, suffice it to say that investors should steer clear of the drugs, biotechs, semiconductors and retailers, which are the main areas of relative weakness right now.

Speaking of the new highs and lows, the bleeding continues apace in the Nasdaq. On almost every day of the last week there was a negative high-low differential on the Nasdaq with the number of stocks making 52-week lows outnumbering new highs. Whenever new lows exceed new highs it means there is an above-normal degree of selling pressure somewhere in the market and that's not something that can be overlooked. As long as this situation persists investors should avoid any new commitments to Nasdaq stocks and should also tighten protective stops on existing positions, while using this opportunity to prune any laggards.

Here's what the Nasdaq 4-week rate of change indicator for the 52-week highs-lows looks like as of May 24. This indicator just entered into negative territory and tells us that the near-term path of least resistance for tech sector stocks remains down.

Meanwhile on the Big Board, there are still also signs of above-normal selling pressure below the surface. There were 86 new lows on the NYSE for the May 24 session, which is unacceptably high. However, there were also 129 new 52-week highs on Friday - mostly safe-haven securities. This tells us that there's just enough residual upside momentum right now to keep the major averages from collapsing. The problem as I explained it last week is shown in the following two chart exhibits. The first chart shows the NYSE 4-week momentum of the new highs-lows. Obviously there is much room for improvement in this indicator and it shows that the market's immediate-term (1-4 week) path of least resistance is technically down.

Yet the market's intermediate-term (3-6 month) internal momentum indicator is still rising (below), according to the 120-day rate of change indicator for the 52-week highs and lows. This is the most likely reason for the stubborn resilience of the S&P 500 Index in staying above the widely watched 2,800 level this month despite the declining trend in the 4-week new highs-lows indicator.

The stock market bears will likely have a difficult time controlling the broad market trend as long as 120-day internal momentum is steadily rising. They'll undoubtedly have some success in the coming days in individual stocks and in some of weak industries mentioned here, e.g. the retailers, semiconductors, and biotechs. With the cross-currents in this market, however, there will also likely be a great deal of choppiness as both the bulls and bears struggle to gain control of the short-term trend and with neither side gaining a decisive advantage. Until both of the internal momentum indicators shown above become re-aligned on the upside, I recommend that conservative investors remain on the defensive and wait before making any new purchases in individual stocks.

While I expect we'll see a confirmed market low by early June, the latest readings in several leading investor sentiment polls suggest there's still some more room on the downside before the next market low is confirmed. The latest investor sentiment poll from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) showed that the percentage of bulls fell last week to its lowest level since last December, which was just prior to the previous major stock market bottom. That's a good sign from a contrarian's perspective, and it means that we're likely getting close to another important low in the broad market.

And yet while the AAII bullish percentage has declined drastically, there's still a lot more room for the bears to increase. Last week's AAII bearish percentage was only 36%, which is well below what it was prior to last December's major bottom. At that time, the bearish percentage was 50%, which is fairly typical at a major interim low. While there doesn't necessarily have to be exactly a 50% bearish percentage before the next bottom, we should ideally see the bears increase to well above 40%.

In summary, as long as the number of stocks on both major exchanges continues to exceed 40 on a daily basis, and as long as retail and semiconductor stocks in particular are weak, the broad market will remain vulnerable to being whipsawed by news headlines. News-sensitive markets are those in which selling pressure is strong below the surface. Whenever investors sense the slightest bit of news which might upset their optimistic projections for the future, their first inclination is to sell when internal momentum is no longer strong. Thus, in view of the indicators discussed in this report a defensive stance is still warranted for now.

On a strategic note, my trading position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), was stopped out on May 10 after the ETF fell under the $31.70 level on an intraday basis, triggering my stop loss. This puts me back in a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamentally sound stocks in the top-performing consumer staples, real estate and utilities sectors as we wait for the latest short-term market weakness to dissipate.

